In the last several days, “alt” publications were

AI-created Repeating something the zillionth time About topics that make no difference.

As a result, I have decided to cheer up my readers as well as offer my time for answering questions. I am offering a forum in the comment section here where readers can ask questions, especially regarding topics I have written about and hard to find.

It’s easy to protect oneself from the news:

But the world is fraught with danger:

Being generous sometimes pays:

Sometimes you must just take care of yourself:

After trouble, a get-well card might be of some help:

But calculating the risks can be a scary maneuver:

You must know what’s good for you, even if you are not a wasp:

Sometimes there is no way out:

Even if you are not a robot:

Sometimes even robots don’t know:

Sometimes there is no choice:

Van Gogh, according to his genealogy, knew more than what’s told:

To be safe, here is a southern security system:

No worries; this is the only nuclear weapons that exists:

Of course, never give up:

You can always ask before checking out: