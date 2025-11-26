Beware! The mouth is open! Intergalactic infection!!!

The reason why I am addressing the problem is at least twofold:

The condition has become so common that whispers about “epidemics” or even a “pandemic” are becoming more and more audible. In sick-care settings, an increasing number of people are complaining about fever, combined with blisters in the mouth and in the extremities. No matter what madical condition is examined, much of the black magic of Madicine floats to the surface, allowing for further inspection.

As you know, madical “diagnosis” can be manipulative, erratic, misleading, a product of guesswork, or just plain wrong. No wonder; after a 100 years of Rockefellearian allopathy that has been inventing illnesses to cover up industrial poisonings at a rate of about one a week, even the most well-meaning and knowledgeable doctor runs into a brick wall, when trying to diagnose, and the situation often requires trial-and-error approach with risky corollaries, when nobody can estimate the proverbial risk-benefit ratio doctors advocate, when selling their treatments. Compartmentalization in Madicine itself seems to serve illness to be “treated,” not health to be restored. The problem is exacerbated by the ever-increasing complexity of human habitats, the sudden mixing of populations that have never had much to do with each other, and the drastic changes in the food supply, resulting in the spectacular failure of modern madical diagnostics.

Cleveland Clinic’s website gives away the cover-up right away with its definition offered for the ailment:

“Hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is a very contagious viral infection…”

Even a child can be aware by now that Virology is a pseudoscience, with Epidemiology not lagging much behind it, because

blaming “viruses” allows for “doctors” to save face and preserve the myth of science as an ultimate authority over human life; the existence of communicable diseases has never been proven.

Well, both fraudulent terms appear in a single “definition” of a “condition,” whose causes, of course, remain veiled. So, reader beware, because those tiny malicious critters called viruses are lurking behind every corner in order to jump on you to make your life miserable, shorter, or both! Social distancing, for everyone, forever!

Less so, if you resort to Jon F Peters’s description, who dares to diverge from the madical officialdom, although by that alone he only provides often-ignored details within the framework of traditional Madicine and without much explanation of the causes. In his case study, the good doctor cannot be blamed for contemplating the ambiguities of diagnosis in length without getting anywhere. Posing as someone who knows what he is talking about is something else, but he is at least nice about it. Madical training includes instructions that in order to maintain the option of the placebo and the appearance of a dignified professional, doctors must speak authoritatively. Just like me, Peters definitely possesses “the power of the raccoon”!

Notice, he constantly reverts to the term “infection” instead of realizing that the causes can come from poisoning, fungal/bacterial/parasitic imbalance in the symbiotic human body, or the symptoms can already foreshadow organ/systemic failure that comes from anaphylaxis or a disruption of the data pathways of the body’s internal communication network:

THE DIAGNOSIS

Several possible diagnoses for nail disorders came to mind with this patient, including onychomycosis, onychoschizia, onycholysis, and onychomadesis.

Onychomycosis is a chronic fungal infection of the nail that affects toenails more often than fingernails.1 The most common form is distal subungual onychomycosis, which begins distally and slowly migrates proximally through the nail matrix.1 Often onychomycosis affects only a few nails unless the patient is elderly or has comorbid conditions, and the nails rarely separate from the nail bed.

Onychoschizia involves lamellar splitting and peeling of the dorsal surface of the nail plate.2 Usually white discolorations appear on the distal edges of the nail.3 It is more common in women than in men and is often caused by nail dehydration from repeated excessive immersion in water with detergents or recurrent application of nail polish.2 However, the nails do not separate from the nail bed, and usually only the fingernails are involved.

Onycholysis is a nail attachment disorder in which the nail plate distally separates from the nail bed. Areas of separation will appear white or yellow. There are many etiologies for onycholysis, including trauma, psoriasis, fungal infection, and contact irritant reactions.3 It also can be caused by medications and thyroid disease.3,4

To the author’s credit, “medications and thyroid disease” can also cause the symptoms, although who knows which is which and where “thyroid disease” comes from (iodine deficiency can still be another symptom of who-knows-what). On the other hand, why would fungi and bacteria that are all over the place cause an “infection”? Isn’t it more reasonable to assume that they emerge in the wrong place at the wrong time (poisoning) or their local culture grows out-of-proportion?

Over two years ago, when I collected 13 main causes of modern illnesses, already noted that they can also converge. After adding the everyday risks of modern life, with undisclosed ingredients in food, chemtrails, and the convergence of various types of radiation, the challenge of diagnosing becomes insurmountable.

The author’s “explanation” of the causes of nail shedding takes the cake by conjuring up mythical diseases and the well-know specter of chemo from Madicine:

… a systemic source—such as an acute infection, autoimmune disease, medication, malignancy (eg, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma), Kawasaki disease, skin disorders (eg, pemphigus vulgaris or keratosis punctata et planters), or chemotherapy—may be the cause.6-8

Has anyone thought about synthetic parasites, nanotech, or some other feats of science that have lost their way? Those are also options…

In my final note her, I realize that the following is not a diagnosis or a cure, and might be only loosely-related to the topic, but I can’t help noticing that the mouth is also affected in the condition in question, which reminds me of the common term, “cold sores,” which are explained away with the nonexistent “herpes virus” and considered infections by contact (so they can also develop on sexual organs). Just to extend the chain of associations, the problem of the HPV “vaccine” enters; this injection is heartily offered to pre-pubescent boys and girls, while exposing them to the highest risk of infertility among all “vaccines” (the numbers for the one for convid are still not in). A monumental elephant in the room is mouth care, because bacterial balance in the mouth affects more than just tooth health; its changes call for adjustments in the whole digestive tract. I wonder how many people read what’s in toothpastes and mouthwashes, but “antibacterial” should suffice the suggest that they are not good for the person. Anything directly affecting that can cause skin problems, whether the matter is absorbed through the skin (the gums offer the fastest absorption), the lungs, or the digestive tract. After all, the skin is one of the detoxifying organs of the body.

Here is for comic relief; it might be a parody of me, although last time I checked I was still a male! :)