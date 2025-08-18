Ray’s Newsletter

Jeannettecally Modified
8hEdited

I find it interesting that Havanna Syndrome was first noted in Miliscary personnel & they get a LOT of innoCULLations which is WHY they can't pin it on one specific foreign adversary.

Protect from pulsed radio frequency & focused ultrasound to help prevent Cognitive disfunction, Blurred vision, Tinnitus, Vertigo & Headaches.

Another interesting psyop was the New Agers that promoted these symptoms as ASCENSION symptoms. It's all so twisted!

6 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Be Kind
6h

I will send a donation today.

Thank you for your in-depth analysis. Many people are being taken by TJ and their associates.

It is sad to see people blindly follow.

I have not read all of the episodes, so please forgive if you already went over these:

Ana claims that TJ "airlifted" her out of Puerto Rico. I confronted her nicely about that, to me she told the truth. She caught the last public flight out before the hurricane hit.

She tells people that Puerto Rico was hit on purpose because they are poor. Saint Martin, Naples etc... have been destroyed by hurricanes, these are wealthy areas.

I cannot believe people have not seen through these lies.

In the lawsuit, they claimed that they were put on the target list because they are conservative republicans.

Ana tried to get people, her digital warriors, to swarm politicians with complaints that Melania Trump was hit with DEWs because her feet hurt at the inauguration. That makes real TI's look crazy.

1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
