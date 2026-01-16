Obviously, Scottsdale’s advice is to buy from Scottsdale.

Of course, you can knock yourself out with as much gold and silver as you want, but at least, hear me out. After all, it’s going to be YOUR decision. It is true that the USD is losing its value, and the commoner has nothing left to invest into.

Remember you won’t be able to eat metals during shortages, when people go thirsty, hungry, or freeze, or in the best case, you’ll have to pay astronomical prices for basic necessities (toilet paper, anyone?), and you will be exposed as someone who owns precious metals, which can turns you into a target for robbers and thieves.

Headline USA is rallying up the prices of gold and silver by suggesting that gold will soon surpass $5,000 and silver $100. I cannot that rule out, because there is a sucker born every minute. Somewhat alarmingly, forgeries also started showing up on the market, and when someone I know wanted a refund for the forgery from a volatile “Italian” company, the American bank that issued the credit card to the customer refused even after receiving all the evidence. It looks like a lot of crooks are in the process of selling real of fake precious metals. One thing is certain: it’s a scam. At least buy them from an official vendor directly connected with the Treasury.

In January, 2023, when I first wrote about gold, I expressed my doubts that there was a grain of gold in Fort Knox, except for a few other countries, whose gold reserves are held, probably as leverage for globalist dictates. I also calculated that gold at the current prices would back about 2-3% of the money in circulation (mostly in the form of debt), so there was no chance for a gold-backed currency.

Somewhat later, I followed up on the topic by adding that your gold and your silver will always be welcome as payments, but you will never get paid in either of those.

This time, let me analyze a bit further.

Silver is a byproduct of copper production, and its price is held artificially high in order to keep its street value. Gold is a different story. Apparently, only a tiny percentage of physical gold is available on the market. “Paper gold” is sold up to a thousand times at the same time, and you won’t get a grain of if, if you demand it in physical form. Countries and investment firms buying up precious metals artificially elevates the prices. You might want to check out who the buyers are, but most of the time, they are unidentified, which is worthy of the Stock Market, the largest criminal enterprise in history. If it were mostly poor people buying small amounts, the market has been saturated, and you can expect an imminent collapse. All those metals hoarded up will be suddenly worth a tenth or even a thousandth of their original purchase price (no, not “value”). All the globalist controllers have to do it flood the market with “new reserves” which they surely have, but are not on the market, just like during the housing collapse in 2008, banks put only about one in ten repossessed houses on the market in order to prevent a market collapse. What makes it worse is you can always buy physical gold, and your purchase can be turned into vouchers (worthless paper gold, a “promise to give you your gold on demand,” but I’ve read about such requests were stopped being honored in recent years) or the seller can simply “go bankrupt” and vanish. Either way, your savings and reserves are gone.

Concurrently, the government can declare another “national emergency” and threaten people with a $200k fine and 5-10 years in prison, unless they submit their reserves “to save the economy” or backed up with some other lies. In 1933, there were no home invasions, as opposed to today, when LE can take your valuable simply based on the suspicion that you’ve acquired them unlawfully (they do NOT have to present any proof), and the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and ICE were not at the rulers’ puppets beck and call.

So, how does this line of event go along with the scheduled introduction of the CBDCs, which already started in 2023 worldwide?

In 1933, the gold didn’t end up as government property, although the people already were counted as such (well, the precursor of the Digital ID, the SSN started “only” in 1936, but eventually, everything fell in place) people were given “Federal Reserve Notes” (well, “vouchers”) for their metals from the private bank that has been usurping the power of issuing the USD as a loan at an interest to the people, only to be spent by usurping governments. Chances are that this time, whatever people will be demanded to submit, will be paid in CBDCs. In this near future, all this might be incremental in order to avoid a popular uproar, but a situation seasoned up with a little bit of a “national crisis” will surely soften up people, and if some violence is mixed with gas, electric, food, water, and other shortages, people will DEMAND “law and order” and beg their oppressors to rescue them from the crisis those criminals will have created. It can even go as far as an orchestrated popular uprising or a “civil war,” and people are being conditioned towards those and probed for their inclination to follow either path.

If a collapse ever happened (the situation would be easier to control for the globalists, if it didn’t, but the depopulation plan might also be accelerated by encouraging folks to kill each other for a can of soup), barter might work for some time, and sometimes gaining time is all that’s needed. Coins, even pennies, would work for barter, but so would pieces of ammo. After all, “a shot of whiskey” originally meant a .45 cartridge as a form of payment to the bartender.