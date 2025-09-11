This is the only sane evaluation of the Kirk theater (please, notice the two new links to Gemma in the footnote1):
JFK was certainly not killed, either:
The pulverization of the towers can be explained only with some DEW that is theoretically cannot exist, but it happened. After all, people in Maui also evaporated.
Oh, and about the Jewish aspect in O’Doherty’s article, there is more explanation:
And while I’m at it, did Epstein die or was spirited away? Did George Floyd wait for the police to be killed? How about Rittenhouse? Rappoport’s reaction is hilarious: he changed his tune from one side to the other in a single day!2
It’s a follow-up to her previous post on the same:
and Gemma hasn’t finished:
Six hours ago:
Now:
Subway “stabbing” then Charlie Kirk… I was anticipating the grand finale today on 9/11! What better “coincidental” day to celebrate a major false flag in order to bring in the palantir new world order. There has to be some boogeyman out there waiting to be activated. The day isn’t over yet I guess
"Sorry, I couldn't help it..." Never apologize for using your brain...
The sheep will slowly wake up to this as time goes by and their emotions start to subside and apparently there's a good amount of normies calling this out as fake too (like many did with Eargate).