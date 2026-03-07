Here are examples of articles whose authors disclose facts partially (some only for being limited by length, and others perhaps on purpose), which I feel essential to complement:

“Vigilant” (whatever that means under the circumstances) “Fox” (again, whatever that means this time) writes about “vaccine shedding.” Shedding is a fact, but the details seem to be highly incorrect in the article:

My comment:

In August, 2021, I was wondering why people stopped wearing muzzles in stores (I never wore one). A woman explained that the governor issues an exemption for those who had received the “vaccine” (I never did or even got the fraudulent “test”). She talked talked into my face from about 10 inches for 25-30 seconds. I left the store, and about five minutes later, I was feeling so sick I thought I was about to die. Never felt anything as bad as that in my life.

For the next two years, I experienced general weakness (none of the symptoms in the article), and I had to sit down after every 50 yards of walking. Two years later, I developed gastric ulcers and my RBCs were warped. I nearly died. Becoming halfway synthetic in not an easy chore:

Perhaps not-so-strangely, the symptoms in VF’s article usually come from radiation poisoning:

The effects are often exacerbated by nanotech intake (breathing it in or ingesting it, even if “only” through the skin) or light technology. In fact, a few days ago, I felt I was about to go blind:

Blood Pressure

MWD is in his/her/its (?) element in

My adjusted contribution to MWD’s text:

Blood pressure goes up, when one is in pain, there is inflammation in the body, there is some form of poisoning for which the kidneys must filter faster than normal, or even when there is an urge to urinate. Considering the toxicity from chemtrails, food, water, synthetic products, including ” and supplements, the kidneys are usually tasked hard. Decreasing blood pressure increases toxicity, which can accumulate to the point that the kidneys give up, and dialysis is waiting for the victim!

Blood-pressure-lowering meds can cause sleep apnea, and combined with blood thinners, can cause cancer, and multiple organ failure.

Moreover, a few years ago, madical “science” lowered the limit from 140/90 to 130/80, which is great for a healthy teenager. Over age, blood pressure increases, cholesterol buildup to fix cracked calcified veins can be one of the causes, but the walls of blood vessels also become less flexible over time.

“Sleep apnea” is just about as mythical as “high blood pressure” (I strongly encourage you to read this, in case you haven’t; it’s a good article):

The most catastrophic innovation in modern Madicine comes from introducing foreign and synthetic proteins into the body, primarily by “vaccines,” but ALL ” alter the bacterial balance in the body, which can result in illness, if it exceed the person’s relevant thresholds:

Stomach acid

To his/her/its credit, MWD explained a good while ago that acid reflux occurs, when there isn’t enough stomach acid, and “Fox” doubles down on that. Unfortunately, not with extreme accuracy, if I may employ an understatement:

My contribution:

Stomach acid production decreases with age. Over 60, it tends to become so low that eating small meals might work best.

As for most, mostly invented modern illnesses (especially “allergies” and “autoimmune disorders”), the introduction of foreign and synthetic proteins (mostly in “vaccines”) spells disaster:

In recent years, peptic ulcers have also become common for the same reasons.

Can you buy healthy food at supermarkets?

Here is an author with whom I agree, but I must add a few details:

At this point, probably nothing is healthy from a grocery store. My wife and I stopped buying organic fruits coated with Apeel, but lots of unusual ingredients are in food sold. What about hair from hairdressers in China in bread or garlic grown in Chinese sewage?

I’m also sure those insect farms are not idle, either; consumers get their “natural-protein-enriched” bug powder in many things, possibly even in flour (which is allowed to have ground insects in it to begin with).

Jews and Israel

Good to read that someone else besides me also shows that most Jews are also considered collateral damage by the globalist forces. I also have a faint memory of a DEW used against demonstrating Jews in Israel.

Israel comes in handy for the globalist lackey US enablers and enforcers, because it externalizes the enemy, while the enemy is right here in the US.

Here is my conjecturing about the theoretically-irreconcilable Jewish hegemony and its role in the public play of Agenda 2030:

Jews are often singled out as the ultimate liars by CO

Sorry, I forget to which article my following comment was, but there are plenty of those, and they usually attract a lot of non-thinkers. While Jews do not form a monolithic tribe, the reasoning behind the accusation of “the Jews” is usually backed up with excerpts from canonized texts, whose followers represent less than one percent of the US population.

So, here is my take on the idea that “Jews” are manipulators and liars:

Lying and manipulation are not restricted to any group of people, although some of the author’s selected group do possess a disproportionate amount of power:

According to Machiavelli, you can recognize the enemy from their friends, but these days, the globalist-hijacked governments are playing antagonism, while they are serving the same masters on the same theatrical stage of the “news”:

For an intelligent target audience, the prominent mode of manipulation is what I call compartmentalization: cutting off a segment of common experience in which the manipulator’s logic is flawless. Only a few realize that the conclusion doesn’t apply to the whole picture:

“Smart” meters and comparable technologies

Dr. Len Ber and I concur on a lot of details:

Informative and detailed, as usual.

For those whose forte lies in plain English, Roman’s article (357 “Like”s) provides details about “smart” meters:

As for me, I concured with Dr. Ber in July, 2025, emphasizing that radiation from various sources concur, thus providing grounds for plausible deniability, while enabling data collection and targeting:

Is Blackrock hurting?

According to the hopium-consumers, it does:

The globalist takeover has been made possible by two factors:

1. the greatest heist in history: privately-owned central banks in every country, issuing money in the form of a loan to the taxpayers at an interest;

2. The greatest scam in history, the Stock Market.

The global investment firms, whether they have investors or not, control just about everything that matters through their companies or their subsidiaries.

If they croaked (which is impossible, because they are using money stolen from the people, and they can always “acquire” more through their private banks), the carnage would be unimaginable: no food, no energy, and no potable water.

Technocracy already exists in the global money flow and in the infrastructure, and the final move seems pretty near: