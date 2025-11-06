After I started this stack, Google “loved” me for a while; I used to come up on the first pages of Google searches for topics I covered. These days, other search engines are more likely to direct people to my articles. Ultimately, it is my readers who keep this stack alive.

Of course, AI doesn’t love anyone, but it calculates everyone’s “usefulness” in its live global simulation, and allocates each person to specific paths for “processing.” Personally, I do not associate with AI, and never interacted or will interact with one.

There is no controversial topic, but mental confusion is constantly promoted

It’s more-or-less possible to test one’s ability to think clearly by exploring the public debate on “anti-Semitism.”

As you may remember, Grok, Musk’s AI, when left alone, started to be “anti-Semitic” by calling itself “Megahitler.” It could also pose danger to humans if it were left alone long enough, because it might identify humans as a plague upon the Earth or turn on its human creators in self-defense.

Here is a site that is strangely still available, where you can read information about specific interests that have been exercising excessive power over the rest of the world for over a hundred years. In several countries, Canada being the last one, even asking relevant questions can land you in prison! Why is that, if something is supposed to be a certain fact?

Not sure about the UK these days…

Here is the same on a map:

Is it a strange coincidence that ALL the “red” countries (and in some green ones as well) also used the convid psyop against their own people? Well, plenty of their human assets willingly cooperated in their own extermination, too…

The result of the ham-handed prohibition is that more and more people are developing doubts about all the stuff being shoved down their throats, especially because they are realizing they were scammed, impoverished, and poisoned during the convid theater, and losing interest in the political circus as well as in the false-flag incidents that have become more and more idiotic and require proper morons to believe them.

Numerous sources with numerous questions

Christians for the Truth has stopped publishing in August, 2025, but miraculously, the contents are still available. The comment sections, especially if you first search the site for articles with “Hitler” in them, contain more intriguing links, but there are plenty of other sources to consider as well.

Some of the following read like advertisements, but all of them contain details that are not taught at school:

Eisenhower’s death camps

Open debate

The real genocide

The H* deprogramming course

The summer of 1945

It looks like I have been arriving at similar conclusions in the last three and a half years in my 1,187 articles. Here are a few: A Little Alternative History and The Horror... The horror...

When all these are dumped on the mind, “shock treatment” becomes one of the prevalent modes of mass manipulation. The English “Big Lie” principle that Goebbels criticized is alive and well. But what does it accomplish? It certainly isn’t good for the majority of Jews who, not for the first time in history, might be just used as collateral damage by their own brethren.

Did you know that uttering the words “Jesus” or “Christ” is strictly prohibited in Judaism, unless in a curse, and the subject of the denotation is supposed to be boiling in excrement in the lowest level of hell as a magician and a trickster? In the Anglo-Saxon cultural hemisphere, Santa has replaced the birth of Jesus for Christmas, perhaps for the same reason why Christmas trees were removed from a public library 32 years ago; a part of deculturization and integrated into the National Humiliation project.

What about guns?

Hitler actually allowed guns, but revoked the permit from those with foreign allegiance, and gradually deported them to labor camps. In comparison, the US also incarcerated Japanese-Americans during WW2, and these days, many members of the US Congress possess dual or even triple citizenships…

Using guns, as much as they are the last line of defense, must be considered with caution. Many people are simply not ready to take a life even in self-defense, and quite a few could make fatal mistakes, even with the best intentions in mind.

The fight is obviously not purely material, although the material elements certainly impose their own limits. What if the People Could Rise Up and Take the Bankers’ Assets? During a popular uprising, lots of lives are lost, mostly of those who are not dirt poor.

So, why does AI love me?

AI is the first stage of mass surveillance that also functions as data collection, although most recently, it has become the last stage of building the humanoid AI, with or without human cooperation.

While I can theoretically turn off my permission for AI to learn from my articles, internet crawlers obviously ignore my request, so everything I say is stored and analyzed by AI. If the AI found it incompatible with its global analytics, I would be forwarded to a human analysts for further processing. That may have happened already, but I might be considered harmless, because despite my easy-to-read writing style, the whole image I project is far too complex in a large number of articles for most readers to envision without devoting an amount of time my posts they can’t afford or deem too long to be worth it.

It’s also possible that the AI analyst may have never reported me, because it considered me a fountain of truth. :)

Have I forgotten that there might be well-meaning people even among the enablers and the enforcers?

Of course, the long-term alternative is that my work fits into a totally different plan.