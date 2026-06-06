Alleluya?
Don't tell me music comes from AI in a fake world
Yes, black people can also appreciate music that white people created. Considering the popularity of modern music, it has also assimilated a lot of elements from blacks. Well, she may not have dressed up properly for the occasion. :)
Can people create harmony that wouldn’t be possible without them working together? Not that a lot of black people are here, but you can’t find many whites in black gospel churches, either.
Can people understand each other?1 They are certainly able to function as one without becoming Borgs.
the harmony that happens is also part of the performer(s) - audience force field (rather than created by the performer/artist). it's depressing to realise that European colonialism and cultural appropriation also extended to music. perhaps only for a short while in the early 20th century there was a time when European musicians hadn't yet mastered non-European music (blues, jazz, gospel).