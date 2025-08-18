Havana Syndrome Isolated
Havana syndrome is only the tip of the iceberg. People are under attack in many other ways.
Len Ber, MD, just published what has been quite obvious years ago. “Havana syndrome” was caused by a Directed Energy Weapon (DEW:
There is nothing wrong about that, it stands to reason, as it had since the events occurred. The assumption that the US govt did it in order to experiment on its own human assets cannot be completely ruled out, either. After all, this wouldn’t be the first time since chemtrailing started in 19471, followed by comparable “experiments” (aka. poisoning) on the general pubic. The only problem is that commoners are being attacked in much more mundane manners, and they will die just the same.
People all over the world are now under four layers of radiational attack (if I don’t count in DEWs and HAARP). The installers, at least around here, were protected even by the sheriffs, who later refused to provide any legal paperwork to me:
For that matter, at one point (not sure about these days), Le Ber, MD, also supported C1, a technology that was selling for an arm and a leg, and wanted to remedy radiation with a blanket of even more powerful radiation, which seemed to be only another ploy to rip off the desperate, whose “doctors” never admitted harm by radiation, even after a 5G tower was installed nearby2:
Or more specifically,
Moreover, one must not forget the various other ways used for targeting, harming, and killing people all over the world3.
Even these days, only red herrings are being planted in the commoner’s mind:
It might not be good news, but the towers are becoming obsolete, anyway:
The same applies to “vaccines”: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/no-need-for-any-more-vaccinations
I find it interesting that Havanna Syndrome was first noted in Miliscary personnel & they get a LOT of innoCULLations which is WHY they can't pin it on one specific foreign adversary.
Protect from pulsed radio frequency & focused ultrasound to help prevent Cognitive disfunction, Blurred vision, Tinnitus, Vertigo & Headaches.
Another interesting psyop was the New Agers that promoted these symptoms as ASCENSION symptoms. It's all so twisted!
I will send a donation today.
Thank you for your in-depth analysis. Many people are being taken by TJ and their associates.
It is sad to see people blindly follow.
I have not read all of the episodes, so please forgive if you already went over these:
Ana claims that TJ "airlifted" her out of Puerto Rico. I confronted her nicely about that, to me she told the truth. She caught the last public flight out before the hurricane hit.
She tells people that Puerto Rico was hit on purpose because they are poor. Saint Martin, Naples etc... have been destroyed by hurricanes, these are wealthy areas.
I cannot believe people have not seen through these lies.
In the lawsuit, they claimed that they were put on the target list because they are conservative republicans.
Ana tried to get people, her digital warriors, to swarm politicians with complaints that Melania Trump was hit with DEWs because her feet hurt at the inauguration. That makes real TI's look crazy.