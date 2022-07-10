The FDA has “approved” Pfizer’s demonic concoctions (every batch is certainly different) for children between the ages of 12 and 17 years:

There are suspicious-looking thugs dressed up as policemen, chasing off protesters, outside an organized-mob center in NYC, where infants and children are delivered by their caretakers to be “dealt with” or, shall I say, “delivered”?

And more protests:

Currently, in the US, the following benefits are offered after children:

Child tax credit is actually a rebate that everyone can claim, even those not working (there is an industry for this in the country, probably linked to child trafficking, too).

To qualify for child care credit and earned income credit, one must work.

So, what’s happening in the video?

Females, who look like “mothers,” are delivering their young children to receive the injections that will maim or kill them or, at best, render them infertile. Insensitively joking, this might be called the mothers’ “second delivery” of their children.

Here are a few options:

1. Do these females want their offspring to join them among those, who will be redeemed from fear only by death? (That would be a “third delivery.”)

2. Based on the cost-benefit ratio, did they determine that keeping a child is not feasible and it’s only for suckers?

3. Do they want to collect more benefits for a child who has been disabled or, possibly, even the $250k from taxpayers, if it can be proven that the disability was caused by the injection?

4. Perhaps they do not want their children to grow up in the world coming to their neighborhood soon that will further decrease property value, so they are opting for euthanizing them in the most encouraged and legal way possible.

Of course, it’s a Russian roulette, but “boosters” are coming!

The wheel is spinning.