Len Ber, MD, just published what has been quite obvious years ago. “Havana syndrome” was caused by a Directed Energy Weapon (DEW:

There is nothing wrong about that, it stands to reason, as it had since the events occurred. The assumption that the US govt did it in order to experiment on its own human assets cannot be completely ruled out, either. After all, this wouldn’t be the first time since chemtrailing started in 1947, followed by comparable “experiments” (aka. poisoning) on the general pubic. The only problem is that commoners are being attacked in much more mundane manners, and they will die just the same.

People all over the world are now under four layers of radiational attack (if I don’t count in DEWs and HAARP). The installers, at least around here, were protected even by the sheriffs, who later refused to provide any legal paperwork to me:

For that matter, at one point (not sure about these days), Le Ber, MD, also supported C1, a technology that was selling for an arm and a leg, and wanted to remedy radiation with a blanket of even more powerful radiation, which seemed to be only another ploy to rip off the desperate, whose “doctors” never admitted harm by radiation, even after a 5G tower was installed nearby:

Or more specifically,

Moreover, one must not forget the various other ways used for targeting, harming, and killing people all over the world.