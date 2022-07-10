Die, Baby, Die! You or Mummy Will Be Better Off!
When the tax rebate is not enough or the going gets tough...
The FDA has “approved” Pfizer’s demonic concoctions (every batch is certainly different) for children between the ages of 12 and 17 years:
https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/110/790/636/playable/111fb2c344dce956.mp4
There are suspicious-looking thugs dressed up as policemen, chasing off protesters, outside an organized-mob center in NYC, where infants and children are delivered by their caretakers to be “dealt with” or, shall I say, “delivered”?
https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/110/790/674/playable/2df99f4f9e180700.mp4
And more protests:
Currently, in the US, the following benefits are offered after children:
https://americantaxservice.org/dependents-the-tax-deductions-they-bring/
Child tax credit is actually a rebate that everyone can claim, even those not working (there is an industry for this in the country, probably linked to child trafficking, too).
To qualify for child care credit and earned income credit, one must work.
So, what’s happening in the video?
Females, who look like “mothers,” are delivering their young children to receive the injections that will maim or kill them or, at best, render them infertile. Insensitively joking, this might be called the mothers’ “second delivery” of their children.
Here are a few options:
1. Do these females want their offspring to join them among those, who will be redeemed from fear only by death? (That would be a “third delivery.”)
2. Based on the cost-benefit ratio, did they determine that keeping a child is not feasible and it’s only for suckers?
3. Do they want to collect more benefits for a child who has been disabled or, possibly, even the $250k from taxpayers, if it can be proven that the disability was caused by the injection?
4. Perhaps they do not want their children to grow up in the world coming to their neighborhood soon that will further decrease property value, so they are opting for euthanizing them in the most encouraged and legal way possible.
Of course, it’s a Russian roulette, but “boosters” are coming!
The wheel is spinning.
What nobody will or can tell me is... what is the lethality radius of 5G towers? For strategic and timeline reasons, I need to know the lethality radius for vaxxed and unvaxxed? All this information is useless without this.
Secondly, what kind of infrastructure can "short-circuit" or block the EMR pulse?
I saw this coming some 15 years ago and I have been preparing a wilderness hide-out ever since, but this is kinda useless without a time frame into which I can plan my departure from 'civilisation'. I do not want to be cooked en route to my safe zone.
I calculate that some 15% of people are similarly worried, or soon will be. This is a bit like Ivermectin, we have all these gurus and pundits telling us it will cure cancer and god knows what else, but not one of these dingbat scientists will tell us how to take it. How much and when. I am begining to think the first casualty of 5G is logicality and practicality.
What’s in New Anthrax Vaccine? Aluminum, Formaldehyde and Benzethonium Chloride
https://merylnass.substack.com/p/the-new-anthrax-vaccine-cyfendus
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/new-anthrax-vaccine-toxic-side-effects/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20230724