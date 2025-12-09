While my post was only for intermediary pastime, it generated a lot of interest, especially focusing on the divergence between the flat-Earth believers and the ones who agree with the Earth being round and rotating around the Sun.

The assignment was simple: point out what’s wrong with the logic in the existing paradigm that the illustration means to disprove. Out of several comments, there was only one answer that matched the criteria:

Rebel2Tyrants

As I understand it, the 24-hour day accounts for both the rotation of the earth on its axis, in addition to the amount of travel that the earth makes in its course around the sun so that in 24-hours (a time scale created by man), the sun aligns with the same longitudinal position on the earth each day. A “24-hour day” is the amount of time that it takes for the sun to appear at the same longitudinal position as the previous day.

Jorge posted an interesting video about the flat-Earth theory:

Jorge

One of the best videos about the topic, particularly for those somewhat receptive to hear about it:

Here is my response to the video, addressing most entries in it:

Never thought this prank would generate so much public interest.

Thank you for the “video challenge.” Here are my notes. Should I post this separately?

Regarding the video, it starts with “our scientists recognized,” which doesn’t conjured up much trust! :)

Applying “scientific reasoning” also sounds manipulative.

Over a lake of 8 miles, lights below 5 yards don’t show at night.

Out of leaving ships, only masts can be seen over a distance. According to the video, this is an “optical illusion,” which is no better than the theory it’s trying to refute... Okay, so which way is it an “illusion”?

The Chicago skyline? Never seen it, but even that proves nothing... The Earth’s atmosphere (I hope, nobody questions that) is thin, and what can be see within it, might just stay in it...

The Planet is a 100 times bigger than what we are told, of course, doesn’t measure up with anything known, but that again, doesn’t prove a thing, unless one believes in flight schedules to the east and to the west. EXPLAIN THAT...

So the Antarctica works all around, but only in the south? One can argue the map is not square.

Of course, after “the Nazis” are in it, anyone can blame them! :)

An “area larger than the United States”; really? Who took the measurements and how? Still, if it were true, technological advancements beyond those lands might account for UFOs! :) The other version is “gaslighting, as usual”...

OBVIOUSLY, IF THERE IS SOMETHING BEYOND ANTARCTICA, DOESN’T PROVE THE EARTH IS FLAT, BUT IT SURELY SUBSTANTIATES WHERE THE RULES RESIDE.

Even if someone has “circumnavigated Antarctica,” would you know about it and would you believe it?

According to the video, they are “exploring Mars,” which is physically impossible, because it wouldn’t be possible to send there even a mouse, depending on the amount of rocket fuel needed, and even if that was possible, no mouse would survive the trip through the Van Allen belt.

Yes, there are obviously a lot of technologies the general public hasn’t heard of would even understand.

This time, the discussion of the flat-Earth theory is open.