Can You Own a Submachine Gun in the USA?
Or only the deer are coming?
Restriction of firearms allegedly protect folks, but that only places the legit gun user in disadvantage against criminals, who include extrajudicial govt enforcers.
The idea behind gun control seems to be that
1. People don’t feel safe
2. Unarmed civilians must depend on the government for protection from criminals
Can the government protect people from itself?
At the time of the Constitution, being armed was a basic human right, although it was also embedded in the document that transferred power from the states to the Federal Government by replacing the Articles of Confederation1. Nobody at the time was crazy enough to even attempt to take weapons away from Americans, and in many scenarios, it would pose significant danger to those attempting it. After all, one can be shot from 800 yards, and shooters can use aluminum foil to cover themselves from satellites.
When The Second Amendment (2A) was introduced as part of the Bill of Rights and was ratified on December 15, 1791, there were no limitations on gun ownership, with the only exception of blacks owning guns2, but that didn’t prevent blacks from owning slaves, which is something you can’t see on the news or on Hist(e)ry Channel.
These days, it’s relatively easy to get an automatic weapon. You pay your $200 stamp, and you can acquire a 9mm full-auto gun for under $1k or even a 7.62 as long as it was made before 1974 as a historic piece. Chances are, the deadline is not an accident, and all you can get is crap, but what the heck. In comparison, a 12GA shotgun firing 00 ammo has the concentrated power of nine 9mm bullets, and a slug can push an attacker back a lot more. Moreover, I’m not sure how many people can the finances to learn to operate an UZI safely and effectively, considering that bullets, once fired, cannot be recalled.
What’s wrong with owning a 7.62 or a 5.56 fully-automatic weapon? Nothing, except it’s “illegal”… Why? A piece of ammo from an AK-47 7.62 can go through five or six humans or a 1cm iron plate, and even a few shots with legit ammo from a 5.56 can easily make bulletproof vests obsolete. Yes, that’s what the Taliban had in Afghanistan, until the US beefed it up by leaving more modern equipment behind, a loss around $40bln for the taxpayer, but considering the money laundered through the puppet govt of Ukraine and all, it has become small change in the bottomless pit of the Black Budget and the constant govt spending of the USD picked up in the taxpayer’s name as a loan at an interest from the private Federal Reserve Bank since 1913.
At least constitutional carry is legit in quite a few states.3 The Constitution doesn’t specify if the firearm owner must be a US citizen, and opinions diverge. Still worse, someone who doesn’t like you can report you as unstable in states with red-flag laws; you won’t have the option of learning who reported you and are not allowed to defend your 2A right against your guns being confiscated.4 Strangely enough, Indiana, Maine, and Vermont have both laws in effect, but the latter makes sure anyone can be disarmed anytime. Even more strangely, some states allow permitless carry only for residents, and in many cases, permitless-carry states don’t honor a non-resident from a permitless-carry state to carry without a permit; only concealed-carry permits are honored based on reciprocity. Even lawfully transporting a gun in sh*tholes like New York State can land one in jail.5 You can also purchase a suppressor in most states6 now without having to pay an extra $200 for the stamp. Still, the eight states and D.C. prohibiting it is an obvious overreach, because suppressors are nearly exclusively for hearing protection, with the sole exception of .22LR rifles, which are about as quiet as a staple gun, but pistols are at least 114dB (which can be heard from a 100 yards), and there isn’t much point in suppressing a revolver.
For more details for new firearm owners, you might find my three pieces on the subject useful, because I condensed a lot of information in relatively-brief posts. Here is the first one (the links to the other two are at the end of this one):
The (Un)Civil War would have been extrajudicial aggression by the Norther banker’s army, when the Southern states wanted to secede.
The Gun Control Act of 1968 leveled the playing field, restricting all American’s gun ownership. According to the ATF, “After the assassinations of President John Kennedy, Attorney General Robert Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Gun Control Act is passed and imposes stricter licensing and regulation on the firearms industry, establishes new categories of firearms offenses, and prohibits the sale of firearms and ammunition to felons and certain other prohibited persons. It also imposes the first Federal jurisdiction over "destructive devices," including bombs, mines, grenades and other similar devices. Congress reorganizes ATU into the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax Division (ATTD) and delegates to them the enforcement of the Gun Control Act.” Ironically, JFK was not even killed, and if the former CIA asset MLK may not have either, or was only murdered at the hospital, but restrictions on gun ownership were introduced, nonetheless, and are not getting much better.
As of March 2026, 29 states have enacted constitutional carry (also known as permitless carry) laws, allowing eligible adults to carry concealed or openly loaded handguns without a government-issued permit. These states are:
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
New Hampshire
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
West Virginia
Wyoming
States with Red Flag Laws (2026):
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Hawaii
Illinois
Indiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Nevada
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
Oregon
Rhode Island
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
The NRA is working on making CCWs universally accepted across state lines, and someone’s arrest for transporting a firearm in a vehicle has just been invalidated, but only because the police didn’t have a reasonable cause to search the vehicle. You have the right to refuse to give your consent to a search, but that alone can be considered a reasonable cause.
Suppressors are illegal for civilian ownership in eight states and the District of Columbia:
California
Delaware
Hawaii
Illinois
Massachusetts
New Jersey
New York
Rhode Island
District of Columbia (D.C.)
Oh shuckeroos! I misread the title and thought it was "Can You Own a Submarine" in the USA.
But criminals can own/carry/steal any type of firearms they can get their hands on.