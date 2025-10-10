Canada Con, Carne(y), Is Showing the Future of the World
The international predator's investments speak for themselves
The story of Canada’s decline goes back to Just-In Turd-oh’s step dad, who managed to import some scum of the Earth and some from invasive cultures who have been eager to take advantage of the white man’s achievements, while locking him out of all current and future opportunities for even holding a decent job. His governance managed to increase Canada’s population from 10 to 30 million. Sonny “only” made sure the collapse would creep nearer by inviting more until he was Castro-ted, possibly as a result of his magnificent ineptitude to look at least halfway professional or, more likely, because a stronger predator was needed with significant experience of destroying an economy.
As a result, after finishing off Britain, “Carnage” was moved to Canada1, where after a most-likely rigged election (not that it matters), he managed to proceed with an unannounced budget that seems even more wasteful than any of the previous ones (a feat he is sharing with Trump), and even go for the guns more than any of his predecessors.
As Americans are used to not being told much beyond scandalous nonsense, for them, it might come as a surprise that Carne(y) is investigated in a way that looks remarkably honest from the outside2.
The convid psyop accelerated the decline. Is Canada finally going down the drain?
It’s been a while that common folks have lost all reasonable options for investments in the US, while the greatest scam in history, the Stock Market, keeps going like the Energizer Bunny.
What about Canada?
In the last few days, the thought that Carney’s investments show the future has been haunting me. My wife is from Canada, and she has graciously found out a few remarkable details.
Carne(y) has made only 1% of his investments public, while he moved over 99% of his money out of Canada. Is it legal? Of course, it is: the powerful make the “laws” in their own protection; something that hasn’t changed over the ages. In the following six-minute video, an independent advisor analyzes the situation, and shows that the right to hide personal investments ranks higher than the public’s right to find out about conflicts of interest among powerful decision-makers:
Carney’s Secret Bonus Pay Worth MILLIONS
Americans who pay attention for a fleeting moment also know that politicians3 on six-digit annual salaries manage to accumulate millions of dollars wealth during their tenure, and nobody investigates that. Collecting a six-digit pensions in both countries for former “civil servants” is only a bonus.
Carne(y)’s one-percent can be found in the following chart4, but it’s impossible to read on a cell phone, which many of my readers are using, so here are a few enlarged details. Even a tiny part of the list reveals that he is investing in natural resources5, food, energy, and industrial production and distribution, banking, investment companies, housing, net-zero enterprises, and technologies that will play a major role in the public’s enslavement with the CBDC and the Digital ID.
Imagine the rest of this minor6 freak’s assets! The monster revealed only one percent of his investments, which clearly manifests the magnitude of his operations as well as the direction in which he is going to utilize his power to make sure the Canadian taxpayer will buy thousands of his $600 hammers to drive in a single nail, mostly into the coffin of the country once used to be Canada7.
To complete the circle, let me also note that Blackrock and its ilk, the globalist investment firms, are quietly buying up energy sources and public utilities, allegedly because they need both for their AI operations. To me, it looks more like gaining full control, and the ability to destroy countries and populations with artificially-created shortages and crises. The only reason why it hasn’t happened is that AI and robots are not ready to take over, and the enablers and the enforcers would also be killed in the process, so eventually, the globalist gangs would rule over an uninhabitable desert that used to provide for human civilizations.
Comparable “investigations” have always been only for a show in the US, and usually lead nowhere in Canada, either.
To make matters worse, politicians are only globalist stooges.
The chart comes from David at Moose on the Loose; among other things, it also contains the map of interconnected agents in the controlled demolition of the Canadian economy.
Sometimes it’s “only” money laundering or a smokescreen, as in the case of owning Ukrainian rare-earth metals, out of which Ukraine has none.
Whatever and whoever goes public, are most likely only parts of the common global deception. There are poster boys like Carney or Gates, but they are certainly not running the show; they are only out there for the public to blame someone.
Not that “democracy” has ever been any different: it’s the least transparent form of government, privatizing profits and communalizing losses. As opposed to the platitude that people get the kind of government they deserve, they usually have next to no say in the choosing.
Nailed it Ray. While the elbows up Carnage fanatics are still pinning their hopes on the “selected one” being the only person on earth to stand up to Trumpf … excuse me while I choke on my laughter, they are blind to the fact that Donald and Mark have been coworkers for years working for the same bosses, now installing the same surveillance states. Con Carney dangles a carrot in regards to some oil and gas infrastructure mega projects that will make Canada an “economic powerhouse” (again laughing) while he and his Brookfield partners cash in on yet more virtuous green energy projects or housing development scams that are freely flowing through approval channels. Carneys government is supposed to table a budget on November 3, I have my doubts that it will happen as the predicted deficit is hovering at the $100 billion dollar mark. I predict a government shutdown here before that date to avoid the issue. Parliament here is now about to pass into legislation bills C-2,C-3 and C-9 which will make it illegal to speak out against government policies by limiting or banning use of internet services and invoking open ended “hate speech” laws. So as they slowly but surely destroy the economy’s of both nations and install the surveillance state infrastructure and laws ,the propaganda machine churns out the non stop distractions to maintain the blind outrage necessary to achieve their goal of the Brave New 1984.
Good read, Ray. You said what most people tiptoe around, this country’s been gutted piece by piece while we’re told to clap for “progress.” The pride, work ethic, and common sense that built Canada have been replaced with photo ops, buzzwords, and a parade of incompetence dressed up as leadership.
We’re not circling the drain yet, but the water’s definitely swirling. And every time someone calls it out, they get labeled instead of listened to. Maybe the real “renewal” starts when people stop buying the performance and start demanding results.