In the movie comedy, Canadian Bacon, Canada is presented as a threat to the US.

After the sheriff of Buffalo and his drinking buddies watch this on TV, they decide to occupy Canada. They cross the river and, armed to the teeth, enter the guard shack, they are greeted with Canadian courtesy by a mountie, who cannot hide his detached disposition,

“Welcome to Canada!”

On the way to Toronto, they are pulled over by a Canadian trooper because of the spray-painted words on their truck:

I’m sure, you are getting the gist of it. In reality, the situation is not so funny.

Note: The sources in this article are the courtesy of my wife, who is from Canada, and is following events there because of her affiliations. Please, overlook the spelling differences and the formatting anomalies. Nonetheless, whatever is happening in Canada, seems to prognosticate future events in the West.

Globalist plans given away in Canada, perhaps prematurely

In February, 2022, during the truckers’ protest, supporters bank accounts were frozen by the government, the donated money was stolen, and the story is still brewing, with the leaders still in prison:

https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2025/07/no_letup_in_canada_government_s_outrages_against_its_truckers.html

In July, 2022, international mercenaries kept landing in Canada (sorry, the video is gone from the web).

By January, 2023, something was obviously wrong there in a way that seemed to precede the same elsewhere:

That was only the beginning.

In March, 2023,

In April, 2024,

After these precedents, the most shocking developments have emerged in 2025 (just now)

Apparently, in Canada, walking in the forest, it is now okay to raise fines from $75 to $150,000 and to imprison violators at the taxpayer’s expense (I don’t have Fakebook, but you can watch this 2:49-minute video without having to log in):

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?mibextid=wwXIfr&v=1049697147339607&rdid=qnmXL1mFw8NDPaCD

Is this provocation to goad people into violence or to check how far they can put up with a foreign power running Canada? Is this to reinforce the climate-change myth, which must be the prerequisite for the CBDC and who knows what else?

Is this because Canada has been incinerated for several months in order for the game-masters to buy up land for pennies on the dollar?

Of course, the globalist destroyer, Carney, is calling the shots, and he exported his assets from Canada, while assured Canadians that he would copiously profit from the global weather scam (this article had 25,000 viewers in one day for reasons I cannot fathom, because I rarely get more than 60,000 in a whole month):

In Nova Scotia, Canadians are assured that the new rules are meant to prevent “wildfires” (most likely, they don’t want witnesses for the arson):

https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2025/08/05/travel-activities-woods-restricted-prevent-wildfires

Newfoundland and Labrador ain’t fairing any better. The psyop about “wildfires” is in high gear there, too:

https://www.gov.nl.ca/releases/

On August 9, 2025, New Brunswick announced that High wildfire hazard leads to Crown land closures; public urged to be extremely cautious:

https://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/news/news_release.2025.08.0327.html

That reminds me of the amount of federal land in the US, which is still dwarfed by the percentage of the “Crown land” in Canada…

no fishing, camping or hiking, no vehicles in the woods Nova Scotia lockdown He went into the forest and received the fine. Waiting for the court hearing in September Hiking ban and report your neighbour hotline: https://www.westernstandard.news/news/nova-scotia-premier-implements-province-wide-ban-on-hiking-camping-fishing/66682 Newfoundland and Labrador: They don't want you to be out there. Fines now range from $50,000 to $150,000, as well as up to a year in prison. https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/nl-fire-aug-8-1.7604038 New Brunswick No fines just a polite asking, please stay out of the woods https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/new-brunswick-government-wildfire-miramichi-1.7605227

Preview YouTube video WHOA! Newfoundland RAISES Fire Ban Penalties to $150K & JAILTIME + Trump Meeting Putin in Alaska

The “First Nations” enter the picture

The Supreme Court of Canada STEALS Land From Homeowners & Businesses...

GIVES it to First Nations

https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/indigenous-group-wins-land-claim-over-slice-of-metro-vancouver

https://www.mltaikins.com/insights/b-c-supreme-court-recognizes-cowichan-aboriginal-title-in-landmark-ruling/

Ruling in details:

https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/cowichan-first-nation-tluqtinus-richmond-bc-land-claim-aboriginal

The ruling is all the more interesting, because Britain didn’t give up Northern Ireland in 1922, because it “felt” it had built it up from swamps, and the Irish only deserved the rest of Ireland, yes, mostly the bogs…

In the US, native Americans, outnumbered by European immigrants by 10 to 1 or more, raided the settlers’ homes, because the two million prairie Indians felt the land belonged to them, although they never developed it. Finally, that’s something the US and Canada have in common: natives who never developed the land. The discrepancy between the two countries’ approaches is striking. The US deported its aboriginal inhabitants mostly to deserts or other lands the already globalist-run government deemed useless for development; kind of like the “American” “Final Solution” (Jews were planned to be deported out of Nazi Germany to Slavic territories or, for that matter, to Israel, which didn’t even exist at the time, but Hitler strongly supported the Zionist case on this).

Why would the Canadian government confiscate highly-developed areas and give them away to people who still live in the Stone Age? (Well, not exactly; they are collecting about $3b in aid, while don’t have to pay taxes even at the gas station.) No, I am not with the developers or, for that matter, anyone else, only musing over the mystery: Why?

Are those making the contracts with the natives getting a kickback? There must be significant revenue for them only from “allowing” the pipelines through “their land.” Is all the money wasted serving the controlled demolition of the Canadian dollar? Devastating the land is in the works, and this move only provides another “explanation” for the upcoming collapse which, of course, will be fixed by those who are causing it. Training Canadians that they can do absolutely nothing against governmental power. The natives are always pliable: they can be easily bribed or intimidated, so they will “cooperate” with the NWO without a hiccup. Just another diversion in order to make sure Canadians wouldn’t realize that they are being exterminated? Is this provocation to goad people into violence or to check how far they can put up with a foreign power running Canada? Is this to reinforce the climate-change myth, which must be the prerequisite for the CBDC and who knows what else?

None of these exclude another.

As you must know by now, the globalist strategy is to use one event for multiple purposes and multiple events towards the same end: