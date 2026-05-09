Enforcing authority implies that people are stupid and powerless. The practice is universal from records to “laws” and taxes. Harming babies represents a prominent start.

The eyes are used for personal identification in iris scans, and light can be used for programming the whole body for better or worse.

The following article was a literal eye-opener for me; I was not familiar with the practice which is quite limited to the United States:

In addition to this, antibiotics and the whooping cough “vaccine” administered during pregnancy, increase the risk of asthma in the children tenfold each, so if the mother receives both, that’s a 100 times higher risk.

Adding all forms of invasive wireless signals, LED lights, and nanotech further damages human health.

“Ear infections” are also results of “vaccines” (against invented illnesses), and the results are exacerbated by the use of antibiotics, which is especially catastrophic in children under two, because it wrecks the gut flora, where the symbiotic balance of bacterial balance (an essential part of the “immune system”) is maintained.

In the meanwhile, “trust the science” prevails.