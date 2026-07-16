As if one had a choice!

While I am rebooting, I was asked to republish previous posts that still, or even more than before, apply. Here is one from 11 months ago, about the results of conditioning Americans to feel free, while being government property without owning anything.

Many of my readers are not from the US, and I’m wondering how many of the public myths that enslave people apply in their home countries. In the US, my list is 52-entry long, but of course, it will always be incomplete. Perhaps you can can add a few to be included in the article:

A slave cannot own anything and cannot leave. Here a detailed discussion of the problem: