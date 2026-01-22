He is sending you a message from Deep Space 9!

Goebbels is usually cited as a master of mass-manipulation, which he was, and his globalist followers have been having a hard time catching up, but by now, they have.

The premise of mass-manipulation remains indubitably true, if you think of the compliance rates during convid: about the same 70 percent who, according to Aristotle in Politics, wouldn’t put up a fight for their freedom, actually prefer to be led, which makes them easy to enslave. Manipulating them is inevitable, but they can still see if the power above them cares or not. While I would not have ever lifted my arm in the way that was prepared for the masses, the Nazi state obviously cared for its people, and even for those it had relieved from the rule of the international bankers. Even the French, for that matter, preferred the Nazi occupiers over the Allies, and for good reasons (e.g. German soldiers didn’t rape women):

Our enemies claim that the Führer’s soldiers marched as conquerors through the lands of Europe - but wherever they came, they brought prosperity and happiness, peace, order, reliable conditions, a plenitude of work, and therefore a decent life. Our enemies claim their soldiers came to the same lands as liberators - but wherever they come there is poverty and misery, chaos, devastation and destruction, unemployment, hunger and mass death. And what remains of their so-called freedom is a life that no one would dare call decent even in the darkest corners of Africa.

Ava’s site offers a nice selection from historical revisionism. This time, I’ve noticed that Goebbels still addressed the German people after all was lost. It was on April 20th, 1945, less than three weeks before Stalin’s Asian hordes occupied Berlin:

Last time I mentioned Goebbels farcically, suggesting he knew the future of the US:

If you take the time to read his speech after all is lost, you can see that he didn’t need to see the future. The same power structure that is now driving everyone into technocratic slavery was already there, except he called what I’m calling globalists Plutocrats.

From the German point of view, he wrote (which fully applies to any decent human being today),

Opposing this apparently all-powerful coalition of destructive satanic forces brings with it tests and burdens of superhuman nature, but that is not dishonorable - the opposite in fact! To bravely accept a battle that is unavoidable and inescapable, to wage it in the name of divine providence, to have confidence in it and its eventual blessing, to stand before fate with a pure conscience and clean hands, to bear all suffering and every test, never even thinking of being untrue to one’s historic mission, never wavering even in the most difficult hours of the final battle - that is not only manly, it is also German in the best sense of the word! Would our people not accept this task and not fight for it as if it were the word of god, it would not deserve to live any longer, and would lose any possibility of further life.

The hour is late, and the battle is all but lost, but those who can decide where they draw the line of slavery, cannot be defeated, only killed. At least, they are the masters of their own fate. While it’s not urgent to be killed, it might help with making the (perhaps not final) decision, if one prepares to a situation, when the world defaults to everyone, including the enablers and the enforcers, becoming cyborg slaves.