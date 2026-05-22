Can Peace Exist Between Humans?
Why can't we just get along?
Ideal “societies” do not exist. Illiterate cultures only with oral tradition to maintain themselves still exhibit the same self-destructive defaults of human nature as all “higher” civilizations.
Previously, I have covered the topic from the cultural as well as the cognitive points of view, but that’s not the end of it.1 That doesn’t mean I have it all.
“Why can’t we just get along?”
was what the gentle giant, Rodney King declared in 19912 after he sobered up from the drugs that led him into the 30-minute car chase that endangered a lot of people and the generous beating he asked for by not submitting to the arresting officers.
Indeed, why can’t “we” just get along?
Of course, as I usually say, there is no “we,” except in manipulative sources.
The following article inspired me to write mine:
Oral tradition
is one of my favorites. It usually exists prior to literacy, and it maintains cultural standards for the tribe. To a certain extent, it’s universal, and as a result of human nature, the universal part can become catastrophic.
Oral tradition as a landmark of “primitive” cultures is symptomatic of the human condition. It usually denotes evil, stupid, and ridiculous in a single word. Still, its societal structure retains the same five layers all human communities possess, just like the upcoming technocracy.3
Here is what I am adding to Eric’s article
Humans are territorial, but they can be peaceful or even generous, if there is plenty of room and resources for everyone. For example, there were about two million prairie Indians, when European settlers arrived, and they even helped out the starving Mayflower colonists in 16204, but later didn’t care for anyone’s claiming ownership of the land, and due to linguistic difficulties and cultural incompatibility, they expressed themselves with bows and arrows and by setting the settlers’ places on fire.
Human nature
is tribal, and in history, the strongest “civilizations” have assimilated or wiped out the weaker ones. That doesn’t mean the weaker ones no longer exist (e.g. Greece and American natives are still around), but only in restricted areas and without the dominance they used to enjoy in their heydays. They might as well present themselves as the “proof” of their masters’ “tolerance”…
While the NWO plan has been manifest for quite a while5, little attention has been paid to it. Technocracy is the next democide, and one can keep guessing who are behind it (the means are obvious), but human nature alone can explain it, no matter what:
Some cultures are simply incompatible. For one, female genital mutilation is not exactly welcome in the West, and neither is Islam’s claim for exclusivity6.
Rodney King’s arrest, after he provoked the arresting officers to beat him on camera, invoked a lot of rioting and looting (especially in LA, but in Toronto, for example, the police followed the “peaceful protesters” looting the stores along the main road, Bloor) until the officers were (theoretically) sentenced to prison time. The $8m of taxpayer’s money he was “awarded” was eaten up by his lawyers, who even took him to movies at a rate of $150 an hour, which translates to about double of the amount (probably more).
The Mayflower passengers starved, because they wanted to give everyone equally, so those who worked had little incentive to work free for others. After they switched to meritocracy, they didn’t starve anymore.
76% of USA and similar world biovaxx did not help a forced multicultural, financial and freedom rape of Representative Government.
Why Can’t We Think Straight Anymore?
I don’t think humans were ever meant to coexist. There has always been a hierarchy of the “haves” trying to eliminate the “have nots”, going back to the caveman era.. if that was even a thing. History was perhaps all fictional.. kinda like the dinosaurs, anyway I digress. The ones with fire controlled the masses who were still eating raw meat. Present time the political class rules over the working class minions and the political class is ruled over by the money class. The control will never change. Now add immigrants from different cultures and religions,who don’t speak the language, have different customs and values to the working class and there is another hierarchy battle. The new people are hated by the old stock people for their invasion, not to mention competition in the job markets.
In Alberta now the powers that be have us all fighting amongst ourselves yet again due to a secession movement that has roughly half of Albertans wanting the province to separate itself from Canada and become its own country and the other half wants to remain as it is. This separation was never going to succeed in a million years and it has been roadblock after roadblock for the separation movement. The movement has been rife with infighting and infiltration of nefarious people from day one..again how can you expect to start a new country when you can’t even agree on how to leave the old one. And it would all begin again with a fresh political system and the very same hierarchy that they wanted out of lol.
The world is an endless loop of insanity as it is, then they toss in some random hemorrhagic fever nonsense, rat and bat viruses, let’s not forget aliens and moon missions. The madness continues while the hierarchies grow ever larger.
Lots to ponder in your article for folks Ray, another timely piece