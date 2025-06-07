While “flying under the radar” is not necessarily possible (in 1999, the F-117 Nighthawk “stealth bomber” in the Yugoslav war was located by an old Tesla radar before taken out), flying without a flight transponder is possible for those who create the rules (which often happens to be the case with chemtrailing planes).

What did I miss most of the time?

“Flying under the radar” usually suggests that the weaker party doesn’t comply with the stronger one’s commands, but trying to do it unnoticed. That, however, is only half of the story.

There is an old expression about inefficient thinking: holding the shovel upside down. It looks like I’ve been doing that quite often, when evaluating the globalist threat. In Februray, 2025, I did notice that the strategy of attacking only a small part of the population doesn’t attract enough attention to incite significant opposition, but

the fact that no major events are necessary for the globalists to achieve their goal evaded my attention.

A constant stress level creates enough background noise to make speech inaudible

Nothing sticks out to be more spectacular than the rest, and people are used to the stress level like a slowly-boiled frog in the pot, and fail to notice what’s happening. Their attention is divided between too many things, and they are also divided in unimaginable ways.

If I think of it, even I kept posting about catastrophic events, which is normal in journalism, while I’m not even a journalist; more like a news analyst or an ideologue, if you will. Still, after being subjected to the desensitization psyop, I was set up for waiting for a huge leap in the cull: all the catastrophic events conditioned me for expecting something spectacular to change the playing field into something where no one can win.

I was not totally wrong, but missed the priorities. The options of a new plandemic (by turning up the same 5G towers that caused convid symptoms), food and energy shortages leading to riots and looting (during which people turn on each other to assist with the culling), WW3 on TV orchestrated by secretly-cooperating allies like Russia, China, and the USA (inviting martial law), an “alien attack” based on holographic images in the sky and false flags on the ground “to unify humanity against a common enemy” (under a One-World Government, of course) don’t cease to be options, but

are they needed for the globalist plot to achieve Agendas 2030 and 2050?

IT’S ALL HAPPENING

If you think of it, people have no representation, only a slow loss of power without it. Being a “law-abiding citizen” in a world where the law serves only the rulers and their “elite” has become the mark of a sheep to the slaughter.

The Trump establishment is making progress in the centralization of power and towards AI control, but don’t fret it; there is no country in the world where one can move and the same thing is not going on, or open genocide if you are white and move to South Africa.

It is also surfacing finally what I announced in December, 2024 based on my usual conjecturing: ChatGPTs are only terminals for global data collection, elaborate AI training, and constructing deepfakes, especially for the participants, who will not be missed later in long-distance relationships even after they die:

https://reclaimthenet.org/openai-is-ordered-to-save-every-chatgpt-chat

At the same time, users are convinced that “AI is stupid enough not to pose a threat.” Nonetheless, those using AI can be now clearly suspected of being collaborators with the enemy…

“The People’s Hero,” RFK, Jr., who has always been an insider, after putting on a halfway-decent show that probably convinced quite a few under-informed commoners, has agreed to new (sooner-or-later lethal) injections fraudulently called vaccines. His goal of making the deadly engine of US sick-care available for everyone doesn’t change the killing fields much, except for perhaps providing more meat for the grinder and for the AI tracking of every single living creature, a scheme that graciously includes humans or whatever is being left out of them. In the meanwhile, the carnage of the convid shots has not run its course, but plenty of other variables contribute to the depopulation process, so nobody quite knows the specific causes in a single subject (or shall I call it “patient”?).

The most-likely-planned environmental disasters like New Palestine over two years ago that poisoned the agricultural fields and the produce eaten from them along the Ohio River for about 1,500 miles is well and alive, thank you.

The power of cell-phone towers has been combined with weaponizing local electric grids that can act like a giant antenna that sickens everyone over 30GHz and kills all life over 45GHz.

Apparently, “smart” meters can also be controlled remotely (with a power surge) that would set the house on fire:

Valuable land has been, and is being, scorched a lot longer since its most spectacular presentation in Maui, Hawaii that stirred up a lot of dust, but nobody got burned, except for inhabitants who were turned around by police, when trying to flee from the premises. Currently, in Canada, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, where “wildfires” are not exactly common, but after they announced their intent to secede, it is possible that this time, they might need “governmental help,” although the scenario might be nothing more than the usual decades-old destruction of farmland that is done by fire this time instead of the usual method of weather manipulation. After all, the end game has been manifestly on for over two years, when the mass murderers irrevocable registered their signature.

Although much of the food production and distribution are controlled by four globalist companies in the US, decimating the food supply by burning up production facilities (can’t wait for one producing insects to be burned down) and killing millions of birds with the cooked-up purpose of eliminating an invented illness, the “bird flu.” Ouch. Even cows are under attack for the same criminal reason, and how many can remember the 10 thousand cows killed in Kansas in 2022?

Without further ado, let me emphasize that NO CATASTROPHIC EVENTS ARE NECESSARY FOR THE GLOBALIST PLAN TO PROGRESS UNHINDERED, perhaps because the process is “flying under the radar” or because nobody can do much about it. One does not exclude the other.

All the devastation the globalists have caused since WW1 is going unnoticed, because people don’t focus on the enemy. The enemy mostly operates in small moves that tend to attract little attention while people live under the same stress level or these moves “only” target small portions of the populace, so there aren’t enough people to care.

The enemy flying low can deceive those who cannot see around the corner, which often includes most people, and most likely, I am often not an exception, either.

Strangely, flying low is the most likely strategy that can succeed against the enemy, too. That may be one of the reasons why in my life dream at the age of 16, I was a sinking seagull, who still kept flying under the water.