A Farce of a War and Trump's Extortion Plan against the EU
Diversions and enabling governments to blame foreign parties for the hell setting in
My latest post on the way a global AI network is simulating the way the human brain works hasn’t received much attention, which I attribute to
Most of my readers might believe understanding the article would require “expertise”; it doesn’t.
Some of my readers might believe they know what my piece is all about. Nope, it’s brand new, and it looks like it is unique.
HERE COMES THE ELEPHANT: Most readers have been caught up in the storm of “news” about a “war” against Iran.
This time, I am addressing only the third option. As I previously noted, authors who promote the idea of a war taking place in Iran are either naïve or are controlled opposition. The “war” is naught but a diversion from the way the US is being totally overtaken by AI-controlled forces, while “uniting” the rest of the world under a single premise.
My wife, against my will, but to my amusement, played a recording yesterday. I didn’t know if it was audio-only or video, because I was already in bed. Allegedly, it covered the meeting between EU officials and hell-(P)resident Trump. Still, it was so evidently scripted by AI (as about 48 percent of internet content is) that I got a kick out of it. Frankly, at first, I thought, it was a parody. My wife found it for this article (19:07 minutes):
Trump threatened the EU with stopping protecting it against enemies, unless its government pay up. It didn’t work. The threat of punitive tariffs didn’t work, either. Putin had to ride in to convince… no, not the politicians present… their human slaves, whose living standards are soon going to match those in the old Soviet Union.
The EU representatives rejected Trump’s extortion offer, according to which the US is not going to “protect them” (“protection money” usually protects the victim from the “protector”). They had two good reasons for that:
All these politicians in those nice countries prefer to nick whatever they can from their taxpayers, which is traditionally a kickback for their allowing private-owned central banks to rip off their electorates. They don’t want to share.
These criminals who represent only themselves know it well that there is no enemy, so they need no protection from the US.
Wait a minute! Shouldn’t that close the session? Nope, the old mafioso, Trump, clarified that it was HIM who is offering protection against “himself” (well, his handlers), and announced that he would introduce tariffs for EU goods, which would surely destroy those reluctant payees’ economies. Of course, it wouldn’t, but the AI was told to tell you a tale that the target audience would believe. The US taxpayer is already paying an extra tax for the current tariffs, whose major objective seemed to be to impoverish Americans even further, and they can’t afford much of the fancy European products against Chinese trash, anyway, while Europeans can trade with other countries. Russia would be a good business partner, but it’s “haram,” because the “West” needs a bogeyman.
Well, even the AI knew the weakness of the reasoning, so the news of Putin’s forces conducting a live exercise at the EU borders was delivered without delay, just to convince the unbelievers. Don’t misunderstand me; it is the hapless denizens of the EU who had to be convinced that their government must pay up or the end of the world as they knew it is at hand. After all, they’ll need an explanation to their quickly-diminishing living standards. What’s better than being able to blame an outside power?1 In a similar fashion, in the US, the “alt” media is blaming Israel for the same, which is ingenious, because people fail to notice that the enemy is inside the gates.
So, Schwab’s pet, Putin, rode in in shining armor on its “war” horse to save the day and Trump’s face. This move explains the reason why the orchestrated war in Ukraine has been so prominent in the news. Trump is looking good and “powerful,” and “he” brought those naughty Europeans to heel.
Germany, constantly bossed around and humiliated since WW2 after the genocide conducted against German civilians by French, Soviet, and American forces and made to build monuments to an invented genocide, immediately volunteered to buy American gas (costing a lot more than Russian), and abandoned its EU “allies” in order to stay on good terms with the Big Bully.
It doesn’t matter if Khomeini croaked or not, but “efficacy” of the Israeli/US war machine must be admired, if for no other reason, as a means of intimidation. What matters is that Iran is soon expected to join its globalist-serving partners, as it happened in Venezuela, and is happening in Cuba and in Mexico. Nuclear war is impossible2, because nuclear bombs do not exist, with the exception of dirty bombs, the depleted uranium the US has been using from nuclear power plants in warheads in its dirty wars for several decades. Yes, WW3 is always possible on TV, and all participating governments can profit from it by imposing cruel restrictions on their humanoid government assets. Still, the US simply doesn’t have the manpower to occupy Iran, which is not exactly mostly desert, as Iraq was, and considering the $80b worth of military hardware the US left behind for the goatherders of Afghanistan exemplifies US military power more than enough. Martial law and introducing the draft would effectively disarm Americans3. The US wouldn’t win a war any further than Vietnam, but the installation of another private bank in one of the last few reluctant countries in the world is guaranteed.
Apparently, Cuba is coming up soon, and Trump’s cordial relationship with North Korea suggests that something is in the works there, too.
The same ruse was already used in the tariff war against Canada.
SMART CITY Tehran … https://www.urbanagendaplatform.org/best-practice/smart-tehran-programme-promoting-inclusive-integrated-and-sustainable-urban
The AI is on a runaway now, the war footage is repetitive loops of an unknown time, made to look like the US/Israeli war machine is unequaled in terms of technology and might. It’s quite the production that folks are being occupied with. I laughed out loud when I read that female IDF fighter pilots were the ones who took out the “supreme leader” in the ultimate act of karma!
Meanwhile the domestic surveillance network has expanded rapidly. Here in Canada recently there was a “mass shooting” at a school in Tumbler Ridge BC, perpetrated by a transgender unstable male. The RCMP now claim that had there been more AI surveillance in regards to threats like this, it could have been pre empted. The minister of AI… (yes it is such a thing here in arctic Mexico) Evan Solomon(who was involved in some very shady fake art deals with Mr Carney about ten years ago) agreed and actually stated that the RCMP cannot be held responsible for returning the firearms they confiscated from the shooter’s residence prior to the shooting. It’s the lack of AI’s fault that this wasn’t flagged. Yes you read that correctly, the RCMP confiscated firearms from the residence of a mentally unstable individual because of previous threats to harm people, but they returned the firearms to the residence a short time later… but it’s not their fault that the unstable individual committed a mass shooting with the returned firearms because they had no AI input to warn them about the situation. Needless to say they are fast tracking the online surveillance of every citizen to “prevent” this from happening again. Yes this is happening in Canada as we speak. Pre-crime, Thought-crime… AI is taking over policing duties from our inadequate, ineffective corrupt police and legal systems. Career criminals and serial offenders are kicked free from custody almost immediately while they spy on regular citizens for pre-crime, and continue to push the disarmament process of legally licensed and vetted firearm owners.
As we are all aware here, everything that is happening in the world presently is working together for the common goal of the “New World Order” as Con Carney so eloquently stated a few months ago in China. 1984 is incoming at warp speed, and the “forever war” has been initiated, sleeper cells in North America will be activated in order to make the martial law possible, the surveillance AI net is in place, hell even Elon is hawking his new X digital money on his PSYOP platform to herd the content viewers into that prison. It’s all falling into place for them and quickly
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on your previous posts Ray, I hope that it shakes some people awake