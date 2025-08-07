There are many ways to get fired.

This is not a complaint, only a report. I don’t think I am alone with my predicament. My loss of income is going over the board and covers all resources, and it looks like a general trend, affecting lots of others.

At 3,384 subscribers and a total of 4,919 readers (“followers” have been increasingly interested, suggesting the multiplication of bots and AI), including subscribers, this is a time to check out if and how my path corresponds with my fellow Americans’ or, for that matter, Canadians, Australians, New Zealanders, Brits, Germans, and who-knows-whom-else.

I have never manipulated my readers. As you also must have noticed, it is still easy to trick people, but this stack seems to be my last chance to make a difference before I die, so I’m not interested in that sort of thing.

What has been happening to all my readers? The numbers are increasing, and support is decreasing

At first, I only thought I was being shadow-banned, which might still be a valid assumption:

Replacing Americans with their deepfakes has been in the plan, albeit it has become amazingly obvious, especially because even I have been subjected to such data collection:

Diminishing sources mean limited mobility

It looks like I have become noticed, which I expected from the beginning, but not as early as this; more like around 10 thousand readers. Still, in a matter of weeks, seven paid subscribers unsubscribed, one of them even claiming he had no idea he was still subscribing, but wanting his money back. That seems to mean my revenue, after nearly 1,200 articles, has gone down from allegedly $5,600 a year to somewhere below $4k. That would be still nearly $400 a month, but I don’t know how Substack is making that estimate, because I haven’t seen more than $60-150 a month instead of what SS suggests my “revenue” is. Even that figure is theoretical, because this whole process looks like a sequence that started about five or six weeks ago.

Of course, I’ll have to keep working until I croak, which I don’t mind as long as I’ll be able to work, but the system is set up for killing off the working poor as long as those who are unable to do work. Did you know that SSI pays around $900 to everyone who has never worked a minute, but if you were low-income, you have to get by on your SS payments that are most likely less, so people who have worked are penalized for it. That’s why my true American hero is Wanda:

At my graduation ceremony, the speaker told the story of a Korean immigrant who ran a small grocery store 24/7, and when he was asked how come, he said, “You have to pay the rent day and night, for every day of the week.”

What about me? Who am I?

Already in April, 2024, that was a question for many:

I carried on:

To be fair, I am not mobile enough even to become a Walmart greeter, and my current basic income is also drying up, just like many other people’s who are being replaced with AI or with robots.

As my profile hasn’t changed, it might be a logical assumption I have is that paid subscribers have been receiving crazy e-mails ABOUT me or IN my name. Of course, logic often fails, but let me explore that option.

Have you received crazy e-mails about or “from” me? I can assure you, I haven’t been sending out any.

The Final Cut?

Being economically attacked, no matter how poor I am, has always been what I’ve been expecting, but I am not going to roll over; I’m not good at that sort of thing. If you find I am turning around or contradicting myself, you’ll be able to make sure it’s not me anymore. You might be able to remember that I’ve been writing about a wide range of topics, and I’ve never banned anyone, unless they violated the rules of engagement (otherwise, nobody has to agree with me, because my objective is that my readers make up their own minds), but bots and trolls have also taken their toll, no matter how protective I’ve been of the readers in my comment sections:

Is it that people can’t stand my reporting the reality of Trump incarcerating Americans? I’m sure many Trumpists didn’t like the facts (as you know, I don’t vote, because by that, I would acknowledge an illegitimate system that also can blame the voters for “having voted for the wrong side”), but don’t kill the messenger. Still, many people seem to think chasing illegals is a heroic act, and it will not affect them, but they are sorely wrong:

Some might say I am pessimistic, which I am not. I usually describe what can be done, no matter how unrealistic it might sound. What your enemy thinks you couldn’t try is your best chance to succeed:

Or is it because I am just about the only one who is suicidal enough to report this?

Of course, the most prosaic explanation presents itself as just like me, people are rapidly losing their livelihood.