It’s humiliatingly easy to make people shut up.

Note: The following article summarizes quite a few of my findings about the links between madical diagnostics and treatments. Boldfaced links direct you to my previous articles that address the topic in detail.

Doctors put drugs of which they know little into bodies of which they know less for diseases of which they know nothing at all.” (Voltaire)

Diagnostics can be considered a nearly total failure, and a dangerous one, although the resulting treatments, and it barely matters which one, pose the actual threat. The fraudulent Rockefellerian allopathic paradigm doesn’t allow for cure, only for treating symptoms, anyway. Its basis, Germ Theory, relies (and never fully adheres to) Koch’s postulates, which I easily refuted. The rest is a horror show, presented as a fairy tale by the sacrosanct representatives of public “health,” who, during the National Humiliation Project, eagerly promoted the debasing and toxic muzzling, testing and, to some extent, the (sooner-or-later) lethal convid injections during the convid psyop that tested the status of the age-old conditioning for general compliance, intentionally and glaringly-obviously poisoned hundreds of millions (if not more), and established governmental authority over personal health decisions which makes another lockdown possible to further destroy humans and the country than the one last time. To add insult to injury, while the WHO was ignored, the federal mandates are still possible, irrespective of what a state says. The “alt” media even advertised “state rights” at the time! After all, as long as people hope for “experts,” courts and politicians to save them, they’ll do nothing.

Those who are reading this are most likely fully aware that there are no “side effects”; that’s only baby-talk for poisoning, which is most likely quite intentional by Big Pharma, because it allows for selling more poison mislabeled as “medications.”

Whenever “doctors” say something is “genetic,” they simply admit they can’t, don’t want to, or are not allowed to do anything about it, except for their usual quackery of treating symptoms. In the meanwhile, the DNA/RNA helix has never even been proven, which suggests that Genetics is either a pseudo-science covering up for general poisoning or it is there to cloak an AI-generated model based on a live dynamic database that produces workable results and can be used for genetic manipulation, but its actual knowledge remains well beyond human comprehension. MDs also love it, if you have a history of “unhealthy habits” (boozing or using tobacco and/or drugs). That’s when they can blame the patient, which gives them some relief, because it was not them who caused the harm, so they can’t be blamed for something the patient screwed up.

“Genetic” can still come with symptoms, and MDs usually ask what kind of illnesses your close blood relatives have had. The fact that everyone in the family may have been exposed to the same toxins remains ignored. Inherited traits are usually for the better, anyway, because life likes to correct previous mistakes, so the very idea of genetic illnesses seems irrational.

Genetics seems to be a cover story for something that is not publicized: How is life encoded?

Diagnostics is also highly questionable, and most general tests are geared towards discovering illnesses without symptoms in the name of prevention, but it only places people on toxic substances that medicate the illness with no symptoms, and often causing more harm than good, assuming they have any advantages at all. Statins, for one, are highly suspect to deprive the body of essential cholesterol, while the good/bad fairy tale about cholesterol has never had a firm footing. In my 14 years of working with doctors, I am yet to see a few who ascribe the “side effects” of statins to the toxin.

In doctors’ offices, before being seen, you must sign a form of consent that forces you to accept all responsibility for treatments. They promise you will be able to make an “informed decision,” because they will tell you about the “risks and benefits,” while their information originates only from pharmaceutical brochures that reflect “studies” for which the manufacturers have paid.

Drug dependency became well-known after the opiate crisis. How come it was publicly admitted? My best guess is that Big Pharma, after crunching the numbers, figured that opiates kill too fast, and the patient departs from this world well before generating the expected amount of profits.

Drug dependency, however, can develop with any and all pharmaceutical products, including the OTC (over-the-counter) ones and supplements. Pre- and probiotics can upset the bacterial balance in the guts, The fact that all those are lab-made synthetic compounds with sometimes embarrassingly-toxic extras included in the pill, liquid, cream, or capsule, can also train the body to ingest synthetic materials, which might even be a first step towards transhumanism. Depending how you define it, mutation seems to be the standard.

How do common supplements find their ways into the target’s stomach? Ivermectin is a Trojan horse, “prohibited” before permitted, just to make it more attractive. Come on, it’s even supposed to cure cancer! (Cancer is an umbrella term, only ignorant people would believe such marketing.). DMSO, is currently marketed as the new miracle drug (which, after Ivermectin, also “cures cancer”). It might dissolve concentrations of toxins, but it also distributes the stuff in the body, because it turns cell membranes permeable enough for nanotech to enter and reside in the human body indefinitely. It wasn’t much late to the party after methylene blue received comparable publicity. Old and fabled toxins are also paraded for the public as something else.

Victims (aka. patients) can develop dependency on drugs to the extent that their bodies become lazy enough to stop producing the necessary agents coming in in a synthetic form, which can be life-threatening or just produce “withdrawal symptoms.” For instance, if you have taken blood thinners for a long time, your body became used to them, so stopping them can expose you to danger, even if you had no illness whatsoever... After all, they are to prevent “complications.” Blood pressure mads are even worse, because they intervene with the kidneys. Proton pump inhibitors, according to actual doctors, take the lead among all mads, and also cause, among other things, kidney damage. Psychiatric toxins can probably cause irreversible brain damage. It’s not an accident that patients are usually started out on small doses of many madications, because the body needs time to accommodate them. There is no end to the list of madications that cause illnesses.

In general, it’s relatively easy to outflank the body’s natural defenses. Most modern illnesses, sometimes bearing several names or several having one, seem to be primarily caused by environmental and consumable/inhalable toxins, synthetic/semi-synthetic/foreign proteins, and increasing levels of wireless radiation. They have one thing in common: upset the delicate bacterial balance in the symbiotic human body, which produces symptoms of illness: