“Vouchsafe me, O Lord” has been with me for 43 years, and it works for me. With all its solemn sadness and eternal craving that approaches celestial joy, this is the most beautiful music I’ve ever heard in my life:

Felix Kemp is literally crying, while singing it, as part of the live performance of celebrating being together in the fleeting moments of love and and commemorating the lasting impact of misery people grant to themselves and to each other:

As a bonus, this is how it must have sounded at the time of Handel; beg your pardon, Purcell:

Merry Christmas!

When I was young, I used to sing in a choir, but those days are long gone. However, here is a decent performance of Handel’s Dettingen Te Deum: