CAFOs are destroying land value and water quality, while poor people eating the crap coming out of them can enjoy the latest achievements of antibiotic treatments and genetic engineering. Meat coming out of the places are treated with chemicals that would make organic meat dangerous to consume. Still, people don’t know how good that has been for them compared with what is in store for the general population:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/progress-is-being-made-towards-a

Regenerative agriculture is the solution, but even backyard vegetables and chicken are being banned more and more often. It’s to avoid invented animal diseases like the “bird flu” that is “diagnosed” with the fraudulent PCR test or giving the green light to “heat tolerant” GMO cattle after 10 thousand of them were destroyed in Kansas with Direct Energy Weapons (used for crowd control too); someone must have needed a lot of practice with those, although there have been plenty of wildfires started with them in the last few years, especially in California, where certain groups aimed to acquire the devastated land for pennies on the dollar.

If the monsters can declare a fake pandemic and prevail by destroying businesses and people’s lives, it’s a piece of cake for them to fight cow fart...

It’s for “your best interest.” The banker-controlled corporations are holding whole countries hostage through their full control of global money flow and their ownership of just about everything that matters.

Don’t despair! At least you will die or, better, starve to death, “healthy”!