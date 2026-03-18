Restriction of firearms allegedly protect folks, but that only places the legit gun user in disadvantage against criminals, who include extrajudicial govt enforcers.

The idea behind gun control seems to be that

1. People don’t feel safe

2. Unarmed civilians must depend on the government for protection from criminals

Can the government protect people from itself?

At the time of the Constitution, being armed was a basic human right, although it was also embedded in the document that transferred power from the states to the Federal Government by replacing the Articles of Confederation. Nobody at the time was crazy enough to even attempt to take weapons away from Americans, and in many scenarios, it would pose significant danger to those attempting it. After all, one can be shot from 800 yards, and shooters can use aluminum foil to cover themselves from satellites.

When The Second Amendment (2A) was introduced as part of the Bill of Rights and was ratified on December 15, 1791, there were no limitations on gun ownership, with the only exception of blacks owning guns, but that didn’t prevent blacks from owning slaves, which is something you can’t see on the news or on Hist(e)ry Channel.

These days, it’s relatively easy to get an automatic weapon. You pay your $200 stamp, and you can acquire a 9mm full-auto gun for under $1k or even a 7.62 as long as it was made before 1974 as a historic piece. Chances are, the deadline is not an accident, and all you can get is crap, but what the heck. In comparison, a 12GA shotgun firing 00 ammo has the concentrated power of nine 9mm bullets, and a slug can push an attacker back a lot more. Moreover, I’m not sure how many people can the finances to learn to operate an UZI safely and effectively, considering that bullets, once fired, cannot be recalled.

What’s wrong with owning a 7.62 or a 5.56 fully-automatic weapon? Nothing, except it’s “illegal”… Why? A piece of ammo from an AK-47 7.62 can go through five or six humans or a 1cm iron plate, and even a few shots with legit ammo from a 5.56 can easily make bulletproof vests obsolete. Yes, that’s what the Taliban had in Afghanistan, until the US beefed it up by leaving more modern equipment behind, a loss around $40bln for the taxpayer, but considering the money laundered through the puppet govt of Ukraine and all, it has become small change in the bottomless pit of the Black Budget and the constant govt spending of the USD picked up in the taxpayer’s name as a loan at an interest from the private Federal Reserve Bank since 1913.

At least constitutional carry is legit in quite a few states. The Constitution doesn’t specify if the firearm owner must be a US citizen, and opinions diverge. Still worse, someone who doesn’t like you can report you as unstable in states with red-flag laws; you won’t have the option of learning who reported you and are not allowed to defend your 2A right against your guns being confiscated. Strangely enough, Indiana, Maine, and Vermont have both laws in effect, but the latter makes sure anyone can be disarmed anytime. Even more strangely, some states allow permitless carry only for residents, and in many cases, permitless-carry states don’t honor a non-resident from a permitless-carry state to carry without a permit; only concealed-carry permits are honored based on reciprocity. Even lawfully transporting a gun in sh*tholes like New York State can land one in jail. You can also purchase a suppressor in most states now without having to pay an extra $200 for the stamp. Still, the eight states and D.C. prohibiting it is an obvious overreach, because suppressors are nearly exclusively for hearing protection, with the sole exception of .22LR rifles, which are about as quiet as a staple gun, but pistols are at least 114dB (which can be heard from a 100 yards), and there isn’t much point in suppressing a revolver.

For more details for new firearm owners, you might find my three pieces on the subject useful, because I condensed a lot of information in relatively-brief posts. Here is the first one (the links to the other two are at the end of this one):