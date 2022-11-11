Originally, I made it simple to understand why ALL mandates must be refused, no matter what:
During the plandemic, the executive branch acted as if it had legislative powers.
Not that it matters; apparently, the (goodness-knows-by-whom) “elected” legislators are willing to vote for whatever they are told by their masters.
Moreover, unelected Trojan-horse officials are also playing house:
As usual, the rulers pass laws that protect and promote them, while disenfranchise and enslave people.
How far can one afford to be a “law-abiding citizen”?
At least we know the people are highly satisfied with their peaceful slavery. Don't imagine their peace will stay that way however. The number of people who are willing to trade a bit of promised security for a totalitarianism is shocking - even in the age of TikTok, FB and the rest.