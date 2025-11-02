To me, it looks like besides a number of other symptoms, you can add joint and bone pain as well. “Doctors” cannot fully agree, anyway:
Note: Besides providing further explanation to life-threatening conditions, the following might be useful for explaining certain changes in the blood that seem to have been observed, but scarcely explained in the last few years.1
It’s a sad situation that I have to write all this. I wish madical “experts” were doing their jobs. If they were, they could do better…
Signs of illness
most often seem to come from disturbances in the symbiotic system of the human body and its guest bacteria (which is often diagnosed an an “infection”):
Yet there is a lot more to the story.
Anaphylaxis
Anaphylaxis has been proven to occur, when a foreign protein gets into the body avoiding the liver. However, simple facts are calling for further investigation.
The existence of anaphylaxis alone refutes the logistics behind “vaccination.”2
Semi-synthetic proteins that seem to possess the ability to become part of the body and start an “autoimmune” reaction anytime, which I discovered two years ago, when I nearly died.
How can the body be so stupid as to accept alien proteins? How exactly can alien proteins (synthetic, semi-synthetic, and foreign proteins) become part of the body?
The central role of the lymphatic system
What’s in the lymphatic system?
It is the job of the lymphatic system to cleanse the body from toxins.
According to kidshealth.org,
Organs and tissues that are part of the lymphatic system include:
bone marrow, the thick, spongy kind of jelly inside bones that makes many kinds of blood cells, including immune system cells
thymus gland, which makes immune system cells called T cells, especially before and during puberty
lymph nodes
The lymph nodes act as filters that forward the filtered-out stuff into the blood stream3.
As a side note, let me emphasize that many current illnesses are caused by various forms of radiation or a combination of those and reactive chemicals or biochemical compounds.4
What is cleansing what?
It sounds like circular reasoning that the lymphatic system also filters the blood, but the lymphatic system is supposed to “break down harmful substances” or at least, “trap them.”5 Of course, there are many substances that are toxic, but cannot be “broken down.” Still, cheer up, because all these baddies can be discarded through the liver and the kidneys. Isn’t it a bit conspicuous that both non-alcoholic fatty liver and kidney failure have become, and are becoming, more and more common?
Protein sheathing
When something cannot be “broken down,” it stands to reason that the body strives to isolate it. As a result, it can form protein sheathing around toxins (encapsulating large ones), creating “packages.” If those packages are not discarded fast enough or at all by the lymphatic system, the proteins can start dying, causing anaphylaxis. To make matters worse, an endless circular process can occur: the constant need for rebuilding the coating that protects the body from the contents or the packages and the coating constantly breaking down can most likely signify some “autoimmune conditions.”
Trapped with toxins
A synthetic protein can cause anaphylaxis, if the sheathed matter becomes attached to a part of the body (possibly through magnetism or a protein-based interface). Logically, the organs of the lymphatic systems offer the most harmful depositories.
When the encapsulated matter possesses magnetic properties, it can gather around (“be deposited” into) parts of the body that are already magnetic (allegedly some of the convid injections came with such an impact) and wait until its sheathing becomes damaged enough to get into some form of biochemical reaction with the rest of the body, either through the blood stream or the lymphatic circulatory system.
Semi-synthetic protein can function as an interface between the “package” and the body and permanently attach the package to the body.
Packages in the neural network can also cause disruptions in the transmission of information between cells. It is a live network encompassing the body as a whole capable of instant signaling through bioelectricity6, so insulatory materials can also cause disruptions):
The fact that Mercola is selling synthetic enzymes, and there is one that removes “unwanted protein”7 suggests that it can also remove necessary proteins. Or nothing… Of course, the marketing pep talk never changes: it promises everything behind a pink fog of general allegations.
Do endotoxins enter the bloodstream, too? Certainly. According to the “leaky-gut” adherents, that’s a/the primary path to poisoning and damaging organs and whatever else that can be affected. In that process, ingested materials leak through the intestinal wall and enter the blood stream.
Direct poisoning, often explained away as “side effects,” also exists. For example, cyanide and snake poison kill by quickly and directly accessing enzymes. In the meanwhile, synthetic enzymes are being sold and are even present in the “nutritional drink,” Ensure. Sounds like an ignorant way to mess with the human body. Or is it not ignorant at all?
At last, but not least, DMSO has been often promulgated recently, and it can enable nanotechnology to enter human cells. Nanoparticles, for one, can exhibit magnetic properties and can also be embedded in human cells in a way that makes it impossible for the body to get rid of them.
Genetics seems to be a hoax, but it also seems to be a front for something unexplained to the general public. How far is genetic manipulation real?
Takeaway
Endotoxicity can become permanent through the body’s detox system, causing permanent anaphylaxis, leading to “allergies,” “autoimmune diseases,” or cancer.
Naming illnesses is as easy as naming birds…
How about curing them? Or is healing a myth altogether?
My last summary of related observations is in Electro-Transmitting Bacteria in Human Blood? The current article clarifies and expands on The Most Common "Health" Problem These Days: The Body's Automatic Reaction To Foreign Protein
Bee stings occasionally caused deaths documented already about five thousand years ago in ancient Egypt. The severe reaction usually comes on the second occasion, and it doesn’t always emerge.
For a more detailed description within the Germ Theory paradigm, take a look at https://www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au/health/conditionsandtreatments/lymphatic-system
This is the best Tactilemedical can come up with:
Once the lymph fluid has been filtered, the lymphatic flow returns the fluid—now containing broken-down bacteria and waste products—to the bloodstream. The broken-down waste products in the blood are then removed by the liver or kidneys and leave your body via stool or urine.
In some cases, your lymph nodes might not immediately break down harmful substances and instead trap them for certain periods of time.
Chances are, there are also variables that these days are considered spiritual or imaginary, depending on who is talking. Either way, the current scientific method cannot access them.
For liability, Mercola also includes, “These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.” Strange thing to say for a “doctor” who is just pushing something to “assist health”…
I love this article, well done Ray.
The “search for the cure” is ongoing.. but we need your help, donate today to help support research on:cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke, kidney disease,crohns and colitis, of course HIV can’t be ignored,the list is endless, give us money and we’ll give you this pretty coloured ribbon! Billions of dollars into the grift of a “cure” yet never any closer to one lol. Yet people are eager to depart with their money in order to support a loved one affected or participate in a run, walk, bike event. Almost makes you think that people are actually “funding” the poisoning that is contributing to the demise of humanity.. hmm. Perhaps if that funding dried up and the poison production was halted, the rate of disease and death would go down.. but I digress. That would never happen, if folks can take a pill, shot or treatment in order to prolong their poisoning so they can watch another scripted sporting event, then that’s what they do. Hell they even had a “stand up for a cure” moment during the World Series where everyone stood up and held a sign with an affected loved one’s name on it. Big Pharma and the medical industrial complex must get a good laugh at that…it almost seems like a live worldwide broadcast of how well the “cure” is NOT going,knowing full well that the poisonings are scheduled to continue.
While attending my fathers funeral a few months ago (elderly and in compromised health but helped along with “tests” and a diet fortified with Ensure with an extra dose of protein powder), I spoke with a childhood friend who is “battling” stage four bowel cancer that has spread to his liver. He is optimistic that the $5,000/ month “experimental drug trial” is going to prolong his life until they find a “cure”. He said the side effects are considerable but worth it. All I could do was shake his hand, give him a hug and say best of luck…. Apologies for the long comment, just feels like one of those days.
A for sure roadway to follow for endless illness? Follow the "green" or "gold" brick road to your local modern stone age medical guru. He is sure to keep you forever in his clutches as he cures nothing.