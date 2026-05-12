Experimenting with humans without their knowledge has a long history in the US, and this time it’s no different. The following comes only as a taste of it. Who knows what else is being imposed on the unsuspecting?

When you are searching the internet for the history of human experiments in the US, all you get is “the Nazis” for the simple reason that attention from the domestic criminals must be diverted even if not a single word of such accusations would pass close inspection. Well, they are not Americans, but globalist overlords, but what the heck? Humans have never fallen short of imagination, when they wanted to hurt each other.

The Tuskegee experiments on blacks in prisons are no secrets anymore, and prisons are indeed controlled environments. However, real-life tests necessitate everyday people doing their stuff on their own volition. This is when cruise ships enter the picture.

Remember, when convid was “found” on cruise ships and people were quarantined on them? That’s when a close study of the impact of 5G tech was conducted in isolated environments. As you probably know, convid emerged in Wuhan and in Northern Italy after massive 5G installations.

This time, there is a move ahead. Although no virus has ever been isolated, and the tiny particles referred to as such are most likely exosomes that pose next to no risk, fraudulent and often dangerous, toxic, and humiliating tests keep being performed, just like the ones that “proved” the existence of convid.

2 More Passengers Test Positive for Hantavirus as a Third Shows Symptoms

Here is the catch: there is no virus. Moreover, this is how you can lie even in questions: use implications. If “two more” are there, that implies there have been more. It’s like “two weeks to curb the spread”… You can even encounter the WHO scare even these days, because conditioning people to be afraid remains imperative. By implication, if the “WHO cannot do anything,” the WHO remains a boogeyman.

However, something else is happening:

Cruise ships can serve as ideal controlled environments for experiments. This time, passengers, whose records, I’m sure, are closely followed, are wearing wireless devices that are most likely 6G or even 7G-capable, and provide full reports on the passenger’s activities, life signs, and reactions to the wearables.