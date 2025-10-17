Do They Want a Boy or a Girl? Human Nature in Retrospect
Some things never change; only the person can
This link contains powerful sacred music from medieval Spain, a country that got rid of Muslims as late at 14921, and struggled with Jews faking to become Christians (so-called crypto-Jews2) in order to stick to their possessions (which caused secular powers to start out with the Inquisition, because heretics’ assets were up for grabs).
Here, I am not trying to incriminate anyone, only to show how at a certain age, boys and girls look quite alike, meaning that boys look feminine, and that sort of thing doesn’t go unnoticed, especially by those who can take advantage of the situation3.
All those who have ever cared for children or, especially, had any, know how protective one must be of their progeny. It’s simply not negotiable.
At the same time, the powerful (mostly unidentifiable) and their faithful servants (such as Bill Gates and his ilk), some of them also previously-kidnapped children, are also being rewarded with children of the sex of their preference.
In the Middle Ages, and well afterwards, church choir members were sometimes, if not often, collected from orphanages that were in monasteries, anyway4, a habit shared with “theaters” in China5. Young boys with beautiful voices were castrated in order to keep the singing voice alive, and nobody cared for them in the long run, not even if they were ordered to provide “special services” for the privileged… Bring in infatuation, falling in “love” or, at least, consorting with the same sex, and you can conclude that sexual preference for young people has never been alien from human nature. Granted, it mostly came out in situations, where the sexes were separated for a long time (think of ancient armies), which is still the case, for instance, in prisons. Suetonius, for one, describes Julius Caesar as “every woman’s husband and every husband’s wife,” but that’s not as bad as Tiberius, who had five-year-olds tending to him in his pool, and he called them his “little fishies.” At the time, it was considered just about “normal,” and it’s unclear how far it would be today, if the practice were legit.6
When it comes to reality, take a look at the choir in Spain:
Can you tell boys from girls?
Isn’t the enemy human nature itself to fight?7
Recalling Epstein’s island, it doesn’t matter if it’s a boy of a girl as long as they are young and attractive…
As opposed to the popularized figures of 2.5% of males, “only” about 1.5% of the celibate clergy were abusing boys. The generous restitutions gained in US courts (mostly settled out-of-court after unsuspecting clerics’ computers were infested with kiddie-porn around 2001, which was obviously used for blackmail, although the practice stopped after courts saw how easy it was to put that sort of thing on someone’s computer) resemble the cases of H* “survivors” who were invited to file without evidence; even their descendants are collecting (who among them would say that they have collected the money in return for lying?). Some of them also greatly profited from invented stories afterwards; Ellie Wiesel even got a cathedra at Harvard and received a Nobel Peace Prize in 1986, primarily for his concoction, The Night.
Boys, after reaching the age to become apprentices and girls of a marrying age (12 in most cases) were auctioned off once a year, on the patron saint’s day of the local church, which was supposed to reimburse the order for bringing them up. The ones who didn’t sell became lay brothers and sisters, who were not taught to read and write, and were relegated to menial jobs. Later on, playing an instrument and singing also became options.
Some eunuchs also wielded power in China, perhaps b/o the cruel method of preparing them (“just chop it off”) that secured a lifetime of loyalty by the subject. Muslims also practice female genital mutilation, but their most old-fashioned followers also make sure their “wives” are well-packaged… Moreover, in Afghanistan, even at the time when the US invaded in 2001, 10-12-year-old boys were often chained to furniture to make sure they would be accessible for tribal leaders, which Americans tolerated in order to please their allied parties whom they later abandoned…
About two thirds of men experiment with their own sex at least once in life, and the same proportion adhere to trying out BDSM to some extent (at least bondage). Based on Eric Berne’s Games People Play, all this is part of a game. It looks like the lack of intimacy brings out such behavior, which seems to be especially easy to observe in cultures, where expressing emotions and sharing one’s feelings are blocked at an early age.
Native Americans and comparable cultures have considered the phenomenon of children around 15 or 16 experiencing being attracted to their own sex as part of personal development, and only laughed at it, because one is supposed to “outgrow” it. It looks like some people never do.
As Berne’s transactional theory explains, there is no shortage of substituting intimacy in what I consider addictive patterns:
ps lovely zingin' an' when the camera pans to the older kiddos they DO look their "gender"--the girls have softer profiles, no adams' apples, etc... happens durin' "teen-dom" but not all at the same time....fer girls it's earlier startin' btw. 11 an' 15!
Very good article Ray.
The pre-teen years define the gender first, some children are born with little hair, or a lot of hair. Women tend to want girls, men want sons. I was blessed with four boys. One died at 33-days, the other was just a about 16.5 years old when he was viciously murdered.
My mom was sixteen when she started her menses. I was ten. The magic number is 100 lbs.