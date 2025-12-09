Ray’s Newsletter

J Shannon
3hEdited

Something has been circulating for several years that is referred to as the “flat-earth” hypothesis/theory. I won't bury the lead:

I think this is a psychological operation (psyop) designed to make people doubt everything they know and to not have confidence in their ability to engage in rational thought and logical reasoning. If so, it is intended to be intentionally very destabilizing (this is my answer to Ray's point about what advantage accrues, i.e, if the flat-earth hypothesis/theory is believed).

Obvious questions that come to mind are,

1) What is meant by “flat?”

2) Does the flat-earth hypothesis allow for the 3 dimensions of space even though only a 2-dimensional figure can be truly referred to as flat? A flat-earth could either be a line without width and height (a very strange [unidimensional world) or a plane (length and width) but no height (think of the mind experiments with stick people). If the third dimension of height is allowed and is anything more than zero, the resultant figure can no longer be referred to as flat in any meaningful sense. It might resemble a cake-pan with top, bottom and four sides. Is that what most flat-earth proponents mean? Surely flat-earth enthusiasts don't deny three dimensional space (length, width, height).

On the other hand, the word “flat” is sometimes used to refer to terrain that lacks hills or mountains. A better term in that context would probably be “level” as it avoids the problem of dealing with a non-zero height dimension. In other contexts, the word flat actually refers to the lack of any appreciable width dimension where there is length and height but no width (imagine an infinitely thin wall) but experience teaches that this also is an impossibility, and finally,

3) what if any evidence supports the idea that the earth is flat? These are all issues with which a flat earth proponent must deal (there are many others) in order to avoid logical absurdities/inconsistencies.

Another important consideration is whether anyone has proposed a detailed cosmological model for the flat-earth hypothesis? Most people are very familiar with the spherical earth model of the solar system in which the earth rotates (spins) on its axis once every 24 hours and completes one revolution around the sun each year, i.e, Heliocentrism.

I can think of many reasons why the earth must be spherical some of which have been listed in the comments section. Can we think of any reasons why the earth must be flat in order to explain observations available to all?

1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
1h

There is one thing to absolutely prove FE is a psyop: hardly any of my usually readers care for the (space-filler) article, but there are already 90 comments!

6 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
