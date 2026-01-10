Human cognition is inherently fragmented and incomplete. Still, the unused residue might show how effective a solution is. As I do the dishes after my wife’s cooking from scratch, I know the difference! Soaking the dishes in time alleviates the job.

Barnett and Sather offer good readings, yet the three of us significantly disagree. What can you learn, when you disagree with the source, including me? My article is not an attack on any of the two, only an invitation for conversation in the comment section. Also, I am talking about these two authors, because, as rare exceptions, I tend to take them seriously.

Several years ago, Gary D. Barnett and Jon Rappoport were the first two to give me the boost to realize that sharing my thoughts was still not illegal, irrespective of what the MSM or, for that matter, anyone else says. Up to a certain point, Barnett still reads as a summary of some of what I also say, but we have parted ways years ago and went in different directions even after my honest attempts to keep in touch.

My distancing from Barnett started with my disagreement with his idea of “anarchy,” meaning his insistence on no need for government. While the destruction on the paths of today’s globalist-captured governments is unprecedented, human tribal nature immediately brings out the struggle for domination, and the plebs fight it out to choose their next tyrant. It might all start as self-defense, but continue as pre-emptive strikes by allies, until the region that is unlikely to be attacked from the outside is conquered by a single tribe. “Balance of power” is myth. Empires always fight it out, and the currently-cooperating tribes will eventually also have to. The world is surely progressing towards a One-World Government under Technocracy.

Still, it makes a difference which tribe will win the war, because every culture needs a defining ideology for self-preservation and for securing its own flavor of law and order. Within the range of realistic options, they don’t offer their followers the same living standards.

Barnett remains entertaining for me to read, especially because of his word choices and his one-liners. He is quotable, and I often enthusiastically agree with his specific statements. A recent favorite is, “Any human who desires to rule over any other is evil, period.”

However, his recent publication on Lew Rockwell, a site that publishes exclusively gaslighting materials inspired me to write the current article. In Under Trump’s Madness, Insanity Has Consumed This Country, he now came out with the idea that Venezuela is about oil, and Israel is behind it. That was disappointing from someone who used to be so acute at evaluating situations. Blaming Trump is just as logical as blaming guns for murder or a turn signal for a car taking a turn; as repulsive as Trump is, he is no different from other globalist errand boys. Barnett, as his recent publications suggest, seems to be hell-bent on keeping the narrative within the boundaries of the common political discourse. When he vehemently opposes it, his denial still confirms the applicability of the fundamental concepts of the deceptive official narrative. Barnett’s frequent use of cuss words suggests that his target audience has shifted from independent thinkers to the “pissed-off.” I don’t tolerate crudeness even in my comment sections, because vulgarity, while releasing some pressure stops any further considerations and meaningful communication by employing “the shock effect.” He does understand that ICE is a threat to every American, but I am still to see a source that concludes, as I did, that whenever agents do something terrible, they can also blame “impersonators,” because they are not wearing an insignia, an identifier, and are muzzled. Either way, Barnett is devoting a disproportionate amount of attention to the globalist “chai wallah,” Trump.

Oil is a commodity, but Venezuela has been left an orphan until now, one of the last few countries left without a Rockefellerian central bank. That’s not the end of it, because the Stock Market is used for making or breaking currencies, markets, and economies, after which the globalists’ investment firms buy up everything. They already own more than enough to control just about everything that matters, and stopping them would cause a huge carnage worldwide due to the disruption of the production and distribution networks.

Barnett is correct about US domestic and foreign policies following orders that match Zionist interests, but he fails to think further. Isn’t it great the blame “the Jews” even when there is no such entity united, especially against the world? Yes, Zionists are part of the enablers and the enforcers, perhaps hoping for a better future, but they are in a crowded company, whose other members are craving for the same. I explained the most likely reason for setting up “the Jews” in my unique explanation of the Jewish Fatigue Syndrome.

In fact, China, Russia, and Iran being present in cooperation with Venezuela and, allegedly, a Rockefeller adviser on board there for some time (that’s redundant, and I haven’t been able to ascertain) now suggest what I have developed to believe: the whole world has been a globalist game board, experimenting with various types of governments for over 100 years. That also explains “regime changes” more than anything else.

Perhaps you remember Trump’s cordial visit to North Korea, and the fact that Iran fully cooperated with the worldwide psyop on convid (as in “death rates”).

The fact that besides Venezuela, Iran and even Canada are reeled in suggests that the next phase of globalism is a step forward on the path of concentrating power. Whether the puppet Trump does it or whoever else is assigned, it’s happening.

Now, Sather is agrees with me further than Barnett. He even points out North Korea, but still assigns the blame to “America” and the nonexistent “Deep State,” while all governments are captured and politicians are idiotic, paid-off, or intimidated globalist stooges. With 46 thousand subscribers, he correctly assumes, what I said about it: the parties are cooperating, but he still believes that the enemy is visible.

Anyway, as long as you are using YOUR deductive method, you can realize much of the way the world currently works, and learn from everyone or, if that fails, at least enjoy the little time left by reading witticisms and professionally-put remarks. Barnett doesn’t allow comments from “free subscribers,” but he is most welcome to leave his comments here. As for Sather, it looks like he lives in a different universe whose denizens don’t associate with mortals like you and me, so I don’t expect him to contribute in the comment section. If he does, he is most welcome to do it!

Don’t trust me or anyone else. Trust yourself!