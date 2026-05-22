Ideal “societies” do not exist. Illiterate cultures only with oral tradition to maintain themselves still exhibit the same self-destructive defaults of human nature as all “higher” civilizations.

Previously, I have covered the topic from the cultural as well as the cognitive points of view, but that’s not the end of it. That doesn’t mean I have it all.

“Why can’t we just get along?”

was what the gentle giant, Rodney King declared in 1991 after he sobered up from the drugs that led him into the 30-minute car chase that endangered a lot of people and the generous beating he asked for by not submitting to the arresting officers.

Indeed, why can’t “we” just get along?

Of course, as I usually say, there is no “we,” except in manipulative sources.

The following article inspired me to write mine:

Oral tradition

is one of my favorites. It usually exists prior to literacy, and it maintains cultural standards for the tribe. To a certain extent, it’s universal, and as a result of human nature, the universal part can become catastrophic.

Oral tradition as a landmark of “primitive” cultures is symptomatic of the human condition. It usually denotes evil, stupid, and ridiculous in a single word. Still, its societal structure retains the same five layers all human communities possess, just like the upcoming technocracy.

Here is what I am adding to Eric’s article

Humans are territorial, but they can be peaceful or even generous, if there is plenty of room and resources for everyone. For example, there were about two million prairie Indians, when European settlers arrived, and they even helped out the starving Mayflower colonists in 1620, but later didn’t care for anyone’s claiming ownership of the land, and due to linguistic difficulties and cultural incompatibility, they expressed themselves with bows and arrows and by setting the settlers’ places on fire.

Human nature

is tribal, and in history, the strongest “civilizations” have assimilated or wiped out the weaker ones. That doesn’t mean the weaker ones no longer exist (e.g. Greece and American natives are still around), but only in restricted areas and without the dominance they used to enjoy in their heydays. They might as well present themselves as the “proof” of their masters’ “tolerance”…

While the NWO plan has been manifest for quite a while, little attention has been paid to it. Technocracy is the next democide, and one can keep guessing who are behind it (the means are obvious), but human nature alone can explain it, no matter what:

Some cultures are simply incompatible. For one, female genital mutilation is not exactly welcome in the West, and neither is Islam’s claim for exclusivity.