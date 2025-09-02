In a version attributed to Mark Twain, “If you tell the truth to people, make them laugh, or they’ll kill you.”

And no, I am not an oracle for the Truth, but doing whatever I can, knowing how incomplete my thoughts inevitably are.

The concentration camp of the United States is quickly evolving now. There is nowhere to run, but some options are still remaining open. Understanding the problem must come first.

Goebbels’s principle of good propaganda has now been adopted by the globalists

The maxim of “Make it big, tell it often, and people will believe you” is wrongly attributed to Goebbels, who actually claimed that good propaganda is based on the truth. He also seemed to know the future of the United States:

The strategy of repeating lies actually originated from Britain’s ruling class. During the plandemic, the globalists’ version of lying to the masses started out in the traditional British manner, but it has now evolved and is following Goebbels’s principle.

“If you tell lies to your subjects and they start realizing it, come out with part of the truth (usually the one that they already know, anyway) so that they return to believing the rest of your lies. Better, establish many forums of fake opposition that do it for you.”

(Ray Horvath’s version of the common gaslighting strategy employed by rulers)

This strategy evolved to the extent that it’s most likely used to gauge people’s credulity, which I call a “stupidity meter”:

In my article about red herrings yesterday, I provided several examples of forums that knowingly or unknowingly serve the globalists’ plan by announcing “the truth,” albeit as I previously wrote about it, usually too little, too late or in a compartmentalized manner.

If Jane and Joe want to learn from history, history must be thoroughly re-examined in order to filter out the propaganda elements that victors usually use to demonize defeated opponents and remember them, because the same strategies can and will be applied against them as soon as they find themselves in disagreement with the rulers, as the case seems to be for many people in the US (and in the Five Eyes as well as most other countries around the world), where finding out of the officially-sanctioned lies of the last three years have little, if any, redeeming quality.

You must be your own student of history

Mark Weber offers a documented account of Bergen-Belsen. His site usually tries to depict history as it happened as opposed to the official versions, but it also offers room for thinking over how far “authorities” have been, and are, telling the truth or, at least as much of it as is still accessible. Notice that Weber is not an Oracle for the Truth either (neither am I; people are only humans with all their mistaken premises, incomplete thoughts, and all the inevitable or even necessary hiatuses in cognitive processing).

Ultimately, it is your job to make up your own mind.

Please, check out the article before continuing with my article, because I’ll address only the American versions of similar and identical processes and events.

What do the US and the former prison/isolation camp have in common now?

Prison camp

Although the first modern concentration camp dates back to 1898 for Boer settlers in South Africa by the Brits, the US is also known to have had concentration camps for Japanese-Americans during WW2.

The subject of concentration camps has become urgently relevant by now, when faceless and nameless forces are allowed to hunt down and detail anyone, including Americans, and put them away, sometimes forever:

During much of the last five years, the country has been a prison camp, where traveling or keeping one’s job required being “voluntarily” poisoned and silenced with propaganda, muzzles, “tests,” the (sooner-or-later) lethal injections, a “real ID” as a driver’s license, or a passport. Even children were muzzled at schools that have the same architecture as prisons. I know, because I have taught in prisons, too. Some think that the injections were “experimental,” although considering that the about 200 secret labs must have been doing something in the business of developing bio-weapons in the last several decades, it’s safe to assume that the injections have been developed and tested there, and their “side effects” are absolutely intentional, delivered to the unsuspecting masses in the guise of “medical” prevention of a non-existent illness, snugly matching the necessary lies for the WEF’s 2030 agenda. Also, remember the about 800 “Green Zones” all over the country; they are already fully functional, although not necessarily populated with inmates. All that’s known about them is that they have a generous supply of coffins and body bags, but no evacuation plans. There is a lot more potential for creating more of them, should the need arise for furthering “public safety.”

Forced labor

In case, you are in doubt, forced labor has been used in American penitentiaries, while up to 98% of inmates are incarcerated either based on their own testimonies or because they couldn’t afford a lawyer and accepted a plea bargain. That leaves a lot of room for innocent people behind bars.

It is also easy to contemplate that the vast majority is forced to labor under unfavorable conditions in the US (hardly any vacation, no child-care facilities provided by the employer, no benefits, unpredictable work schedules, little or no protection against workplace hazards, and no pension), because the alternative is either homelessness or, at best, losing their assets or risking the breakup of their families.

Food shortages and, eventually, famine

Quite a few things indicate that a famine is being planned by the game-masters in order to force everybody into cities, where full control over residents is easy to achieve and maintain. Remember the testimonies of the approximately 200 food-processing plants (incidentally, strategically significant ones), the derailed shipments of fertilizers, the disruption of international container shipments, farmers receiving $3.6-6k/acre of taxpayer’s money for NOT growing anything, the rich buying up farmlands and leaving them fallow or growing GMO crops which, through pollination, turn neighboring organic crops infertile, too (and there are lawsuits of organic farmers claiming they “stole” the “patented” seeds), the attacks on home-grown produce, the direct targeting of the Amish, the economic pressure on independent truckers with fuel prices, the legal initiative to turn contractor truckers into employees in CA, the slaughtering of millions of poultry for a non-existent disease that is diagnosed with the same fraudulent PCR tests as the one used for the non-existent “covid” (while even the CDC claims that it is safe to eat chicken “infected” with the non-existent “virus”). Right, you must be afraid of the non-existent “bird virus” will suddenly mutate and wages a full attack on humans…

Loss of medical treatment

The Rockefellerian version of “Medicine” has made sure in the last 100 years that people (including their “doctors” after their indoctrination at “medical” schools), wouldn’t recognize or even search for the causes of illnesses, and most forms of treatments only make them permanently sick or, in the best-case scenario, dependent on the toxic substances that their bodies are trained to get used to (of course, “side effects” require more toxins), including “supplements” that would be the body’s job to produce or acquire (which is possible from VERY little food, especially when compared to the FDA’s “recommended doses” that go overboard only when it comes to the sometimes infinite or thousandfold limits to toxins), but once they are constantly administered, the body can easily forget about the need to produce them (in both cases, “withdrawal symptoms” are nearly inevitable). The “medical” establishment is also eager to find illnesses you don’t have, but once you accept “treatment,” you surely will, or will have even something worse. Going to naturopaths is also a hit-and-miss; most patients receive the magical and mysterious diagnosis of “leaky gut,” because even those “professionals” cannot fathom the type of poisonings or deficiencies their patients have… Naturopaths also tend to use blood test results that even MDs cannot interpret, because there are too many ways to do that.

“Medical” experiments (toxic injections presented as “vaccines,” “smart” implants, invasive surgical procedures, toxic exposures, and mind-control/torture studies) in the “Green Zones” cannot be ruled out, either (after all, apart from serving the depop process, that’s why they are there).

Moreover, the mass poisoning that has been going on for at least 120 years is now so overwhelming that it’s unlikely that even people in the “know” would ever learn what to do about it:

Overcrowding in the isolation camp

Only in December, 2022, 250 thousand invaders crossed the Mexican border. Obviously, there are no reserves to provide for them, so the approximately four million illegals who have arrived since January, 2020, will soon encounter insurmountable problems and will share them with the US population, most likely not in a brotherly fashion, just like I can’t imagine my neighbor not trying to attack me once his four children are starving, if he thinks I have food reserves (aka. I am still around). These people are either promised stuff they will never receive (but they will be used as cannon fodder in the most versatile manners) or are trying to escape the extreme forms of exploitation that mostly US entrepreneurs and their local allies impose on their people. Their influx only assures that they will soon turn the US into the very place from which they are trying to escape. At this point, most of them (up to 80%) are officially “unaccounted for,” meaning they disappeared. They might be already trained mercenaries or shipped to paramilitary or mercenary training camps in order to be used as protesters, on protesters, looters (as it happened to the 35k freshly-released in mates in CA who were bused around to create “riots” that make people feel insecure and more reliant on the “govt,” some private armies, ICE enforcers, and perhaps later to force rural residents on FEMA buses. The “useless eaters” among them might be are already populating the “Green Zones” in order to make sure that once these camps remain enabled for the non-compliant, and to check if they can operate smoothly.

Adult human trafficking victims fall into two main categories: some are good for organ harvesting and others for the sex trade. In the US, nobody can even touch the subject; recently (shortly before January 23, 2023), a Nevada judge was simply eliminated for making progress in a trafficking case. For the rest of military-age adults, they are most likely recruited to private armies and the like (presumably, run by the “government” which is already serving an occupying power) against Americans, because they hate Americans and cannot understand English, so discussion with them, when the time comes, is not an option.

Children tend to get it even worse. Many of them vanish, just like the ones from the guardianship of Child Protection Services. Some are auctioned off on the Dark Web, and one cannot even guess what happens to them, but probably nothing good. After all, white sex slaves (especially the blond ones) are popular with the powerful all over the world and the adrenochrome trade cannot be ruled out, either. In Germany, juvenile migrants vanishing even made the news and Romania, according to some sources, stopped allowing adoptions from Israel, because children transferred there had the habit of disappearing too often. The largest trafficking center, without much doubt, is probably the US. Not that it matters, because the whole world is being united under the flag of the NWO (originally, a Masonic plan).

Energy shortages

You need power or fuel for heat and for cooking, so depriving the populace of them would certainly decrease the survival rates in a “national emergency” that, nevertheless, can be used for declaring martial law. Shortages can be created as easily as manipulating the weather, but geo-engineering entails a lot more than that.

US supply lines and electric distribution centers have experienced repeated disruptions in the last couple of years. No, it was not the “Russians” hacking them because, as a military-grade feature of preventing such events, such facilities simply do not have external lines through which they could be “hacked.” Be assured, it was a flick of the switch (as in the case of the pipeline), and most of the time, it usually is, although the electric infrastructure in the US is antediluvian at best, ready for disaster.

Diseases and the water supply

The diseases in the WW2 German labor camps broke out for more than just lack of medication. In fact, they started after the “allies” destroyed the supply chain and the power plants that pumped potable water to the camps.

If you look at “epidemics” in history, they usually broke out in places, where a lot of people died as casualties of war or famine. Dead bodies have the unpleasant effect on the water supply that once you drink from the water, you get sick and, quite often, you die. Among other illnesses, that must have been the main cause of “the Black Death”:

In the US, infrastructures have been breaking down for several years and Flint, MI, was only the tip of the iceberg. At least 80 percent of municipal water in the US is supposedly unhealthy to drink from the faucet.

Demonization of the non-compliant and turning people against each other

None of my US readers need any more data for noticing how races, sexes, generations, religions, or “vaxxers” vs “anti-vaxxers” are constantly being prodded to hate or even turn against each other. The “divide-and-rule” principle is being applied in surprising ways.

Demonization

requires the objectification of the “enemy” which, by definition, is an ancient military-grade psy-op. The very fact that certain elements are using it against you or against your neighbor is a clear sign of their showing you at least a few faces of your real enemies… It was copiously applied against “anti-vaxxers” during The Great Plandemic of 2020.

Conclusion

So, the lies become true and the truth becomes part of the lies. What is your protection? My first article on Substack on May 6, 2022 (and many others later) addressed the problem:

Can the globalists be defeated?

Perhaps it’s not completely late:



Thinking clearly doesn’t hurt, but the bases of the levels that humans use to determine if they believe something (consider it “true”) are easy to manipulate, which has been the case forever:

Americans are imprisoned between the walls of the myths they have been dished out for over a hundred years:

Your sense of identity is imperative to maintain, no matter how hard it seems:

“You are not where you are from; you are where you are going.”

(Ray Horvath)