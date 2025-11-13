Yes, the picture must have been photoshopped, but it’s making a point. Humans are symbiotic creatures, too: they either mutually profit from their relationships, give away freely from their surplus, or parasitically exploit each other.

After the antisocial distancing, spiced up with the torture/humiliation/compliance device of the muzzle during the convid psyop, it’s clear that the mass-murdering manipulators want people to stay away from each other. Lots of movies suggest that you’ll never know the other person, who can become a monster any moment and, being close to someone can result in some “infection” (the nature of which I believe I have clarified in one of my most important articles, the one on the symbiotic human body), and infections can kill you, so never trust anyone and STAY AWAY! The only way to fight that proposition is to stay close to each other, never muzzle or distance yourself from others, no matter the risks.

The following post came out recently, giving people hope that they might not need MDs:

Embarrassingly, Bengston’s site doesn’t provide a link to the original experiments, and the whole stuff stays at the level of hearsay.

Benstson’s web site also contains a disclaimer:

The information presented on this website is not intended to create, and does not constitute any professional relationship between William Bengston, PhD and the reader and should not be relied upon as medical, psychological, coaching, or other professional advice of any kind or nature whatsoever.

Any information, stories, examples, or testimonials presented on this website do not constitute a warranty, guarantee, or prediction regarding the outcome of an individual using the Method for any particular purpose or issue. While all materials and links and other resources are posted in good faith, the accuracy, validity, effectiveness, completeness, or usefulness of any information herein, as with any publication, cannot be guaranteed.

At the same time, the method is being monetized at Bengston’s “Energy University”.

The very first previous experiment that discredits Bengston’s experiments is Eric Berne’s reference to rats that didn’t get sick after receiving carcinogens, if they were given a little TLC, but the same result was achieved by “gently” electrocuting the rats at the same frequency. That led to the behaviorist conclusion by Eric Berne, that rats (and presumably, humans) possess the existential need for stimuli, structure, and recognition.

Psychologists emulate human behavior with rats (my favorite is the “rat city of joy” in “Rat Park”), and rats are also generously used in pharmaceutical animal- and cosmetological experiments under the false assumption that rats and humans also have “similar-enough” metabolism.

Somewhat disillusioningly, the rats electrocuted as opposed to petted takes away quite a bit of the assumption that “love heals.” The experiment doesn’t refute the assumption that love can heal, but what does petting a rat have to do with love? What is Love, anyway?

The monetization of the method reminds me of bottom-feeders preying on the desperate, but I happen to suspect that certain people might to possess the power to heal, although the placebo effect cannot be completely ruled out, either; already around 2002, it was over 60 percent effective (with madications, it must be over 70%, but considering who does those studies and who benefits from them, nobody knows). Well, not quite. It was my wife who told me about someone from China who quite a few years ago, when she was in pain, placed one hand hand on the vein that was hurting and the other hand on an energy hub, which took away the pain. No miracle was presented, only a traditional Chinese technique by a person who cared. That doesn’t rule out miracles or that only a select few can accomplish the feat, but nevertheless, it worked.

On my end, I am convinced that if healing power exists, it’s a gift, not a result of self-empowerment. I don’t think most people could handle the responsibility it entails...

Is healing a myth altogether?

Making people sick both physically and mentally by upsetting the delicate balance of symbiosis has certainly evolved into art: