Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
5h

Good warning Ray! Actually the last few yrs were good for any paper gold buyers, even me. But I was not yet aware of the manipulation that was going on, nor the risk. Any gains I put into some physical asset and I feel quite weak kneed about venturing out into the gold bubble again that is sure to pop sometime...soon?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
C Woody's avatar
C Woody
5h

The Crypto market scam has fallen off and silver has moved into position for investors desperate for something “physical” to hold on to when the usd conks out. Unfortunately they will not have anything physical to hold on to, and be relieved of their life savings at the same time. The slow march to the bread lines continues

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture