Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Horace the Menace's avatar
Horace the Menace
36m

"I left the store, and about five minutes later, I was feeling so sick I thought I was about to die. Never felt anything as bad as that in my life.

"For the next two years, I experienced general weakness (none of the symptoms in the article), and I had to sit down after every 50 yards of walking. Two years later, I developed gastric ulcers and my RBCs were warped. I nearly died"

I realize you are implying that this is evidence for shedding, but really - this is not an unusual reaction after talking to a liberal female in a store...

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5h

That IKEA log cabin thingy...are instructions included or do you need to go online to find them?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture