It looks like Germany was a testing field. Or did Goebbels know the future of the United States?

The large-scale operation has been going on for decades with the normalization of deviance:

This time, violence against the simple person is becoming normalized.

Notice how gradual it is.

In the US, it didn’t start with ICE, but ICE certainly made it a lot more visible and obvious:

Terrorizing Americans, and priming them for the Prison Planet became a prominent part of the project:

Restrictions on the 4th Amendment started out in the 1960s, and after 9/11 and the (un)Patriot(ic) Act, just about anything goes, including the suspension of Habeas Corpus, allowing for infinite detention (even in a secret facility) of anyone as long as the magic T-word is used. The enemies of America, “foreign and domestic,” are now, and have been just about exclusively since no later than 1913, come from the “domestic” branch, as Trump’s idea of domestic militarization strongly suggests:

https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/domestic-militarization-is-trumps-economic-plan/

Trump’s executive order from January 20, 2025, followed up with an absolutely tyrannical order on April 11, 2025, suggests that the taxpayer has an unlimited supply of money, when it comes to penalizing even legal immigrants who don’t happen to have their documents on them or, well, even if they do:

Amid his Day 1 blizzard of executive orders, Trump signed the ominous-sounding Protecting the American People Against Invasion executive order, requiring foreigners of all nationalities to register with and get fingerprinted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) within 30 days of being in the country, unless they are exempted by a preexisting visa. Aimed at (and interpreted as) cracking down on resident illegal aliens, the order also affects the millions of Canadians who until now have been allowed to travel visa-free into the U.S. for up to six months.

What does this have to do with U.S. citizens? Enforcement. As of April 11, according to the DHS’ final rule, “An alien’s willful failure or refusal to apply to register or to be fingerprinted is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to six months, or both.” Registered aliens “must at all times carry and have in their personal possession any certificate of alien registration or alien registration receipt card,” or else face a $5,000 fine or 30 days in jail. How does law enforcement determine that a human who either does not have or refuses to show identification is actually an alien?

Needless to say, chances are that once these “aliens” show up for fingerprinting, ICE will wait for them and after months of holding them captive, transports them to a sh*thole (a LOT more can be charged for that than repatriating them to their home countries) at the taxpayer’s expense… After all, the USD must be destroyed, too, so all usurping grabberments keep spending money like a drunken sailor (well, the “Big and Beautiful Bill” goes way beyond anything else before (Star Trek?), perhaps in order to humiliate Americans even further to make them even more compliant, especially because this monster bill was signed by the puppet on the 4th of July:

By now, the ploy of importing invaders only in order to introduce the faceless and nameless form of violence that can be used against anyone has been proven to be so effective that Portugal has embraced it, and it’s only a question of time until Scotland (where huge demonstrations are being held against the invaders) and other countries follow suit.

The idea itself is ingenious, and it’s about to be implemented in many countries

The globalists import millions of people from incompatible cultures into western countries, most likely sponsored by the taxpayer, and allow enough time for the populace to let it sink in, mostly through crime statistics, welfare checks (Muslims often have several wives who are “single mothers,” at least on paper), first names given in a country during a year (Mohammed prevails as #1 in many places), and students at school (in Austria, about 40% of students don’t even speak German). Now that the external enemy is identified, the “authorities” are given a blank check to detain just about anyone. Of course, it’s “in your protection,” just like it was during convid, when the only form of “herd immunity” emerged exclusively against common sense.

Expanding the ring of violence to regular citizens is happening NOW!

Today, however, it’s just gotten better: https://truthout.org/articles/new-trump-executive-order-will-further-criminalize-homelessness-mental-illness/

Trump’s executive order allows for taking the homeless, the mentally unstable (who will have the power to determine who is unstable?), substance abusers (again, what does that exactly mean?), and those who “pose danger to themselves” (meaning what exactly? If you ask me, self-harm primarily seems to come from watching TV) can be picked up in the street, of course by the same nameless an faceless forces whose members most likely don’t even speak English (so you won’t be able to negotiate with them, when they come for you), but hate Americans.

So, even if you raise your voice in public, you can be deemed “mentally incompetent,” and you can disappear without a trace. Oh, well, I’m optimistic, as usual: you don’t even have to raise your voice; it’s enough if the govt jailers testify you did… Should I remind you that psychiatrists have started over with electroshock “treatments” and lobotomy (!) in spite of the fact that they don’t even have a working hypothesis of what they call “mental illness” and in the last several decades? They have amassed exorbitant doses of power over those whom they diagnose with a “mental disorder,” and to make sure nobody can challenge them, they even introduced “oppositional defiance disorder” (which has been already used in Canada) for even those who respectfully disagree with them (well, I dunno what to respect about the powerful quacks, but what the heck).

Of course, it will get only worse. After the original objective of the detention centers wear out, they will NOT be torn down, but will receive new assignments: dissenters, the non-compliant, and everyone who has uttered a single word against the usurping authorities can also be taken (or are just identified as “useless eaters” by the central AI, because for some mysterious reason, they failed to die fast enough), which will include you and me, boys and girls. Still, don’t lose heart: there is nowhere to run, and even less space to hide, but instead of allowing yourself to be misled and taken to whatever centers “in your protection,” you might still have the option of procrastination (the technocratic system WILL collapse, but you’ll have to take care of yourself and your beloved ones for about five years) or, in a worst-case scenario, going out in style. If people could agree on the line beyond which life is not worth living, they would never be enslaved. Too bad, most people have been conditioned to want to live longer over living a valuable life. That trend is usually enforced with what I call “shock treatment”:

Be ready to be taken to a place, where they’ll experiment on you until you croak, and no friends or family will ever find you. Well, by now, you know the only two alternatives.

