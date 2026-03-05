My latest post on the way a global AI network is simulating the way the human brain works hasn’t received much attention, which I attribute to

Most of my readers might believe understanding the article would require “expertise”; it doesn’t. Some of my readers might believe they know what my piece is all about. Nope, it’s brand new, and it looks like it is unique. HERE COMES THE ELEPHANT: Most readers have been caught up in the storm of “news” about a “war” against Iran.

This time, I am addressing only the third option. As I previously noted, authors who promote the idea of a war taking place in Iran are either naïve or are controlled opposition. The “war” is naught but a diversion from the way the US is being totally overtaken by AI-controlled forces, while “uniting” the rest of the world under a single premise.

My wife, against my will, but to my amusement, played a recording yesterday. I didn’t know if it was audio-only or video, because I was already in bed. Allegedly, it covered the meeting between EU officials and hell-(P)resident Trump. Still, it was so evidently scripted by AI (as about 48 percent of internet content is) that I got a kick out of it. Frankly, at first, I thought, it was a parody. My wife found it for this article (19:07 minutes):

Trump threatened the EU with stopping protecting it against enemies, unless its government pay up. It didn’t work. The threat of punitive tariffs didn’t work, either. Putin had to ride in to convince… no, not the politicians present… their human slaves, whose living standards are soon going to match those in the old Soviet Union.

The EU representatives rejected Trump’s extortion offer, according to which the US is not going to “protect them” (“protection money” usually protects the victim from the “protector”). They had two good reasons for that:

All these politicians in those nice countries prefer to nick whatever they can from their taxpayers, which is traditionally a kickback for their allowing private-owned central banks to rip off their electorates. They don’t want to share. These criminals who represent only themselves know it well that there is no enemy, so they need no protection from the US.

Wait a minute! Shouldn’t that close the session? Nope, the old mafioso, Trump, clarified that it was HIM who is offering protection against “himself” (well, his handlers), and announced that he would introduce tariffs for EU goods, which would surely destroy those reluctant payees’ economies. Of course, it wouldn’t, but the AI was told to tell you a tale that the target audience would believe. The US taxpayer is already paying an extra tax for the current tariffs, whose major objective seemed to be to impoverish Americans even further, and they can’t afford much of the fancy European products against Chinese trash, anyway, while Europeans can trade with other countries. Russia would be a good business partner, but it’s “haram,” because the “West” needs a bogeyman.

Well, even the AI knew the weakness of the reasoning, so the news of Putin’s forces conducting a live exercise at the EU borders was delivered without delay, just to convince the unbelievers. Don’t misunderstand me; it is the hapless denizens of the EU who had to be convinced that their government must pay up or the end of the world as they knew it is at hand. After all, they’ll need an explanation to their quickly-diminishing living standards. What’s better than being able to blame an outside power? In a similar fashion, in the US, the “alt” media is blaming Israel for the same, which is ingenious, because people fail to notice that the enemy is inside the gates.

So, Schwab’s pet, Putin, rode in in shining armor on its “war” horse to save the day and Trump’s face. This move explains the reason why the orchestrated war in Ukraine has been so prominent in the news. Trump is looking good and “powerful,” and “he” brought those naughty Europeans to heel.

Germany, constantly bossed around and humiliated since WW2 after the genocide conducted against German civilians by French, Soviet, and American forces and made to build monuments to an invented genocide, immediately volunteered to buy American gas (costing a lot more than Russian), and abandoned its EU “allies” in order to stay on good terms with the Big Bully.

It doesn’t matter if Khomeini croaked or not, but “efficacy” of the Israeli/US war machine must be admired, if for no other reason, as a means of intimidation. What matters is that Iran is soon expected to join its globalist-serving partners, as it happened in Venezuela, and is happening in Cuba and in Mexico. Nuclear war is impossible, because nuclear bombs do not exist, with the exception of dirty bombs, the depleted uranium the US has been using from nuclear power plants in warheads in its dirty wars for several decades. Yes, WW3 is always possible on TV, and all participating governments can profit from it by imposing cruel restrictions on their humanoid government assets. Still, the US simply doesn’t have the manpower to occupy Iran, which is not exactly mostly desert, as Iraq was, and considering the $80b worth of military hardware the US left behind for the goatherders of Afghanistan exemplifies US military power more than enough. Martial law and introducing the draft would effectively disarm Americans. The US wouldn’t win a war any further than Vietnam, but the installation of another private bank in one of the last few reluctant countries in the world is guaranteed.

Apparently, Cuba is coming up soon, and Trump’s cordial relationship with North Korea suggests that something is in the works there, too.