This is why I don’t give advice, but you can trail my guidance.

This post might offer some relaxation, while I am preparing more serious ones. Most, if not all serious topics have been exhausted, and I have written about most of them. It’s perhaps time for me to look into a crooked mirror that turns them into farce.

Following up on the success of a similar post from last weekend (at 60 Likes at the moment), I wish you a good time!

Evidence of global warning:

Electric cars:

Chinese tire inflator:

Aliens:

Language devolving:

Working hard and it shows:

Working not so hard:

Tough luck:

Dumb tough luck:

Endangered species:

Sick-care:

Enhancing creativity:

Boozing:

Fast food:

Preventing child abduction:

Knowing your way around:

To find a place for meth:

To show who you are:

Planning ahead:

Party fun:

AI in the home: