The same rule is becoming global.

Why three? The EU is indeed a fourth, but it must simply follow US policies, sometimes with some phase delay. The three, the US, China, and Russia have been at different stages, but on the same path to Agenda 2030. Taking a closer look at China might reveal plans for the rest of the world.

The BRICS? Are they for real? Nope, the whole setup stinks of being planned and orchestrated. To see that, it was enough to look at the synchronized global introduction of the CBDCs already two years ago.

To understand the Chinese, one must be at least a bit familiar with their 2,500-year-long traditions:

Without any further ado, let me embark on this cursory journey to China, and it’s up to you to decide how far my observations are merely a figment of my imagination.

Homelessness in China

Proton Magic brings up the problem that there is a global denial of homelessness in China. The digital ID, I recall, was so quickly introduced that many Chines missed the boat and were locked out of their bank accounts, but the problem goes a lot deeper:

Is the (anti)social credit system causing casualties? As the following illustration shows, “spreading rumors on the Internet” is included in deviances to be penalized, which discredits anything negative about the China from “anonymous” sources and from anyone living there. What was the original design of the (anti)social credit?

Who said revoking social credit is the only form and the last line of punishment? Labor camps (“re-education camps”) are doing well in China. That makes sure everyone contributes. What do you think would happen to you, if you refused to work in a labor camp?

The praises can mean Chinese agents at work, or just simple people trying to regain some of their lost social credit points, and either way, they further signal that the US and China are anything but enemies. After all, Trump just “invited” 600,000 students from China to “study” at US universities in order to keep the places running. Right, that’s all Americans need now: universities!

The rabbit hole goes a lot deeper in China

After enforcing the one child policy in China from 1979, the government realized that there would not be enough young people to take over the workforce to support the elderly. Having a son who, by tradition is assigned the duty to take care of his elderly parents, the families had no use of daughters, who had to be sold, and most young men many couldn’t afford to buy. The ratio of marriable females vs males reached 10 to 1 in some places.

In the mid-1980s, rural parents were allowed to have a second child if the first was a daughter. … In 2015, the government raised the limit to two children, and in May 2021 to three.[8] In July 2021, it removed all limits,[9] shortly after implementing financial incentives to encourage individuals to have additional children.

This video has recently gone viral across major platforms in China. Though it seems like a comedic skit, the fact is that the Chinese Communist Party has started setting up “birth encouragement offices” nationwide. These offices are essentially repurposed from the former family planning offices, [are] now tasked with pressuring people to have children.

China’s Shocking Birth Policy U-Turn: From ‘One Child Only’ to ‘Childless? You’re a Criminal!

The pressure tactics are:

“Are you married,” asking a young man in his 30s. “No? Do you have children? No? Do you have a girlfriend?” “Yes. Can you ask her to be willing to get pregnant?”

“You got married 2 month ago. Are you pregnant? No? You need to try harder!”

“Your child is almost two years old. It is time to have your second child!”

The government offers incentives, different sums of money, depend of the number of children you have. But it is only a promise, mothers are complaining, they never receive the promised money. Local governments “can’t afford it.”

Due to financial constraints, young people in China are hesitant to date, marry, or have children. The previously eager Chinese population regarding childbearing has suddenly become one of the least interested groups.

China Enforces Childbirth: Birthrate Plummets 92%, Aging Might Surpass Japan as World’s Highest

As it becomes increasingly difficult to find a spouse, some rural bachelors have turned their attention to foreign women… The bride price is so high a rural man’s family cannot afford it. Having a car, a house and savings are just the basics.

Shocking! 50 Million Chinese Bachelors Can’t Find Chinese Wives, Start Harassing Foreign Women

What happens to the young people starting their careers? They have been thinking they needed a degree from higher education. Vocational training wouldn’t be that useful, they thought, until they faced the reality.

Record-breaking numbers of college graduates are devastating the labor market: 11.6 million in 2023, 11.76 in 2024, and setting a record at 12.2 million in 2025.

But they now face the toughest jobs market in recent memory. In the most recent figures, about one in five youths are officially unemployed. … From a slowing economy, to a mismatch in skills versus available jobs, to unrealistic expectations of workers and employers.

The urban youth graduate unemployment rate was above 20% by the time the government stopped publishing data. There are few entry-level positions available for millions of graduates. Some return where they came from: those from the countryside can go back and work on their parents’ side on a farm. The other option is to keep looking for a job suitable with their qualification, but there is a good chance of running out of money as time passes and plans must be altered for future. There is a possibility of joining the gig economy, hop on your scooter and work as a delivery person and get paid by delivery. Others might attempt to creating digital contents to survive. If nothing works out, the company of the homeless awaits.

China’s Youth Unemployment At Record Highs: Meet The Jobless Graduates | Insight | Full Episode

After studying for 10 or even 20 years there are still no jobs for the young people. The diploma doesn’t matter, the employers don’t want you. 40 million people signed up as delivery drivers at a low pay, doing it and hoping one day they would get a proper job. Companies are downsizing, many people finding themselves on the street, sleeping at public places. Government propaganda encouraging the fresh graduates to look for opportunities in rural areas, help develop better agriculture by working at farms. In the city they could accept low paying jobs or rely on parents’ pension to survive.

23 Million Chinese Youths Cry, Earning $100/Month, Many Facing Lying Flat or Homelessness

Every June and July thousands are flocking to the city to find jobs. In this video one of the factories has 20 position for 230 candidates. When there is an offer, it is very low: 9 yuan or $1.20 per hour.

Jobless Homeless Sweeps China: City Stations Crowded With Homeless, Youth Vie for $1.20/Hr Jobs

The homeless and disenfranchised people of China:

You are not allowed to see homeless people in China, especially from the outside world...

For the urban destitute, sleeping on the street, in a park, or under a bridge is all that’s left. The government is trying to hide the homeless from the world. Official efforts are taken to force them out of sight. During the warmer season, they would be power washed or scattered with loud horn speakers. During the cold season, they are offered a blanket and meal, but, if they agree to receiving the handouts, they are detained and put on a bus to get transported about 600 miles (1000 kms) away from the city, where they have no money to pay for a ticket back. How many die in desolation? Your guess is as good as mine.

China is Hiding its homeless people - Pretending they don’t exist!

For a moment, assume you want to work in China as a Chinese citizen. You are expected to commit to a 996-schedule, which means working from 9 am to 9 pm 6 days a week. Wages are ridiculously low, but if you refuse, employers don’t worry; there countless more fresh graduates who accept as the sole alternative of losing everything. The schedule will seriously affect your health. The drinking culture is making it even worse: after finishing your shift, you must spend time with your boss or with clients until they are satisfied with the amount of booze you must consume with them (and pay for it, of course). Drink or you lose your job. If you are over 35 and looking for work, you are too old to be employed.

China’s 996 Work Culture: The Dark Truth They Don’t Want You to Know - YouTube

Up to 90% of factories to close? Without enough orders, operation becomes unsustainable. Some companies are able to move their operations to other locations or abroad.

No More Manufacturing in China? 90% of Factories to Close, Overcapacity Severely Damages Economy

In China’s modern slavery-style work environment, there are three reasons to work at tech factory:

1. reasonable pay;

2. the job is safe even after an economic downturn;

3. no future in doing anything else.

Day In the Life of A Tech Factory Worker in China l 3 Reasons Unemployed Youths Work 12 Hours A Day

Death by overwork. 600,000 death every single year because of work. If you are 35 years old, not having enough energy for 996, it is a good reason to get laid off. There are plenty of others to replace you.

The Horrific Life of a Chinese Worker

On December 27, a job ad for this “Pretend to Work Company” went viral on Chinese social media. The video showed an office setup that looked just like a real workplace, complete with desks, chairs, and computers.

There are agencies offering services with a promise of an internship or permanent job if you passed certain exams required. Of course, these places charging you money, a lot of money. Many of them are scammers.

China’s Unemployment Skyrockets Again, Hitting 50%? Many “Pretend to Work” Companies Emerge

What does the Uyghur case demonstrate?

A few years ago, the Uyghurs, a Muslim minority, were rounded up and detained in labor camps.

While I would not tolerate Islam in the West, either, I would offer them the option to migrate to a Muslim country.

The Chinese favor forced labor over that. Casualties unknown.

Still, what happened to them remains pertinent. I thought about mentioning them, but didn’t want to engage in guesswork. On the other hand, lack of information about them might be the loudest testimony to their fate.

Mr. Filbird (also in PM’s article) has lived in China for 20 years, and has talked about his reservations on the popular view of the country. His accounts must be taken seriously. Still, as he is going to participate in the discussion in the comments after my current article, I can ask if, as long as he is living there, is he allowed to speak his mind without taking risks? Another concern affecting both of us is that China is huge, so whatever takes place in one part or comes from one news source, might not fully apply to the res of the country. Considering that, generalizations might not work further than the obvious, which is what I am targeting, but opinions can differ regarding what is obvious.

Conjecturing is possible, and China with its about 300 ethnic groups can be held together only with an iron fist. If I accept that premise, the rest is easy to distill from all the info coming in. I can’t see why a Chinese person I know would ever tell me, a “western devil,” actual facts. Whether in Japan or the US, probably all of them are agents of sorts, unless they are some of the privileged who are unlikely to say anything negative. Moreover, life is not a bowl of cherries here, either, so even according to my most optimistic estimates, the Chinese are suffering from the symptoms of the same process we are going through here, except they are at a more advanced stage.

What does all this mean?

By now, it looks like even the Soviet Union was already an experiment in totalitarianism. While the Russians took a different path (Putin as a Schwab connection strongly suggests that), opening the media battlefield for the orchestrated conflict in Ukraine (to keep the specter of WW3 alive for the masses), while toying around with natural resources (both in Russia and China) can add to the general impoverishment worldwide.

The convid psyop showed how easy to control Americans; it’s just a question of time until they’ll be fully controlled.

Passers-by collapsing in the streets of China were filmed during convid, and they were used for illustrating how deadly the invented illness was, especially because the Wuhan wet market and a lab leak were blamed for the symptoms that the new 5G installations caused. Propaganda is not limited to the American MSM, but those shots were promptly and copiously used to frighten Americans. Then came the news that Wuhan residents were locked up in their own apartments to the brink of starvation. Americans were allowed to be happy, because they were still allowed to do their shopping at corporate outlets as long they were muzzled. How much of such “news” was factual? Does it matter?

The takeaway

“News” from China is used for showing westerners how good they have it in comparison. Americans have never experienced life in a totalitarian country, where one must watch out for “criticizing the government”, but Canada and Britain are already there.

The globalist servants in China seem to be have been tasked to keep pushing the populace to the brink of insanity, perhaps in order to test for the limits beyond which people can’t take it anymore. For them, refusing has never been an option.

China still seems to be ahead of the US on the path to Agenda 2030, but the social experiment seems to be present in various European countries as well. The “Five Eyes” represent a primary target for cultural, economic destruction and depopulation.