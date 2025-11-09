Niccolo never managed to sell himself lucratively enough to ensure his own safety, but his wisdom never dies. In 19 countries, people must be afraid of being locked up, when asking “the wrong question.”

Note: It’s unusual of me to publish two articles on one day, but it’s the weekend, when most people have some time. The previous one today was a rehash of my previous posts, anyway, although I strongly recommend PM’s collection of normies’ favorite psyops. This one closely follows up on a few of my previous essays, especially the one in which I hypothesize about, and provide an iconoclastic explanation to Jewish dominance.

After considering the review of historical myths, it’s a logical question to ask if and how “the Jews” are the ones to blame for humanity’s failure. After all, in the last 2,000 years, they have been expelled from over a thousand places, and can all that be attributed to human mistakes?

It’s impossible to deny that Jewish interests have been providing Hollywood for a hundred years, and since 2012, six megacorporations have been dominating the news industry. As both pass for entertainment, which is what they are, they are only court jesters, and also bind the normie’s mind to myths that make the normie compliant, feel safe in his cognitive prison, and believe that someone else will always take care of him.

Doctors and lawyers? No problem! Who would deny that it’s alright to go where the money is (no bank robbing is needed)? Are you saying that lucrative legal firms are nearly exclusively Jewish? Are you serious? Who can blame a tribe for supporting its members, anyway? Well, judges and DAs also do as they are told, but has it ever been different anywhere, anytime?

Doctors (and their enabling colleagues, nurses) happen to willingly participate in the depopulation process, but some of them even died after trying to prove the convid injections were not harmful, so they received theirs until no more boosters were needed (the dead need none).

The problem starts a bit icky, when it comes to politicians. Well, even the latest NYC star, Mamdani, is only one of the many (well, all, in fact) politicians who do NOT represent the people, only the controlled demolition of the country. The electorate falls for the scam of voting and by doing it, acknowledges an illegitimate power and accepts the blame for “voting for the wrong side” (which should be moot after the Dominion voting machines) later on. Voters fail to notice the good-cop-bad-cop game the two delusionary parties are playing, and voters vote for the lesser evil, which is still chipping away the citizen’s life and liberty; forget about happiness, unless internet porn makes you happy. Politicians operate on a single premise:

Still, the depopulation program is following up on Mach’s principle; it’s an easy guess who is getting what:

How is it possible that politicians earning $160k a year accumulate millions before their tenure runs out? Haven’t you heard that servants must be paid well, unless you, as a ruler, want them to turn on you? They must be equally afraid of the retributions; already Machiavelli knew that. Ironically, he was never paid “well-enough”:

Finally, banking and investment rule over everything else, including governments that accept their “money” in the form of loans from private central banks at the taxpayer’s expense. The Ponzi-scheme of fractional-reserve banking should be obvious to everyone, yet it’s not. The loans are impossible to pay back, and the collateral is usually control over the countries, their production and distribution, private ownership, and governmental investments. Numbers cannot be defeated. Are these bankers “Jewish”? If they are, they are doing a fine job at destroying the lives of about 70 percent of their brethren as well, but who hasn’t heard of collateral damage? The principle that “G*d’s love manifests itself from your opulence” is not restricted to orthodox Judaism (Calvinism and Mormonism come to mind, with Scientology not lagging much behind, except it’s not a religion, but a concept that takes over the religious part in human beings). The tragicomic part is that the sequential order is often reversed, resulting in a logical fallacy: the assumption that the unfortunates are causing their own predicaments has gone rampant over the years, and it’s easy to point out that the logic occasionally works, which the feeble-minded extend to everyone who has run out of luck or, shall I say, any power over their own lives?

Today’s rulers are so cock-sure that they are even ignoring Niccolo’s advice, perhaps because they don’t want to keep those who don’t revere them:

What’s Machiavelli’s conclusion regarding “Jewish power”?

That ties in nicely with Who Is Responsible?