Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
9h

Oh shuckeroos! I misread the title and thought it was "Can You Own a Submarine" in the USA.

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Fran's avatar
Fran
8h

But criminals can own/carry/steal any type of firearms they can get their hands on.

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
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