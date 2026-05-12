Cruise Ships Are Testing Grounds
Experimenting with humans without their knowledge has a long history in the US, and this time it’s no different. The following comes only as a taste of it. Who knows what else is being imposed on the unsuspecting?
When you are searching the internet for the history of human experiments in the US, all you get is “the Nazis” for the simple reason that attention from the domestic criminals must be diverted even if not a single word of such accusations would pass close inspection. Well, they are not Americans, but globalist overlords, but what the heck?1 Humans have never fallen short of imagination, when they wanted to hurt each other.2
The Tuskegee experiments on blacks in prisons are no secrets anymore3, and prisons are indeed controlled environments. However, real-life tests necessitate everyday people doing their stuff on their own volition. This is when cruise ships enter the picture.
Remember, when convid was “found” on cruise ships and people were quarantined on them? That’s when a close study of the impact of 5G tech was conducted in isolated environments. As you probably know, convid emerged in Wuhan and in Northern Italy after massive 5G installations.4
This time, there is a move ahead. Although no virus has ever been isolated, and the tiny particles referred to as such are most likely exosomes that pose next to no risk,5 fraudulent and often dangerous, toxic, and humiliating tests keep being performed, just like the ones that “proved” the existence of convid.
2 More Passengers Test Positive for Hantavirus as a Third Shows Symptoms
Here is the catch: there is no virus. Moreover, this is how you can lie even in questions: use implications. If “two more” are there, that implies there have been more. It’s like “two weeks to curb the spread”… You can even encounter the WHO scare even these days, because conditioning people to be afraid remains imperative.6 By implication, if the “WHO cannot do anything,” the WHO remains a boogeyman.7
However, something else is happening:
Cruise ships can serve as ideal controlled environments for experiments. This time, passengers, whose records, I’m sure, are closely followed, are wearing wireless devices that are most likely 6G or even 7G-capable, and provide full reports on the passenger’s activities, life signs, and reactions to the wearables.
Why “the Nazis”?
This video is one of many to illustrate my point:
And here is more:
Chemtrailing started in 1947, but besides exploring alternative methods of mass killing, geoengineering doubles as human experiments as well:
Real-estate owners, in the meanwhile, participate in their own demise:
I had to turn on the 6:00 news last night, just to see where in the “news” cycle this latest shenanigans was. The usual suspects are out giving their “expert opinions”, a CBC tv Dr, Isaac Bogoch gave his usual spiel.. human to human, isolating, 21 day incubation period, blah blah. But then they marched out BC’s top medical shill Dr Bonnie Henry complete with a cartoon graphic of a similar but scarier looking covid like isolated virus thingy. She went on to say that we should remain cautious at this point, hanta is not quite as contagious as covid, gave a list of scary symptoms, now a 40 day incubation period from her and the part that struck me as odd.. the two Canadians from the Yukon who “tested positive” on the ship have been transferred to a quarantine facility on Vancouver Island for further isolation and monitoring. Wait, what? Why Vancouver Island, surely they could be transported back to their home province of Yukon to quarantine. Something else is up with this one, they never got anyone’s attention with the monkey pox, bird flu or disease X. The distraction is needed for either the crash of the fiat financial system or they aren’t quite ready for that so another covid era money printing scheme is needed. Whatever it is, it’s going to be big I believe. They are dropping hints in regard to incubation time, that it won’t be as bad as covid, but it could develop into something else rapidly, obviously getting all of their ducks in a row narrative wise. Carnage is passing two new online laws with the help of his newly manufactured majority that will soon severely impair our ability to use online platforms, which will severely limit our ability to search out anything other than the approved narrative. The new world order is fittingly being brought about by a rat “virus”.
Hanta virus was brought by UFOs, everybody knows that.