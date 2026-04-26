Comic Relief
and invitation for questions
In the last several days, “alt” publications were
AI-created
Repeating something the zillionth time
About topics that make no difference.
As a result, I have decided to cheer up my readers as well as offer my time for answering questions. I am offering a forum in the comment section here where readers can ask questions, especially regarding topics I have written about and hard to find.
It’s easy to protect oneself from the news:
But the world is fraught with danger:
Being generous sometimes pays:
Sometimes you must just take care of yourself:
After trouble, a get-well card might be of some help:
But calculating the risks can be a scary maneuver:
You must know what’s good for you, even if you are not a wasp:
Sometimes there is no way out:
Even if you are not a robot:
Sometimes even robots don’t know:
Sometimes there is no choice:
Van Gogh, according to his genealogy, knew more than what’s told:
To be safe, here is a southern security system:
No worries; this is the only nuclear weapons that exists:
Of course, never give up:
You can always ask before checking out: