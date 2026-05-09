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Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
25mEdited

Good topic Ray. Just some questions

1. Can you operationally define nanotech, where has it been proven to be found (remember I did not find it in lidocaine).

https://protonmagic.substack.com/p/the-lidocaine-scoping-paradox

https://protonmagic.substack.com/p/lidocaine-dark-field-evaporation

https://protonmagic.substack.com/p/lidocaine-sem-hot-off-the-press

2. On Graphene, can you show a paper finding one-atom thick graphene which is necessary for the definition? Recall I reported on the discoverers themselves saying was hypothetical. Perhaps there is ultra thin graphite, but that is not the same thing graphene.

https://protonmagic.substack.com/p/the-true-nature-of-graphene?utm_source=publication-search

Recall that many strange gate keepers were pushing nanoteck (Stew Peters, Ana M. etc.) without real proof.

There is some sense these are distractions or red herrings from the real dangers, like 5G and undeclared elements found in shots and possibly other mediums.

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/At-Least-55-Undeclared-Chemical-Elements-Found-in-Diblasi-Monteverde/70f72a08308d3b4a829e5ae719de2716c2a731cc

I think some of these things are so important they require rehashing now that we have been seeped in deep shit from lots of fake alt pundits.

PS. The link to the ear infection ref doesn't seem to lead to a clear discussion, pls check the path thanks.

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

100 million US babies for over 50 years were given Dr. Barnes Iodine complex eye drops to prevent syphilis and it worked well. Whooping cough vaccine is worthless when 3 Erythromycin pills will stop whooping cough in the few that will acquire it. It's not stupidity it is money making schemes.

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