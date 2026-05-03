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Ray’s Newsletter

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
10h

Occasionally, I have published funny pieces, as I did last weekend.

These days, people need to be cheered up!

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/comic-relief

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Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
12h

Great fun Ray. Besides his shirt, the 007 guy though didn't look like he was from a blue state.

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