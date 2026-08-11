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Ray’s Newsletter

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C Woody's avatar
C Woody
5h

Good one here Ray. Lots to absorb.

Excellent note at the beginning of the post concerning the nauseating “information” being presented lately. This platform has devolved into a twitteresque nightmare of memes and shouting matches. Quite sad.. we can’t have nice things anymore. It runs contrary to the grand narrative I guess.

I’m thankful that the few writers left like yourself are still here, writers who actually post thoughtful and informative content that makes the reader come to their own conclusions. The machine does not want us to think for ourselves.. it wants only to guide us into our respective pens.

Thanks again for this Ray

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Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
7hEdited

Thanks Ray very thought provoking. The problem with the scammy (non)tests for personality types like Myers Briggs, and also the DSM, is that the labels given are both non-provable and non-disprovable. Either side can argue with each other forever and the believers will just keep believing.

☞In truth, if something is non-provable the onus is on the claimers to prove it.

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