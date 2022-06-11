The artificial disruption of production and distribution, accompanied by the unsustainable stock market bubble and accelerating inflation, are spelling doom over the economy, which is the driving force of any industrialized country’s functioning.

As I am no economist, I can freely speculate without posing to be an “expert.” However, even God cannot create a valley without a mountain, so thinking logically might lead to realistic conclusions based on the law of inevitability. Charging interest for loans alone destroys all currencies through the inflation the missing money, due to the interests charged, creates. It was illegal to issue loans in medieval Christianity and in Islam (theoretically, that applies even today), but the all-encompassing state ran out of money, so they empowered crooks who became bankers to give them loans and in Britain, the world’s first fiat currency was created as early as 1692. Either way, the rest of the steps are a no-brainer for today:

1. When there is no form of safe investment, credit evaporates.

2. Without credit, economic growth is stunted.

3. Without economic growth, there is a depression.

4. Depression transfers expenses to the consumer, resulting in rising prices.

5. Rising prices cause inflation.

6. Spiraling inflation deprives the market from it fundamental basis for exchanging goods and services.

7. Without goods and services, law and order collapses.

8. Without law and order, civilization collapses.

9. The collapse of civilization invokes an Extinction Level Event (ELE).

What can be done in order to prevent an ELE?

What is the origin of the chain reaction above? Identifying and eliminating the cause might stop the process before it become irreversible.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize that everything revolves around the money supply.

Who is responsible for issuing USD to the point that it becomes an unbearable burden on the taxpayer?

Here is a little appetizer that introduces some figures into the equation (from an otherwise not-always-reliable source):

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/its-worse-many-can-imagine-kim-dotcom-sees-controlled-demolition-enabling-new-dystopian

When the US Government prints trillions, it is thereby robbing Americans and the entire world in what he calls the biggest theft in history.

He says the total US debt is at $90 trillion, which together with $169 trillion in US unfunded liabilities totals $259 trillion, which is $778,000 per US citizen or $2,067,000 per US Taxpayer.

Now, the value of all US assets combined: every piece of land, real estate, all savings, all companies, everything that all citizens, businesses, entities and the state own is worth $193 trillion.

Our total debt, $259 trillion minus our total net worth, $193 trillion equals negative $66 trillion of debt and liabilities after every asset in the US has been sold off.

So even if the US could sell all assets at the current value, which is impossible, it would still be broke.

Acknowledging the order of magnitude is nice, all the more so, because it illuminates the source of the problem: government debts. Many people don’t seem to realize that when the government spends money, it is using debt, which the taxpayer is supposed to pay back one day at an interest.

What kind of moron would give a loan to a totally bankrupt government?

The answer is easy: it is a source that creates the money out of nothing (a “fiat” currency has no backup whatsoever), risking nothing.

In the United States, it is a private bank. Since 1913, the USD has been issued by the Federal Reserve by “lending” the money to the taxpayer, while it is used for “government spending,” which can go as low as Quantitative Easing, which is a fancy word for robbing the taxpayer blind in the process of bailing out and/or supporting friends and family by the central bankers.

As you may have noticed in your lifetime, the taxpayer, the voter, and the citizen have no say in how the “government” spends their money. Still, the “loan” is guaranteed by the voter, the citizen, and the taxpayer. In case you haven’t guessed, all American’s assets are offered up by the government as collaterals for the “loan” of gaining access to the country’s legitimate currency…

Who would have known?

At this point, I am leaving the reader in the Good Graces of the Lord to decide what the answer to the central question might be.