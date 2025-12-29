Note: Please, notice that my previous post is for connoisseurs who are interested why the fundamental principles of Germ Theory fail . Koch’s postulates is a red herring, which is easy to substantiate, but I haven’t seen its refutation the way I present it. “Alt” authors usually use them as the cornerstones for the scientific method. As you know, you cannot defeat the enemy on its own turf, using its own paradigm traps the argument within the fraudulent domain of Rockefellerian allopathy. Of course, you must be careful with authors who do that, but you can still learn from them. Even they must publish facts in order to maintain their credibility…

“Madicine Girl” and I have in common that we both have years of experience in the madical field. We have seen lots of patients mistreated and lots of lives destroyed, which led to our conclusions that overlap most of the time. Her post inspired me to add what I know about high blood pressure and its “treatments”:

The killing fields of allopathic Madicine cannot be over-emphasized...

Kidney failure, besides heart failure, is a favored path for “exitus” (that is the Latin word on a patient’s record after death) and there are many paths leading to this destination. Treating blood pressure is one of them.

Blood pressure, whether it’s “low” or “high,” is a symptom, not an illness.

Just to demonstrate how “well-meaning” all these sick-care “professionals” are, it’s worth noting that two or three years ago, BP standards were further lowered from 140/90 to 130/80, which is ridiculously low for an elderly person or someone whose body is detoxing from the tens of thousands of toxic chemicals in food, air, water, and the household.

These pros deserve the title of hired killers even after not forcing the convid poison on their victims:

Having worked with “doctors” for over 14 years, I have seen it all. They discover invented illnesses the patent doesn’t have, and madicate (sic!) their victims to death, slowly, but persistently. Many, if not all, of their tests are invasive and pose threats, while even if they “discover” something, they have no way to cure, because that’s not how the system is set up.

Kidney failure is one of the goodies these charlatans offer, and no BP mad is needed; PPIs (proton pump inhibitors) can also do the job. The link between an invented illness with real symptoms, “sleep apnea,” and BP is quite revealing:

Combining BP reduction with blood thinners is another path to the same destination. The rat poison, “vitamin D,” can speed up the process:

It always infuriates me, when a patient is in agonizing pain, and she gets BP mads. Pain itself elevates blood pressure. When the heart is affected by the drugs, it’s probably too late, but they send patients suffering from radiation illness to cardiologists who, of course, have their own deadly paraphernalia of drugs. As kidney failure is approaching, urologists step in, and I’m sure you know what they do without achieving any results. The only consistently favorable results I’ve been able to observe was when conscientious doctors left the patient alone and allowed time for the body to heal itself...

Only statins tick me off more...