This Iranian hermit died at 94 after given a bath. Source: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-63389045

My wife is still from a generation that freely played outside with neighborhood children. According her account, she usually arrived home all mucked up, but her mom only shrugged and said, “It’s clean dirt.”

While I don’t play in the mud, for quite a few years, I have also cherished the little habit of not using soap on some dishes, but let some bacteria grow, because I assumed I needed bacteria more than a sterile environment. I don’t know how “scientific” that is, but I never got sick to the stomach or had diarrhea.

Terrain Theory also suggest that there is symbiosis between bacteria and specific areas or even regions. Airline staff on international flights with stay-overs usually packs their own food instead of risking to eat in a foreign place, especially on intercontinental flights. I did experience the results of such exposures, when visiting foreign countries, but the closer they were to my usual place of residence, the fewer and milder the symptoms were, if any. Climate and the regional biosphere also seem to contribute to the significant variables. For example, American tourists are usually advised to drink only bottled water, when visiting Mexico.

***

Multiple sources suggest that antibacterial disinfectants that are advertised to kill 99.99% of bacteria only accomplish one thing for certain: they assist the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria that actually cause illnesses. Skin contact with them only makes things worse. It’s not an accident that the most dangerous places for AB-resistant bacterial infections are hospitals. Well, after the “covid” protocols, it is safe to observe that hospitals have become the most life-threatening places in America; their only fair competitors were nursing homes and rehab centers.

Americans are now probably quite familiar with the fact that the vast majority of the “disinfectants” applied in stores and inhaled by workers and customers were bad, especially because nobody really knew what was in them (the worst stench I’ve ever experienced was in a Ross store, where I couldn’t comprehend how the workers made it alive during the day). The “hand sanitizers” used so diligently and copiously during the plandemic were also toxic. Most people don’t seem to be aware that whatever they put on their skin is ingested (e.g. sunscreens can cause the very skin cancers that they are advertised to prevent). I remember, sometime shortly after the insanity began, a young man at the entrance of a Home Depot offered me a “hand sanitizer.” My response was unsophisticated, but to the point: “F* them all.” He immediately realized the “them” referred to the pushers of this legal poison and the official narrative, nodded, and parted with me with a friendly and appreciative smile. His face was literally shining as he was proud of witnessing some sanity in the valley of intellectual and spiritual void. All I was able to do was smile back, being proud of him, too.

***

What happened to the Iranian hermit? By now, it’s clear: he must have died of “covid”!

If humans were part of nature, it could also be said that he died of natural causes.