I am not honoring the “hantavirus” with an article, because it’s a no-brainer for my readers that viruses have always been cover-ups for common poisonings and tools to force the masses into submission, as it happened during convid. Lyme was another mil-grade test and “global infection,” but it was accompanied by “allergies” and “arthritis,” which gave it away as a cover-up.

However, AI as a Buddhist monk can mean that Buddhism is ridiculed or, better, a public call for mass conversion to Buddhism, because those who will be reincarnated, anyway, have nothing to fear from. Oh, I almost forgot to mention that the people are also taunted for their powerlessness and their inability to judge the situation.

At least some people know how to have fun! Some people in Texas have been meeting up and partying while betting on where the chicken will shit!

You win, if the chicken poops on your number! Bingo!

There are rules:

And you can never miss the outcome! Here is the winning number! Not sure if it’s a bull’s eye, but you can forgive me for that: