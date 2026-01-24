Ray’s Newsletter

Bard Joseph
The World Order sets up countless groups to promote any type of idea, and then sets up other groups to fanatically oppose them, but the masters have no dedication to anything except slavery." The World Order Eustace Mullins 1992

David Eldon Wood
Just like the recent Doc Malik post, choosing the lesser of two evils is still choosing an evil. This can only result in an evil choice. At least in Ray's Newsletter, unlike in Doc's newsletter, I can make a comment without being a paid subscriber. Thank you Ray. The choice is never binary, there are other choices that one can always make. I choose to respect my neighbors, be they black, brown, purple or white. I cannot understand why we in the USA allow only two political parties to dominate the our legislative, court, and executive bodies. These two parties log roll any measure proposed so that the graft can be shared. These two parties change from majority of one to majority of the other in the ruling bodies as readily as the change of the seasons. Perhaps we could take a look at the French revolution for guidance as per Gary D Barnett's suggestion, or perhaps not, based on the fact that the original revolutionists met the guillotine themselves in the end.

I personally counsel patience, although I am hungrily awaiting righteousness for those who perpetuated the COVID HOAX as per the beatitudes.

