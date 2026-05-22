Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
10h

76% of USA and similar world biovaxx did not help a forced multicultural, financial and freedom rape of Representative Government.

Why Can’t We Think Straight Anymore?

Reply
Share
4 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
C Woody's avatar
C Woody
7h

I don’t think humans were ever meant to coexist. There has always been a hierarchy of the “haves” trying to eliminate the “have nots”, going back to the caveman era.. if that was even a thing. History was perhaps all fictional.. kinda like the dinosaurs, anyway I digress. The ones with fire controlled the masses who were still eating raw meat. Present time the political class rules over the working class minions and the political class is ruled over by the money class. The control will never change. Now add immigrants from different cultures and religions,who don’t speak the language, have different customs and values to the working class and there is another hierarchy battle. The new people are hated by the old stock people for their invasion, not to mention competition in the job markets.

In Alberta now the powers that be have us all fighting amongst ourselves yet again due to a secession movement that has roughly half of Albertans wanting the province to separate itself from Canada and become its own country and the other half wants to remain as it is. This separation was never going to succeed in a million years and it has been roadblock after roadblock for the separation movement. The movement has been rife with infighting and infiltration of nefarious people from day one..again how can you expect to start a new country when you can’t even agree on how to leave the old one. And it would all begin again with a fresh political system and the very same hierarchy that they wanted out of lol.

The world is an endless loop of insanity as it is, then they toss in some random hemorrhagic fever nonsense, rat and bat viruses, let’s not forget aliens and moon missions. The madness continues while the hierarchies grow ever larger.

Lots to ponder in your article for folks Ray, another timely piece

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture