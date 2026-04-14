Orban has been presented in the West as the paragon of freedom and independence. Instead, he seems to have distributed most of the EU aid between his friends and family, often for nonexistent jobs or projects that never even started, and his privitization policies established monopolies.

Here is what has been happening.

To make a long story short, Orban and his merry gang robbed Hungarians blind, and after 16 years in power, Hungarians would have voted for my dog, if he had been running. Other than that, elections are fixed for the globalist power everywhere around the world. The Hungarian newcomer also wants to send soldiers to Ukraine. Well, Orban sent soldiers to Chad, even after being warned that half of them will die.

For more details:

Was Hungary a happy place under Orban?

Where is Hungary? In NYC: