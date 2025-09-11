Ray’s Newsletter

Ray's Newsletter

User's avatar
C Woody's avatar
C Woody
5h

Subway “stabbing” then Charlie Kirk… I was anticipating the grand finale today on 9/11! What better “coincidental” day to celebrate a major false flag in order to bring in the palantir new world order. There has to be some boogeyman out there waiting to be activated. The day isn’t over yet I guess

6 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Lucas Nascario's avatar
Lucas Nascario
5h

"Sorry, I couldn't help it..." Never apologize for using your brain...

The sheep will slowly wake up to this as time goes by and their emotions start to subside and apparently there's a good amount of normies calling this out as fake too (like many did with Eargate).

1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
