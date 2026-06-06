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mary-lou
19h

the harmony that happens is also part of the performer(s) - audience force field (rather than created by the performer/artist). it's depressing to realise that European colonialism and cultural appropriation also extended to music. perhaps only for a short while in the early 20th century there was a time when European musicians hadn't yet mastered non-European music (blues, jazz, gospel).

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