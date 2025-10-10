Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C Woody's avatar
C Woody
8h

Nailed it Ray. While the elbows up Carnage fanatics are still pinning their hopes on the “selected one” being the only person on earth to stand up to Trumpf … excuse me while I choke on my laughter, they are blind to the fact that Donald and Mark have been coworkers for years working for the same bosses, now installing the same surveillance states. Con Carney dangles a carrot in regards to some oil and gas infrastructure mega projects that will make Canada an “economic powerhouse” (again laughing) while he and his Brookfield partners cash in on yet more virtuous green energy projects or housing development scams that are freely flowing through approval channels. Carneys government is supposed to table a budget on November 3, I have my doubts that it will happen as the predicted deficit is hovering at the $100 billion dollar mark. I predict a government shutdown here before that date to avoid the issue. Parliament here is now about to pass into legislation bills C-2,C-3 and C-9 which will make it illegal to speak out against government policies by limiting or banning use of internet services and invoking open ended “hate speech” laws. So as they slowly but surely destroy the economy’s of both nations and install the surveillance state infrastructure and laws ,the propaganda machine churns out the non stop distractions to maintain the blind outrage necessary to achieve their goal of the Brave New 1984.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Kim Di Giacomo's avatar
Kim Di Giacomo
9h

Good read, Ray. You said what most people tiptoe around, this country’s been gutted piece by piece while we’re told to clap for “progress.” The pride, work ethic, and common sense that built Canada have been replaced with photo ops, buzzwords, and a parade of incompetence dressed up as leadership.

We’re not circling the drain yet, but the water’s definitely swirling. And every time someone calls it out, they get labeled instead of listened to. Maybe the real “renewal” starts when people stop buying the performance and start demanding results.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture