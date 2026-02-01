A brief warning about economists

As just about all “experts,” economists serve a system and they earn a living for serving it well. The problem is that the system ignores the people’s best interests for profiting from the people.

Common sense often goes further than “expert” advice, especially in Economics, where the levels and variety of obfuscation shame the Gordian Knot. May it suffice to recall Reagan’s “trickle-down economics” (Reaganomics) that promised wealth to trickle down, while it was something completely different that tricked down on the commoner’s head since then, and the middle class just about disappeared in the US.

The only reasonable action might come from forgetting what you are told and by using your head, preferably for thinking.

Every single “depression” (and world- and local wars) was intentionally created, only to further centralize power.

Those who control the world have carried out a long-term strategy

First, they loaned money to governments. After the governments became insolvent (sooner or later, all of them do), they forced their own private central banks on them that started issuing money as a loan to the governments at an interest, owed by the taxpayer (it’s not an accident tracking their human assets, governments became desperate; fingerprinting Canadians entering the US is a good example). The Federal Reserve has been granted the right to issue the USD in 1913, which has become the greatest heist in history, which unleashed greatest crime: the Stock Market. Once these private banks were able to issue as much money as they wanted (after all, they never had to pay back what their friends and family spent), their close contacts developed huge global conglomerates that slowly bought up or took control over production, distribution, and just about everything that matters. The scene of the crime is the largest network of criminals in history: the Stock Market.

Why is it legal to be able to control the Stock Market? Because the same parties already control the political scene and, through that, jurisprudence and legislation.

Wait. It gets worse.

Senate Bill 381

Bernie Sanders introduced S.381 - 10 Percent Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Act on February 5, 2025, which would maximize consumer interest rates at 10%. That would finish off small- and medium-sized businesses that didn’t go down during the lockdowns (about half of them did), because inflation tends to be 11%, so nobody would be able to borrow at a lower rate. Small- and medium-sized businesses must grow in order to lower their overhead spending and to offer competitive prices, which is usually next to impossible to do without a feasible loan.

The bill was handed out to the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, a move of procrastination, enabling the system to wait for the right moment to pass the bill. Congress has always voted the way its members were instructed to vote, so don’t expect miracles.

Gold-and-silver market manipulation

On January 16, 2026, I warned my readers (“small investors”) about buying gold and silver at inflated prices, because the market is obviously being manipulated. JP Morgan alone was able to drastically affect the market with its shorting paper silver, whose price fell by 25 dollars on January 30, 2026. After governments, global investment firms, and global banks bought up precious metals in bulk, prices for physical metals also went crazy. After all, what’s a monopoly good for? As the demand for physical silver for industrial application remained huge in China, silver sells $25 higher on the Shanghai Exchange.

What happens to small investors?

My wife found the following video on YouTube (17:35 minutes):

What it boils down to is that the person who is now trying to cash in on his silver investment, cannot find a professional buyer. Buyers know that the prices are manipulated, so they don’t buy.

How about using silver and gold in barter after TSHF?

My readers have conducted long discussions about the way the final days of this civilization will be possible to survive. It’s extremely unlikely that during food-, water-, and energy shortages, anyone would accept gold or silver for anything not renewable, especially if armed gangs and vultures roam the land. Even in a relatively-stable situation, it would be accepted only for not much more than firewood and services.