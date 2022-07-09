CAFOs are destroying land value and water quality, while poor people eating the crap coming out of them can enjoy the latest achievements of antibiotic treatments and genetic engineering. Meat coming out of the places are treated with chemicals that would make organic meat dangerous to consume. Still, people don’t know how good that has been for them compared with what is in store for the general population:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/progress-is-being-made-towards-a
Regenerative agriculture is the solution, but even backyard vegetables and chicken are being banned more and more often. It’s to avoid invented animal diseases like the “bird flu” that is “diagnosed” with the fraudulent PCR test or giving the green light to “heat tolerant” GMO cattle after 10 thousand of them were destroyed in Kansas with Direct Energy Weapons (used for crowd control too); someone must have needed a lot of practice with those, although there have been plenty of wildfires started with them in the last few years, especially in California, where certain groups aimed to acquire the devastated land for pennies on the dollar.
If the monsters can declare a fake pandemic and prevail by destroying businesses and people’s lives, it’s a piece of cake for them to fight cow fart...
It’s for “your best interest.” The banker-controlled corporations are holding whole countries hostage through their full control of global money flow and their ownership of just about everything that matters.
Don’t despair! At least you will die or, better, starve to death, “healthy”!
To support this astute post with a statement and useful links:
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, EMF radiation, GEOENGINEERING, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
Ray, I'm like Dillon from "Predator," I can't win but maybe I can "get even."
And you know what?
There are a lot like that "out there."
We are tired of the endless "analysis paralysis" and finger pointing and double standards and the multi-tiered 'everything' systems, all aligned against all that is just, decent, good, beautiful, honest, fair, caring, loving, reasonable, or 'human.'
We only "turn the other cheek" till we don't.
Then, we "get even."
Senator Chuck Schumer warned of the "whirlwind."
He doesn't have a fucking clue!