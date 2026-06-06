Yes, black people can also appreciate music that white people created. Considering the popularity of modern music, it has also assimilated a lot of elements from blacks. Well, she may not have dressed up properly for the occasion. :)

Can people create harmony that wouldn’t be possible without them working together? Not that a lot of black people are here, but you can’t find many whites in black gospel churches, either.

Can people understand each other? They are certainly able to function as one without becoming Borgs.