Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linelle MacDougal's avatar
Linelle MacDougal
5h

I read Sam Cooper 's the Bureau here in Canada and already I think we have been totally captured by the Communist regime . Just finished When McKinsey Comes to Town and read where that shadowy group "consults " with China and other governments not known for their human rights . This group - helped create the mandates , think Dominic Barton and his role as it's CEO at that time,,then became ambassador to China via trudeau , a friend to the WEFFER Carney , and now has Leapfrog in China . The other significant part of this group with it's blind trusts and screens ,is their dual conflicts of interests and consultations with the FDA and the BIG PHARMA - suspect Tam was in with XI and the communists along with our government's saturation - determining how to inject everyone for the good of everyone with no individual rights. I'm circular with my thinking but always thought right from the beginning of the virus debacle how like XI & and Co we were treated and how much more like what you described happened in China , we here in Canada are mirroring that eventuality - with many still apathetic and not getting it , at least in my opinion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
6h

So..was China in on the Covid con to reduce the world population?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture