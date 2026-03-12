The focus can always be changed.

The reason why I don’t watch videos is that they create the illusion of reality. Once people see something in movies, they assume it happened (e.g. the dinosaurs or the H*). Besides, subliminal programming has exceeded all imagination with the introduction of LED, and videos, while a waste of time most of the time, can distort experience in subtle ways that even I have problems noticing.

Sorry to observe that Substack has been nearly completely captured. Most “alt” authors are now CO (controlled opposition) or have been replaced with their AI deepfakes. Most of them even stopped spreading false hope in lawsuits, politicians, and miracle cures, which indicates that the commoner cannot change anything back anymore, so delaying private choices has become redundant for the manipulators. The concentration of globalist power has accelerated and previously-orchestrated enemies are now being merged into one unhappy family whose members used to be humans.

Dumping fake news on the audience hasn’t changed, and you can copiously indulge yourself at reading about the impending doom of WW3 or nuclear strikes on TV, if you care to switch from horror movies to, well, fake horror news. Others amuse themselves by extending their imagination into the realm of sadistic perverts with the probably AI-generated files of Epstein & Co.’s merry band or by immersing in the toxic waste of sick-care. Information overload with mostly nonsense is a thriving business.

I addressed the problem of diversions in my recent posts, A Few Thoughts about Popular Topics and in What Turns Me Off in the “News” with Illustrations for Comic Relief.

Are there better sites than Substack?

Two authors I know are moving on from Substack:

One has his own page now, hoping that Google is not going to leave his site out of search results and Gmail will deliver his notification e-mails, and his ISP (Internet Service Provider) is not going to limit his traffic or build a ghost site for him, while locking his access to it.

The other one is moving to Pickaxe, believing it’s going to be better than Substack by not limiting access to his materials by shadow-banning or worse.

Ever since I started here on May 6, 2022, I’ve been considering Odesee and the like, too, perhaps double-post everything, but Substack is taking up all my time, so I cannot expand, and don’t see the risk of losing my readers justified, either. The authors I know who tried, failed without an exception. It looks like the same limitations are imposed on the same author no matter where (s)he migrates.

Theoretically, Pickaxe, Odysee, and their counterparts must compete with Substack by offering better privacy, payment terms, and fewer limitations. Are they doing that?