You wanna fight? I am ready!

Only a few days ago, I played the roles of an armchair politician and an armchair philosopher, and it took a single article to accomplish the feat!

Sorry to admit, but regarding the outcome, I failed miserably, because nothing I said could be put into practice. My only excuse is that, even if I tried and succeeded, a lot more powerful obstacle would doom me to failure: human nature.

As you may have noticed, I tend to write an article, whenever something ticks me off.

This time, it is the “armchair generals,” who so fabulously pontificate about the situation in Ukraine.

You can reach lengthy analyses in both directions (not going to bore you with links):

how smart and effective “the Russians” are and how cruel the Ukrainian “Nazis” have been against the Russian population in the Donbas since 2014 with their incessant mortar attacks on civilians that, eventually, brought about Prince Putin on his white horse to save his people. how shrewd and effective the Ukrainian forces are, killing tens, if not hundreds of thousands of Russians to the point that Prince Putin will have to introduce the draft, because, as opposed to the heroic soldiers if the USA in the last 130 or more years (after American natives were successfully forced into patches of sand called “reservations” by killing off their food sources, the buffaloes), nobody wants to die on foreign lands as a volunteer (oh, well, Zelensky introduced the draft and lots of eligible youngsters, up to the mandatory age of 60, are caught at the border, trying to emigrate).

I have already published, where Prince Putin comes from. No, he is not a graduate of Schwab’s program of “New Global Leaders.” He was apparently too old to participate and his much-more-sinister role may have given Schwab the very idea of developing such a forum for future fellow conspirators against mankind:

“Controlled opposition” usually shows you partial truths and expects you to become a follower:

As Lenin once said, “the best way to control the opposition is by leading it yourself.”

The Ukrainian psy-op is a completely different beast. While controlled opposition is not even necessarily either controlled or opposition, because it can be simply a bunch of useful idiots, the Armchair Generals are now taking the cake! Their roles are neatly aligned with the obvious globalist plan of starting WW3 on TV and through a few strategically-placed nuclear false flags, which is already turning the “generals” into real players on their own strategic table of simulating a war!

Yet their “war” starts and ends in the armchair.

The latest “news” about Russians’ losing the battle at Kharkiv/Kharkov is a good example of the way you can turn the same event into something that is good for either side, maintaining the appearance of a real war. (Well, “collateral damage” has always been acceptable for kings, generals, and politicians.) You can say that the Russians fled, because they had their asses kicked. You can also say that they retaliated by taking out Kharkiv/Kharkov’s electric grid. From the Russian side, you can say that the Russians left the area, because they wanted to cut off power that would “teach a lesson to those nasty clown-commandeered Ukrainian bumpkins” and didn’t want to hang around without the amenities offered by electricity.

I am positing that ALL these options are lies

that only fit into the quintessential modeling program of the gaslighting armchair generals who, by the way, also seem to be posing as journalists all over the place, “analyzing” an “armed conflict” that is hardly ever happening. Slavs don’t kill Slavs, after all. They have also had their own version of Nietzsche’s “Ubermench” theory in which they come out as the “superior race”: Panlavism. You can look it up, but in most browsers and/or search engines (that browse/search mostly for you), you will encounter only the Wikipedia link… Considering all the variables, it’s becoming harder and harder to make sense of the “war.” Or is it not?

Don’t worry; there are no winners or losers in the artificially-created conflict. While the Holodomor can give Ukrainian separatists a good excuse for going against “the Russians,” students of history are well aware that it never really mattered who rules over the land, and poor people were systematically used for gaining power for a new class of “elite” that might be a lot worse than the previous one was (the “Bolshevik Revolution” stands out as a good example, but in history, most fights for “freedom” or “independence” also make the mark). And don’t forget, NOT A SINGLE slave/peasant uprising has ever succeeded, which doesn’t bode well for today’s “freedom fighters.”

So, what are the Armchair Generals’ role here?

They popularize a fake war on TV; They make you believe that there are two sides, which makes their story more credible; They objectify and demonize “Russians” or “the evil Clown’s” baggage, which is training you to turn on your own countrymen, once you are told they disagree with you (the “un-jabbed,” the “jabbed,” blacks, “Jews,” Hispanics, gays, abortionists or anti-abortionists, you-name-it); They divert your attention that you are about to enter the slaughterhouse of your own, unless you are already dying of “covid,” or managed to fall victim to “SADS.” They “teach” you to think only one step ahead and BE PROUD of how “smart” you are! They will tell you that the “evil Russians” deprived Europe from electricity, while it was EU sanctions that cut off oil/gas (still, Britain had only one percent of its energy needs from Russian sources, but is steadily turning its populace into “victims of Russian aggression”). They will blame Russia for the ensuing famine in countries that have been receiving much of their foodstuff from Ukraine and Russia.

The list is, as always, incomplete. Please, add your own entries in the Comment section!