After my pointing out yesterday that Gary D. Barnett was goading people into an absolutely-insane insurrection, he just published this (much of it is his usual ranting using an entertaining meddle of creative vocabulary, just to allow his readers to let some steam off):

As usual, he is starting out just fine, but ends up calling for “mass self-defense”; I keep wondering what he means by that, while he is also cautioning against martial law (which is obviously a potential option, and I don’t understand why all those hired actors who put on the show in the summer of ‘20 are still not in action) after “self-defense”… If that’s not a contradiction, nothing is.

The second part of his article is a proper catastrophe, confirming that the psyops all around by suggesting,

“Even with all this absurd madness, Trump is attempting to aggressively take over country after country, in the attempt of satisfying the original technocrat plan of controlling the world; all as structured and planned for the past 100 years. This includes taking over Greenland, Canada, Mexico, Central America, the Panama Canal, and parts of South America including Venezuela.” I guess, he never read my articles on Venezuela and on my alternative to his stance on it, and I’m still planning a funny one on the rest, because nobody in their right mind can think of anything else but everything being a façade for an accelerated accumulation of globalist power (Gary actually mentions that aspect, but not in these scenarios).

I wonder if he has used the word “technocrat” before my critique of his las fumble.

He more-or-less correctly assesses that “This plan was drawn up in 1933 by Technocracy, Inc., but is now finally coming to fruition through collusive deals, violent regime change, sanctions, tariffs, murder, and war.” Well, I would say, the proper date is more like 1694, 1792, or no later than 1867 (he cautiously avoids the date of the Federal Reserve Act of 1913), but would that make any difference about disclosing where he is coming from? Or is he losing his touch like the nearly-absolutely-certainly fake Rappoport (whose ghost writing also got better after my burying Jon)?

He keeps fuming about all the morons who are allowing to be done to this without noticing that those people have absolutely no power to change anything.

I hope, he is going to learn from my current observations, too.

