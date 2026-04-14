Did Orban Lose at the Hungarian (S)elections?
Orban has been presented in the West as the paragon of freedom and independence. Instead, he seems to have distributed most of the EU aid between his friends and family, often for nonexistent jobs or projects that never even started, and his privitization policies established monopolies.
Here is what has been happening.
To make a long story short, Orban and his merry gang robbed Hungarians blind, and after 16 years in power, Hungarians would have voted for my dog, if he had been running. Other than that, elections are fixed for the globalist power everywhere around the world. The Hungarian newcomer also wants to send soldiers to Ukraine. Well, Orban sent soldiers to Chad, even after being warned that half of them will die.
For more details:
Was Hungary a happy place under Orban?
Where is Hungary? In NYC:
The pace to which the globalist movement towards the New World Order is staggeringly accelerated. The Trump show in the Middle East, demanding Iran open the strait, only to have the US shut it down again and assume control. The theatrical hypocrisy is astounding yet nobody is questioning it. Justifying the actions with the two weeks away from having another nuclear weapon has entered the conversation again… when all else fails that boogeyman always prevails lol.
Here in Canada another victory for the Goldman Sachs alumni and majority shareholder of Brookfield ,Carney that is now “ruling” over his domain with a newly minted majority government as of today. A federal by election was held in three ridings that were won by the liberals by single votes 🤣 in last years election. All three were handily won by the liberals yesterday (what a surprise), that along with four conservative MPs who crossed the floor due to a sudden change in their political views ( read-blackmail and bribery) sealed the deal. Rumours are up to nine more are expected to cross the floor by the fall. The invocation of the New world Order in Canada will be in place by fall time. Even Carneys “wife” Diana Fox Carney was gloating at last weekends Liberal convention the “Canada is going to bravely lead the way into the New world order”. For those who may not know Mrs Carneys aunt was Francis Fox Piven who in 1966 co-wrote the Cloward- Piven political strategy A key point of the strategy is creating poverty and then introducing a Universal Basic Income for all, to create a socialist society dependent upon government handouts. Coincidentally UBI is on the table here and in order to access it you will need to be digitally ID’d and verified and if all goes according to plan be paid with the digital Stable Coin, set to be released in October as well. Every country has a slightly different strategy, all will achieve the same goal though.
There is a great substack on just how embedded Carney is at the global elite level from a writer called To be Honest (TBH). I would recommend checking it out. It’s chilling. He doesn’t just work for the elites, he is one, at the Rothschild meetings level. 2026 is going to be a year of infamy, this “fourth turning” is going to change everything. You have been pointing this out for 4 plus years! Thanks for your insights Ray.
In Hungary, the authorities and offices are controlled by criminal groups. The police, courts, prosecutors, government offices, bailiffs, liquidators are under the control of such criminal groups. There is practically no legal system, abuse of office is commonplace. The heads of state institutions are mostly people hired by such criminal groups. They will take anything from anyone. They are mostly connected to the state-run Orbán political mafia. Often, various lawyer criminals play a role in the crimes. Cases and evidence:
https://morgul666.substack.com/archive?sort=new