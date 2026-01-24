Authors Are Calling for an Armed Uprising to Depopulate the US
Gary D. Barnett is one of them
Your 2nd-Amendment rights are not in danger, but the sign might come from official sources.
Gary D. Barnett confirmed today on Lew Rockwell’s site that is just about exclusively used for publishing agents, what I’ve been saying since July, 2025. Several years ago, his writing showed me that it was okay to say just about anything anything without anyone coming after you. Is that because it doesn’t matter what you and I think? Think further.
He is still occasionally publishing ingenious stuff, which he did when he described the intentional mess of American jurisprudence, but up to the point I still agree with him, he is only repeating himself.
I started to disagree with him after he was advocating a “no-government” setup (which he labeled the “anarchist” approach), without considering that power vacuum inevitably leads to feudal anarchy, and even most forms of governments might be preferable over that.
This time, after some relatively incoherent ranting, he left the reservation after agreeing with my previously-published ideas about governmental power, ideas that I have made a lot more accessible for the average English-speaker.1
This time, his narrative was as attractive as it always is (to me):
Keep in mind that every single incident manufactured by this heinous State to create uncertainty, fear, and chaos, every claimed threat, every riot or out of control protest, every shooting, every war of aggression, and every civil unrest situation, are being set up by those you call your rulers in government who need this disorder, confusion, and violence so as to take full control over your lives. While you concentrate your ignorance and hate toward each other and every distraction created by this government, the AI takeover, digital IDs, full biometric data collection, complete dollar debasement, economic chaos, monstrous inflation, martial law, and hundreds of trillions of dollars of debt, are going forward without pause.
Unfortunately, at the end of his essay, he goes off-rail, at least, in my opinion.
Please, notice one of my few maxims: If anything is obvious, it’s usually not the case, but it’s often used for gaslighting the public.
First, Gary is assigning the blame to Israeli Zionists, which rings true without further scrutiny. All the adoration US politicians have been showing for Israeli Zionists, I still maintain that most Zionist, along with most Masons and all “Jesuits,” are also pulled into the globalist game as suckers, patsies, and decoys. There can be only one winner.2 Can you, in good faith, identify ANY “Zionist” who has any real influence on US foreign policy? Anyway, if you could ever ID such a person, what could you do about it?
Gary even follows up on my observation that the ICE operation is meant to divide Americans further, but his conclusion seems to call for meaningless, undirected, and hopelessly-weak uprising, which in my understanding, is one of the psyops, just like threatening people with WW3 or a “nuclear strike”:
This is happening because you, most all of you, are sitting back and allowing it to happen without lifting a finger to stop it. If you expect things to fix themselves, or if you expect to pick another piece of shit evil politician in the next bogus and insane selection cycle to help you, you have either lost your mind or are so obtuse as to be considered a helpless and stupid fool. If all the hate so many of you have accepted were geared toward politicians instead of each other, this madness could not survive. It is up to each and every one of you to help yourselves by eliminating this government and all its false claimed authority. Tear it down so it can never rear its ugly head again!
It so seems that Americans are still being goaded into a “civil war” during which they are expected to wipe out each other.
Gary’s analysis of Venezuela also fell far from common sense:
Gary’s analyses seem to prove that Lew Rockwell has been publishing him for good reasons.
That’s Llewellyn H. Rockwell Jr.
The World Order sets up countless groups to promote any type of idea, and then sets up other groups to fanatically oppose them, but the masters have no dedication to anything except slavery." The World Order Eustace Mullins 1992
Just like the recent Doc Malik post, choosing the lesser of two evils is still choosing an evil. This can only result in an evil choice. At least in Ray's Newsletter, unlike in Doc's newsletter, I can make a comment without being a paid subscriber. Thank you Ray. The choice is never binary, there are other choices that one can always make. I choose to respect my neighbors, be they black, brown, purple or white. I cannot understand why we in the USA allow only two political parties to dominate the our legislative, court, and executive bodies. These two parties log roll any measure proposed so that the graft can be shared. These two parties change from majority of one to majority of the other in the ruling bodies as readily as the change of the seasons. Perhaps we could take a look at the French revolution for guidance as per Gary D Barnett's suggestion, or perhaps not, based on the fact that the original revolutionists met the guillotine themselves in the end.
I personally counsel patience, although I am hungrily awaiting righteousness for those who perpetuated the COVID HOAX as per the beatitudes.