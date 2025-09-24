How did they root for you at school? “You can do it!”

The term “society”

refers to a construct based on violence, whether by the climate or by the power structure of the humans living together. People are forced to live together with others, whose company they would otherwise prefer to avoid.

Community

Communities exist at several levels of complexity. Their unifying forces comprise cooperation and self-defense. Do they still exist? Or are even the ones that “hate” each other are fake?

Human behavior

Behaviorist psychology treats humans like animals who can be conditioned with the carrot and the stick. The defenders of human dignity might find it tragicomic that it overwhelmingly works, making rats the most appropriate animals to emulate human behavior in experiments.

Humans basic disposition usually falls back to early-childhood (“primary”) conditioning, which takes place before the age of five, and results in self-consciousness as well as a generative form of “conscience.” Humans participate in secondary conditioning later which, along with “cognitive therapy” for adults, can temporarily overwrite primary conditioning, but its programming needs constant reinforcement. Without that, the person relapses into the first stage.

Either way, most forms of human behavior is automated, especially in communities or in a crowd (“a mob”). The main driving forces these days tend to be fear (from being overpowered, even for those in positions of power) and rewards, just like in the case of the basest animals. Cooperation to succeed and for defending a community are vanishing, because communities themselves are disappearing. The only promising chance to retain some dignity depends on the person, who must find something better than fear or rewards, because both make the person dependent on people whose company they would prefer to avoid.

Is the US a “superior country”?

The rulers of the United States have been using the country through their servants and representatives in the political and economic scenes for forcing the world into a globalist system. Millions of Americans and a lot more people all over the world have been sacrificed towards this goal, mostly in wars in remote places against people who posed no threat to the US. Now that global power is firmly assured by private banks that control governments and global by investment firms that control all economies, the idea of the “indispensable nation” is just as dead as the “American Dream.”

So, was the US a “superior culture” because Americans were proud of its power or the delusionary freedoms its citizens enjoyed, while on a long leash? Was it superior, because it had the most powerful army in the world, stationing all over the place? Illusion for the powerless and power for their masters certainly generated a gut feeling, but the best part was that the majority felt safe in their own localized homogeneous cultures and enjoyed decent living standards.

What is a “superior culture”?

If you ask someone where they would like to live, chances are, they name a country or a region, but hardly ever a culture or a cultural hemisphere. Sociology has confused multitudes long enough to make sure people think in those terms, perhaps because it focuses on what’s at least relatively measurable, thus affirming the myth of scientific quantifiability or, even more likely because that’s how its priesthood is being rewarded by the system.

Still, if you take a calm look at the problem, people consider a culture superior according to where they prefer to live, even if they don’t even use the term “culture.” As the five default layers of all human cultures vary, their members’ preferences depend on whom you are asking. All cultures evolve into a violent structure, “society,” forcing people who would avoid each other live together. At the same time, most people are stuck where they live, and violence, albeit in many forms, always prevails.

What are the chances? Trust the science!