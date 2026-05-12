Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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C Woody's avatar
C Woody
3h

I had to turn on the 6:00 news last night, just to see where in the “news” cycle this latest shenanigans was. The usual suspects are out giving their “expert opinions”, a CBC tv Dr, Isaac Bogoch gave his usual spiel.. human to human, isolating, 21 day incubation period, blah blah. But then they marched out BC’s top medical shill Dr Bonnie Henry complete with a cartoon graphic of a similar but scarier looking covid like isolated virus thingy. She went on to say that we should remain cautious at this point, hanta is not quite as contagious as covid, gave a list of scary symptoms, now a 40 day incubation period from her and the part that struck me as odd.. the two Canadians from the Yukon who “tested positive” on the ship have been transferred to a quarantine facility on Vancouver Island for further isolation and monitoring. Wait, what? Why Vancouver Island, surely they could be transported back to their home province of Yukon to quarantine. Something else is up with this one, they never got anyone’s attention with the monkey pox, bird flu or disease X. The distraction is needed for either the crash of the fiat financial system or they aren’t quite ready for that so another covid era money printing scheme is needed. Whatever it is, it’s going to be big I believe. They are dropping hints in regard to incubation time, that it won’t be as bad as covid, but it could develop into something else rapidly, obviously getting all of their ducks in a row narrative wise. Carnage is passing two new online laws with the help of his newly manufactured majority that will soon severely impair our ability to use online platforms, which will severely limit our ability to search out anything other than the approved narrative. The new world order is fittingly being brought about by a rat “virus”.

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2 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
3h

Hanta virus was brought by UFOs, everybody knows that.

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
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