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Ray’s Newsletter

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Paul Alan's avatar
Paul Alan
3h

Regarding projectiles. Store them safely, ideally nearby and accessible to you only. If they're not loaded then have quick access to projectiles that attach for effectiveness. Have multiple clips pre-loaded (yet realize one's best outcome is not a fire fight but avoiding one). Few of us are likely to survive one or more firefights. And yes, do handle your stock from time to time but avoid having others around when cleaning them or checking their operational capacity. Never point in the direction of someone unless there's a solid reason and a strong possibility of employment.

Regarding operating a vehicle, gas models have engines (be careful how you store extra gasoline), electric ones have motors ( know its capacity or risk to catch fire in a garage), and beware the more recent the model the better their capacity to track you and disable your mobility and to exit the vehicle. In other words have a way to break yourself out.

Moreover, for both projectiles and vehicles, the safer operators often have two hands on the wheel and know that even on short journeys many thugs are desparate and many drivers are distracted . Finally, at this point during rush hours if there's a non intra-state, interstate, freeway routes take the safer backroads.

I sound like a parent. Apologies, that's not my intent.

There's other important material from the article for others to amplify.

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