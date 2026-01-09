While there are three other articles in the works, Rudolph Rigger’s post inspired me to quickly write up the following about an event that looks like another psyop.

According to one of the MSN actors, Fox News, Minneapolis agitators target law enforcement after deadly ICE shooting. That reminds me of the other fake news, when gangs allegedly swore to kill ICE agents in Chicago. The reporting itself seems to be a provocation for violence or a call for public support for all those poor ICE agents. Either way, just about everyone in the audience takes sides, while it’s only a shell game, and the ball is not under any of the three cups; the boogeyman is also successfully established: agents or those horrible people who are against them. Either way, the people are, again, successfully divided: divide-and-rule is working, while the useless eaters are busy thinking about something irrelevant that, nevertheless, works against them.

This time, I’m also noting that the mass-deportation programs, besides having to spend 80 billion taxpayer dollars on private armies, on private facilities, an on bribing sh*thole countries to accept some slave labor, the objective is to make sure everyone is fully tracked and under control. It’s just the past phase of securing the globalists’ anti-theft devices.

Already in July, 2025, I warned my countrymen that ICE activities were meant to condition them to accept faceless and nameless agents violating all laws and even the unwritten laws of decency and added a bit later that plausible deniability is also there for the agents, because their “impersonators” can kidnap or kill anyone without anyone having to answer for their actions.

ICE agents are $50k-a-pop probably quite illiterate thugs with no skills beyond pulling a trigger. They must be often recruited from the huge reserves of trigger-happy, moronic sadists. They receive eight weeks of “training” (are they taught how to cuss and humiliate people, or also what a gunshot can accomplish?) and unleashed on the public.

IT LOOKS LIKE I’M THE ONLY ONE TO NOTE THAT, as they often operate without insignia, name tags, and are masked, they can commit some crimes and atrocities, possess infinite power by the option of blaming “impersonators” in case their dirty work comes to light.

One thing about the shooting is that shooting a driver is extremely unlikely to stop a vehicular attack, unless it’s a flawless head shot hitting the brain stem. That may or may not have been part of the 5-week ICE conditioning (”training”), but still, jumping aside, if needed, seems to offer more protection, especially when the driver’s obvious goal is to get away. They can always chase her down, but shooting her only shows that ICE is allowed to operate outside the law; after all, they are serving the globalist power that has laws passed and the laws never apply to them.

Still, the alleged victim might be just another paid actor. When I see fundraising like this, my doubts arise and Gemma O’Doherty posting it also raises suspicion about her activities, especially when you learn that she always blames “the Jews” that don’t even exist, and the vast majority of those who do, are set up as collateral losses for the Technocratic plan in the long run):

Rittenhouse had a similar fundraising, while the whole scene looked acted out: