Marie Christina Nørgård
20h

SMART CITY Tehran … https://www.urbanagendaplatform.org/best-practice/smart-tehran-programme-promoting-inclusive-integrated-and-sustainable-urban

1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
C Woody
1d

The AI is on a runaway now, the war footage is repetitive loops of an unknown time, made to look like the US/Israeli war machine is unequaled in terms of technology and might. It’s quite the production that folks are being occupied with. I laughed out loud when I read that female IDF fighter pilots were the ones who took out the “supreme leader” in the ultimate act of karma!

Meanwhile the domestic surveillance network has expanded rapidly. Here in Canada recently there was a “mass shooting” at a school in Tumbler Ridge BC, perpetrated by a transgender unstable male. The RCMP now claim that had there been more AI surveillance in regards to threats like this, it could have been pre empted. The minister of AI… (yes it is such a thing here in arctic Mexico) Evan Solomon(who was involved in some very shady fake art deals with Mr Carney about ten years ago) agreed and actually stated that the RCMP cannot be held responsible for returning the firearms they confiscated from the shooter’s residence prior to the shooting. It’s the lack of AI’s fault that this wasn’t flagged. Yes you read that correctly, the RCMP confiscated firearms from the residence of a mentally unstable individual because of previous threats to harm people, but they returned the firearms to the residence a short time later… but it’s not their fault that the unstable individual committed a mass shooting with the returned firearms because they had no AI input to warn them about the situation. Needless to say they are fast tracking the online surveillance of every citizen to “prevent” this from happening again. Yes this is happening in Canada as we speak. Pre-crime, Thought-crime… AI is taking over policing duties from our inadequate, ineffective corrupt police and legal systems. Career criminals and serial offenders are kicked free from custody almost immediately while they spy on regular citizens for pre-crime, and continue to push the disarmament process of legally licensed and vetted firearm owners.

As we are all aware here, everything that is happening in the world presently is working together for the common goal of the “New World Order” as Con Carney so eloquently stated a few months ago in China. 1984 is incoming at warp speed, and the “forever war” has been initiated, sleeper cells in North America will be activated in order to make the martial law possible, the surveillance AI net is in place, hell even Elon is hawking his new X digital money on his PSYOP platform to herd the content viewers into that prison. It’s all falling into place for them and quickly

Thanks for sharing your thoughts on your previous posts Ray, I hope that it shakes some people awake

3 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
12 more comments...

