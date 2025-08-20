Specific frequencies can be used for manipulating human feelings and behavior as well as for making people sick or killing them.

Oh, my. Just realized how silly I have been by looking at frequencies aiming at harming humans, but chances are, I am the first in the world to come out with this.

Yes, there are specific frequencies that harm: over 30GHz, it’s harmful, and over 45, it’s deadly. They can be emitted by towers, but towers are now becoming obsolete, because “smart” devices can perform the same trick, even if you have a single one in your neighborhood:

So, if you have had the patience to read this until now, here is the news

If I were the technocratic planner who decides the next moves, I would make sure that the frequencies keep changing, perhaps to the point that no device can possibly display them, but such devices are rare, extremely expensive, and most likely report the user to the manufacturer and its buddies.

Dynamically changing the frequencies actually matches the way the human brain works, and these contemptibles (running sick-care) have never done anything but imitate nature and use their knowledge for Evil. The central AI is doing that, and literally nobody knows what’s happening, but the technocrats are cautious taking the AI’s advice (there have been some slowdowns in the last two or three years, because the perps wanted to make sure they wont fall victim to their own ruse).

If my conjecturing hold water, it also looks like all the magical treatments are only there to draw the non-compliant in…

Ultimately, this is a radio channel to which you cannot tune in: you are the transmitter, that is, the radio station…

Of course, by now, there are at least four layers of potentially-deadly forms of radiation to which the person is exposed, enforced even by the sheriff in our parts:

Need to know more?

While you and I are at it, as someone who has been working with MDs, I can assure you that NOT A SINGLE “doctor” is willing to ascribe the symptoms to radiation, even when the patient said the symptoms emerged right after new antennas or a cell tower was installed… I can tell you that sleep problems around here occurred right after the neighbor (about 25 yards away) started using a 5G-compatible router:

The sick-care system is busy inventing new “conditions,” such as “sleep apnea,” just to cover it up, which can be pretty deadly, when combines with madications for high blood pressure, or even for “vitamin D”:

So, frequencies, whether from light, sound, or millimeter devices, can kill me or you anytime, and nobody will even take notice.

Are you prepared?