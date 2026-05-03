Comic Relief about Serious Stuff
This is why I don’t give advice, but you can trail my guidance.
This post might offer some relaxation, while I am preparing more serious ones. Most, if not all serious topics have been exhausted, and I have written about most of them. It’s perhaps time for me to look into a crooked mirror that turns them into farce.
Following up on the success of a similar post from last weekend1 (at 60 Likes at the moment), I wish you a good time!
Evidence of global warning:
Electric cars:
Chinese tire inflator:
Aliens:
Language devolving:
Working hard and it shows:
Working not so hard:
Tough luck:
Dumb tough luck:
Endangered species:
Sick-care:
Enhancing creativity:
Boozing:
Fast food:
Preventing child abduction:
Knowing your way around:
To find a place for meth:
To show who you are:
Planning ahead:
Party fun:
AI in the home:
Occasionally, I have published funny pieces, as I did last weekend.
These days, people need to be cheered up!
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/comic-relief
Great fun Ray. Besides his shirt, the 007 guy though didn't look like he was from a blue state.