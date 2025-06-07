Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike's avatar
Mike
7h

A lot to be said for flying under the radar/water. As a tactic for foe and prey alike. If you can see the vector or hold your breath long enough.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
6h

Inch by inch taking control of the world is a cinch.

Having so many “total control of humanity mechanisms” in place and moving forward very slowly it is hard to see the big picture because most people are focused on one part of the picture when it becomes obvious.

Standing far away one starts to see the big picture but it starts to fade away and becomes unclear.

Learning to focus on the important parts of the big picture will help bring everything into perspective.

The problem I see is most people don’t stand still long enough to really look at what they are seeing.

I may be completely wrong because I myself may not be standing in the right place and I myself may be under the radar not even being aware that I am ???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture