Note:

You are probably also sick of the obsession with Epstein and the money embezzled in Minnesota; both are red herrings, two bones thrown to the dogs to chew on… As usual, I follow a different path from the mainstream manipulators.

This essay addresses significant developments in light-, nano-, and microwave technology as they are applied against the population today. It also contains my personal experience regarding the processes, and shows that my research of them has been linear and accumulative since 2022. I realize this is a mid-week article, but it’s important. Sadly, most people read only over weekends.

Ever since I was a young child, I’ve been having this primordial fear of going blind. For quite a while, I’ve been already flying under the radar, flying blind, but that was only figuratively, and this time, it might happen for real.

It was in February, 2023, when I first encountered visual phenomena at night, which I commemorated in Orange Light in the Dark of Night. I already observed that

It’s no news that people’s sleep has been disrupted from coast to coast in the last 2-3 years; I’ve heard numerous such reports before. It used to be that in a two-hour span (that is now a three-hour span in some places), people experienced headaches, tinnitus, shortness of breath, itching, dizziness, and palpitations, which I used to put down to 5G and military radars put to task in specific areas.

This new phenomenon might be 5G, too, but something in nanotechnology may have also joined the causes.

Still in 2022, I wrote, The Invasion of the Infernal Towers: This is Not Your Usual 5G Article; You Can't Read This Anywhere Else, which I updated a little a year and a half later. The most peculiar part in that article is is that some people volunteer for the slaughter, which was also the case with wind generators (The Wind Farm Gambit: You Are Used Against Yourself Again!).

In 2023, in Enforcing "Smart" Households with Your Internet Connection? I showed how 5G-compatible home routers can turn the whole local grid into a giant 5G antenna, effectively weaponizing it. Since then, new “smart” meters have been deployed in the neighborhood. We managed to opt out of the electric meter by paying a $15/month fee, but had no choice with the water meter. The electric-meter reader guy thanked us for letting him keep his job, and told us only he was the only one left out of seven people, which accurately reflects on the disastrous ignorance of the public.

By January, 2024, I managed to put two and two together and concluded that Targeting and Controlling Individuals Is Possible Exclusively by Radiation. What Is the Role of the Nanotech in Humans? How Can the Attack Be Stopped?

At the same time, sleep disturbances became omnipresent in the continental United States, but people thought the problem was with them. In Can You Sleep? The Reasons Why You Can't Are Different from What You Are Told, I described the ways various sources of radiation disrupt sleep, and how the problem is always misdiagnosed by madical professionals.

Now, everything’s getting worse.

My wife told me in the last few years she was seeing tiny bright prisms running at the top of her vision running from the middle to the sides. I was unable to imagine it, and she nearly went blind a couple of times in her life until doctors stopped treating her for something that didn’t exist, and finally she had most of her eyesight preserved. Considering she is a lot more sensitive to microwave-length radiation than I am, I figured it was only her, but two days ago, I also saw the prisms. No, they are not floaters; they literally light up, and none of us had any kind of headaches. The prisms are sharp and kaleidoscopic vision doesn’t occur. They surprised more than scared me. It lasted only for a few minutes, but were followed by a sensibility to light that took hours to go away, and still re-occurs sometimes. Seeing vibrating LED light started a couple of months ago, when we got this plug-in fruit-fly trap whose intense blue LED made my vision flicker. Of course, I unplugged it, but when I do the dishes (which is my job after my wife’s cooking), I have to turn on these two under-the counter lights that happen to be the last two LEDs, although the Christmas lights on the tree from the dollar-store were also LED. Two days ago, I had to put on night driving glasses for a few hours in order to mitigate the flicker and the screen light. The screen was already so dark that my wife couldn’t even see it from the kitchen, while cooking our supper.

Previously, I reported that some street lights became lethal to all life. However, I have read plenty of sources reporting that LED lights can be used for programming the brain. Haven’t taken it seriously until I saw it with my own eyes.

Even the New York Times reported A New Use for LEDs: Mind Control in 2011, shortly before it was fully captured by the globalists.

To add two and two together, I have received reports from various parts of the world that finally the 5G towers started to emit harmful and occasionally deadly radiation at various wavelengths, which they haven’t been doing much apart from generating the convid symptoms since their installation during the global lockdowns.

I have already described how various sources of such radiation can converge, but this time, the LED brain programming seems to be kicking in more than ever before. Since nanotech is now in everyone, imagine how effective the three are, when combined, while the plebs still believe that they can eat healthy, breathe clean are, and are only taking advantage of their access to cell phones and smart devices as well of saving money by using LED fixtures.

Strangely enough, the Brave browser’s built-in AI describes the phenomenon and attributes it to “a sudden surge of electrical or chemical activity in the brain's visual cortex, not from an issue with the eyes themselves,” but after that it advises on migraine headaches and even sends you to an ophthalmologist after telling you it’s a neurological problem. :) At least, it admits the impact of the electric (microwave) impulses.

Of course, I am disconnecting the LED lights in the kitchen and install incandescent instead. Xenon is still available.

Conclusion

Microwaves, the nanotech in the human body, and LED brain programming are switching into high gear.

Disclaimer:

In my current writing, I did not even mention the detrimental impact of other factors, out of which madications, supplements, and madical “care” often take a lead. My summary on modern illnesses The Symbiotic (Human) Body, has link to most of my previous work on the topic. In An Unlikely Synthesis: A Comprehensive Summary of Potential Causes of the Skyrocketing Numbers of Peptic Ulcers and an Unlimited Number of Unidentified Illnesses, I collected 13 major sources that constantly harm humans, and they can converge.

I think, I’ll just move to my new log cabin!