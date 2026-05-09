Antibiotic Eyedrops for the Newborn
Enforcing authority implies that people are stupid and powerless. The practice is universal from records to “laws” and taxes. Harming babies represents a prominent start.
The eyes are used for personal identification in iris scans1, and light can be used for programming the whole body for better or worse.2
The following article was a literal eye-opener for me; I was not familiar with the practice which is quite limited to the United States:
In addition to this, antibiotics and the whooping cough “vaccine” administered during pregnancy, increase the risk of asthma in the children tenfold each, so if the mother receives both, that’s a 100 times higher risk.3
Adding all forms of invasive wireless signals, LED lights, and nanotech further damages human health.4
“Ear infections” are also results of “vaccines” (against invented illnesses), and the results are exacerbated by the use of antibiotics, which is especially catastrophic in children under two, because it wrecks the gut flora, where the symbiotic balance of bacterial balance (an essential part of the “immune system”) is maintained.5
In the meanwhile, “trust the science” prevails.6
The latest high-resolution surveillance cameras are capable to ID anyone from their eyes, which was obvious during convid, when the muzzling made facial scans impractical, but ID-ing was not left behind:
The myth that “science” must be forced on the ignorant masses protects the enablers and the enforcers from the wrath of the crowd:
Good topic Ray. Just some questions
1. Can you operationally define nanotech, where has it been proven to be found (remember I did not find it in lidocaine).
https://protonmagic.substack.com/p/the-lidocaine-scoping-paradox
https://protonmagic.substack.com/p/lidocaine-dark-field-evaporation
https://protonmagic.substack.com/p/lidocaine-sem-hot-off-the-press
2. On Graphene, can you show a paper finding one-atom thick graphene which is necessary for the definition? Recall I reported on the discoverers themselves saying was hypothetical. Perhaps there is ultra thin graphite, but that is not the same thing graphene.
https://protonmagic.substack.com/p/the-true-nature-of-graphene?utm_source=publication-search
Recall that many strange gate keepers were pushing nanoteck (Stew Peters, Ana M. etc.) without real proof.
There is some sense these are distractions or red herrings from the real dangers, like 5G and undeclared elements found in shots and possibly other mediums.
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/At-Least-55-Undeclared-Chemical-Elements-Found-in-Diblasi-Monteverde/70f72a08308d3b4a829e5ae719de2716c2a731cc
I think some of these things are so important they require rehashing now that we have been seeped in deep shit from lots of fake alt pundits.
PS. The link to the ear infection ref doesn't seem to lead to a clear discussion, pls check the path thanks.
100 million US babies for over 50 years were given Dr. Barnes Iodine complex eye drops to prevent syphilis and it worked well. Whooping cough vaccine is worthless when 3 Erythromycin pills will stop whooping cough in the few that will acquire it. It's not stupidity it is money making schemes.