Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharine Borslien's avatar
Sharine Borslien
6h

It's a fascinating conundrum, Ray. I have had repeated conversations with friends and family members about "viral theory" being just that, a theory, and unproven to boot. I ask them, have you ever spent a lot of time around or maybe even cared for a person with "a cold" or "the flu" or "the covid" but NOT become ill? They all can recall at least one recent time this occurred. In the moment, they accept my explanation that "viruses" are not contagious, and most even accept the fact that "viruses as described in the theory" have never been proven. Then, a week or a month later, I hear them say something like, "I canceled dinner with so-and-so because they were with people that tested positive for covid." I just want to shake them! But it's a useless cause, because they have to go through the logic about viral theory being an abject failure (and an intentional deception) in their own minds. Otherwise, they'll continue to revert to their lifelong programming which is of course based on the fear of being ostracized by their tribe. It's so sad!!!!!!😫

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Quill Cross's avatar
Quill Cross
8h

I’m on the gym floor. Earbuds in. (Old school. No Bluetooth. Not on WiFi. Best I can do at present.) Reading emails. Opened this one. Spotted the image. A true LOL!!! Everyone around me wants to know what’s so funny. And, of course, I tried to explain succinctly. Lead balloon. They think I’m nuts. Nothing new to them. 🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture