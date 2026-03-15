Does the same applies to justice all the time? After all, crime is legal, when the government commits it.

The Wild West was closer to what one might call miserable than to the Romantic pictures painted in movies. There were no gunfights regarding who drew faster, because you don’t feel you’ve been shot for a few minutes, and the dueling parties peacefully shot each other dead, considering the lack of surgical equipment and expertise at the time. Even in WW1, an officer with a gut shot was lying in a bomb crater for a week, chasing the medics away with his handgun. He survived, but his was still probably the only way to do it.

In the Wild West, stealing a horse often carried the death penalty, although not exactly by law. While no U.S. state or territory in the 19th-century American West had a law that formally mandated hanging for horse theft, the crime was treated with extreme severity due to the horse’s critical role in survival, work, and mobility. A stolen horse could mean starvation, isolation, or death for a settler, rancher, or cowboy—leading to the saying that stealing a man’s horse condemned him to death. Horses didn’t have license plates, but were usually branded by the owner.

As a result, vigilante justice was common. Many horse thieves were lynched by angry mobs or posse without trial, especially in frontier communities where law enforcement was weak or nonexistent. Historical records confirm numerous cases of horse thieves being shot or killed by citizens or lawmen, such as in Idaho, Wyoming, and Texas.

Especially in rural America, mobility still a prerequisite for work and survival, but this time, drivers are required to possess a state-issued permit called driver’s license in order to exercise their existential human right. Needless to say, old-fashioned driver’s licenses became obsolete after they were combined with a rudimentary predecessor of the Digital ID, just one more expansion to the government’s ability to track its human assets. In 1936, the Social Security Number was issued as the first such device in the US, and it included the obviously-intentional flaw of multiple persons with the same SSN, because it had room only for 100k Americans, and there were more even at that time. Most Americans don’t have a passport, so, after all the harassments at the airports, the the “Real ID” has became law on May 7, 2025, which effectively limits personal mobility. Thankfully, electric vehicles are dead as long as govt corruption is not subsidizing them with the taxpayer’s money. Vehicles that can be disabled remotely are already in the plans, anyway, and even cars, chock-full-of unnecessary and harmful electronics, are becoming prohibitively expensive on many American wages and salaries.

Imagine what would have happened to LE (Law Enforcement) workers in the 19th century, if they had demanded horse-riding permits for a fee, payable to the government! Not that the real-estate tax didn’t exist since its introduction in 1634 in Massachusetts. Illinois adopted the first uniformity clause in 1818, requiring equal taxation of property by value, and Tennessee followed in 1834 by shifting from per-acre taxation to value-based assessment. However, such taxes were even more-or-less fair at the time, considering that only property owners were able to affect policies and politics. The mess called democracy, an open house for visible corruption, started with universal suffrage, and never ended. Still, early LE was just as corrupt as their buddies today: In early American law enforcement, constables and watchmen were often paid by fees rather than salary, which incentivized activity over justice and contributed to corruption.

Riding as drunk as a skunk carried its own risk even at the time. The UK’s 1872 Licensing Act, for example, criminalized being drunk while in charge of a horse on a public highway, and similar public intoxication laws existed across the U.S. Most early U.S. DUI laws were written for horse-drawn carriages and did not explicitly cover horseback riding. As automobiles became common in the early 20th century, laws were updated to define “vehicle” or “motor vehicle,” which typically excluded horses. This meant that in many states, riding a horse while drunk was not a DUI offense, but it was not necessarily legal either. Still, you had to do something stupider than getting drunk to get arrested.

As carriages and motor vehicles can be deadly weapons, it seems like a good idea to be trained for them, but most states allow prospective drivers to pass after answering 7 out of 10 risibly-easy questions, leaving plenty of room for later mistakes. I assume that those who can’t drive a vehicle can barely get out of the driveway, and fear for their lives b/o their own ineptitude, so they remain busy practicing before going on a ride.

So, is the “government” performing a hanging offense, when it mandates or revokes a driver’s license?

The “authorities” are making sure people feel they deserve their fate. No religion, or even the American Dream is needed: